While there are certainly stereotypes about male affection and social discourse about how men show love to their partners online, a study from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin argues that the true expressions of their attraction and love are more nuanced than those allow. From offering physical intimacy to opening themselves up in a societally discouraged way emotionally, there are certain things a man only does if he sees you as his person for life.

So, even if the chaos of everyday life, the stress of a new relationship, or even the challenges and tribulations of a long-term partnership are getting in your head, focus on these signs. They may not always be as obvious as an "I love you forever," but they are powerful reminders that you're with someone who's not going anywhere and will love you for as long as you put in the effort to love them back.

Here are 11 things a man only does if he sees you as his person

1. He calls and texts without a reason

Someone who truly loves you and appreciates your company will always want to be close to you, whether that’s physically with little touches or emotionally by opening up or calling you at work. They don’t mind spending extra time and effort to send you a text during their busy day, because they care deeply about ensuring you feel heard, loved, and safe.

We tend to overestimate how awkward an unprompted phone call will actually be, so don’t worry — these calls and text messages are probably going to be more thoughtful and bonding than they seem on the surface at the beginning of a relationship or marriage.

2. He makes long-term plans with you in mind

Even if it seems obvious, planning ahead and crafting his future with you in mind is one of the things a man only does if he sees you as his person. He’s not going to go out of his way to get your input on decisions that will only flourish down the road if he’s not planning to have you by his side that far in the future.

In fact, envisioning the future may be more influential for the current state of satisfaction and happiness than people expect. According to a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology, many people base their commitment to a current relationship on the perceived future satisfaction they’ll share with a partner.

So, if a man is happy to include you in his future plans now, envisioning a happy life together, that’s why he’s so committed right now.

3. He prioritizes time together

Even if his free time is already thin and his schedule is hectic, a man who sees you as his person for life will always prioritize spending time together — not out of obligation, but because he generally loves and appreciates it. Especially considering partners are less stressed when they share more positive interactions together, it’s the perfect excuse to cuddle up for a movie or carve out time for a date during the week.

Although men do tend to be the more altruistic partners in their relationships, spending intentional quality time together is an act of love, no matter how you frame it.

4. He feeds into a safe space

Whether it’s literally crafting a safe and comfortable space in his home for you to appreciate or feeding into a metaphorical “safe space” for you to be vulnerable, these are things a man only does if he sees you as his person.

Especially considering men are more likely to struggle with emotional obstacles and social norms sabotaging their emotional expression, making a deliberate effort to express and receive emotions without judgment can be a big deal.

That’s why it’s also not surprising that men in healthy marriages are often happier than their single counterparts, like a study from the Journal of Family Psychology argues, because they also have a safer space to be vulnerable and emotionally open without struggling with pressure from the outside world to suppress.

5. He mirrors your energy

We often mirror other people’s verbal cues, nonverbal body language, and energy without even realizing it when we are attracted to them. However, if a man regularly mirrors your energy and regulates his own emotions to show up for you, that’s one of the signs he sees you as his person.

So, if you notice a man is always excited about what you’re excited about or more mellow and thoughtful when you’re in a bad mood, he’s not a mind reader, but he’s putting in the effort to really notice your body language and cues when you’re together.

6. He regularly asks for your advice

A man who truly loves you and sees you as his person will view you as his equal. In fact, in some settings, he may even recognize that you have greater insights or more perspective to share, and ask you for your advice openly. He values the contributions and effort you give to a relationship on a literal level, but also loves the opinions you share in conversations.

While unprompted and unsolicited advice is often dismissive in the wrong settings, even when you accidentally offer it, he accepts and appreciates it with grace. It’s a sign of your relationship's closeness, like a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships suggests, that you’re able to give your “two cents” without judgment or frustration.

7. He wants to grow, not just have fun

It’s not always easy to prioritze relationship growth over fun, especially when you’re constantly seeing highlight reels of other couples’ lives on social media. However, putting work into a relationship, even if it’s behind the scenes and not spoken about with others, is the key to longevity and happiness.

Like marriage therapist John Amodeo explains, striving for “fun” can sometimes predict relationship dissatisfaction and despair, as true happiness stems from growth and striving for fulfillment. When a man puts personal growth and relationship fulfillment above lust and superficial “fun,” that’s a sign that he truly sees you as his person for life.

8. He respects boundaries without explanations

While many people get caught up in the “I don’t owe anyone anything” sentiment and subconsciously isolate themselves from depth in their relationships, a man who sees you as his person doesn’t push you to over-explain your boundaries or needs. He simply shows up for you and supports without conditions.

Boundaries are a personal reminder of the kind of behavior you’re willing to tolerate so, of course, expressing and communicating them to a partner you want to grow with is essential. However, being pressured to reassert and reconfigure them for a partner’s comfort can lead to resentment and disconnect over time.

If a man respects you, your boundaries and healthy conversations about them come along with that — and are often reminders that he sees you as his person forever.

9. He thoughtfully celebrates your wins

While jealousy between partners is often framed in a romantic sense, with jealousy over other relationships and love interests sparking more relationship conflicts and dissatisfaction, it’s also possible that a deeply insecure partner will envy their spouse’s accomplishments outside of marriage.

They watch their partner achieve their dreams or get a promotion and immediately focus on their own self-esteem issues and feelings of inadequacy. However, if a man truly sees you as his person, your wins are shared. He can be disappointed that he didn’t get something, while still celebrating and appreciating his partner.

His ability to regulate his own emotions may take some work, but for the sake of a relationship and the person he loves, it’s more than worth it.

10. He actively listens without judgment

According to researchers from the University of Minnesota, partners who are intentional with active listening and making their spouses feel heard on a daily basis often boast stronger, more satisfying relationships than those who overlook them. Even when it’s difficult to regulate their emotions and stay quiet amid a disagreement or conflict, they offer the same kind of time, respect, and space that they’d expect in return.

This is the kind of work that boosts relationship happiness and longevity in the long run — two partners working through their own individual issues and growing together for the sake of a relationship.

11. He's patient

Patience is a virtue that most commonly benefits relationships. When a man is patient with his wife, whether it’s in the midst of an argument or in the grand scheme of things with her healing process, he is doing internal work to show up as his best self for the sake of the relationship.

Even if it seems subtle, it’s these small personality traits that are learned in a man who genuinely sees you as his person and wants to do everything in his power to be the best he can be.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.