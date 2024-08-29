When it comes to adding a spark to your love life, it takes two. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t be the one to take the lead.

The good news is that most men don’t need elaborate schemes to capture their attention and bring va-va-voom into the bedroom. Oftentimes, a simple gesture, like wearing sultry clothing, is all it takes to turn them on — and show them you care.

While most women enjoy being romanced, it can be daunting when it comes to reciprocating and knowing just how much is enough.

Advertisement

So if you’re looking for some fresh ideas for how to turn your man on, Stacie Ikka, a dating coach, offers these few simple tips to help you get started.

Here are 5 subtle tactics women should use to attract men, according to psychology:

1. Take control in the morning

Be his human alarm clock. If you know he has to be up at 7 am, get an early start by initiating a morning romp, followed by a homemade breakfast to send him on his way.

According to a survey, two-thirds of Americans say their new love language is cooking — just another reason to practice those cooking skills.

Advertisement

2. Dress up

On date night, wear his favorite dress (one that he’s complimented you on in the past or perhaps one he’s bought for you). Wearing intimate apparel can make you feel more attractive, and give you an extra boost of confidence, according to one study.

3. Whisper in his ear

If you’re out and can’t wait to get back home for some alone time, whisper something provocative in his ear — and see how fast he grabs his car keys.

4. Talk playfully

We all know it’s important to be a lady and a gentleman in public, but behind closed doors, there’s nothing more attractive than some flirty talk. The best approach is to verbalize your feelings, needs, and desires during times of intimacy.

Advertisement

5. Be spontaneous

Try not to fall into a “routine” with your partner. This means don’t text, call, or meet up at the same time, all the time. Instead, surprise him with a text or a phone call when you normally wouldn’t.

For example, if it’s typical for you and your man to exchange texts at the beginning and end of each day, surprise him with a slightly provocative text message around midday instead. Make a statement, but be sure to keep the message simple and seductive.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, even though “Mechanically and primitively, while men may acknowledge small gestures, they do not experience romance the same way women do,” says Ikka. “Unpredictability is key!”

And don’t be afraid to try something new. Whether it’s drawing your man a steamy bubble bath, giving him a body massage with scented oils, or just putting on his favorite sports jersey, you might be surprised to find how a little effort can go a long way in seducing a guy.

Advertisement

Kelly Rouba is a longtime journalist and public speaker. She writes for Action magazine, Thisabled, and Mobilewomen.