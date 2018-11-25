19 Playful & Super Sexy Sexting Examples (To Keep Things Hot!)

Here's how to sext like a pro.

Keeping the spark alive is one of the main goals for most couples. When the initial excitement of a new relationship dies down, it can be difficult trying to rekindle it (especially in regard to your sex life).

How can you keep the spark burning as long as possible?

Try sending sexy texts!

Sexting may feel like something that should be self-explanatory. In fact, you could probably think of three different sexy text messages to send your man right now without much effort.

But while actually coming up with ideas for sexy texts to send to your man is easy, how you use them requires a bit more thought and finesse.

So before giving you the 19 sexting examples, I need to explain some crucial things about how to sext:

Sexting should not be an everyday thing.

Part of the initial spark with your partner is the freshness and unpredictability that you get to experience at the start of your relationship as you find out about each other. This is something that you absolutely must keep in mind when using {{ sexy }} text messages.

If you send your man a message everyday, then it's going to lose its power to turn him on and arouse him quickly. A much better strategy is to sext your man sparingly — about one or two times per week, at completely different times. This way, each message he receives will be a real surprise.

Mix it up — be naughty and nice

Just as there should be some variation in when you send him sexy texts, you also need to vary the content of your sexts themselves. Some sexts you send your man should be very explicit and go into detail about how you are feeling or what you are going to do to him later, while others should be much tamer and less suggestive.

When you mix it up, your man will never know what to expect, which is perfect for keeping the spark alive in a relationship.

Now — the moment you've been waiting for!

Here are 19 sexting examples for women to send a man when they want to turn him on immediately.

1. "Just saw something really hot that made me think of you."

2. "What would you like me to wear to bed tonight?"

3. "Would you be mad if I made out with a girl?"

4. "I don't know why, but all I want right now is sex."

5. "I dreamed that I was your sex slave last night. It was hot — very hot."

6. "What would you say if I suggested some sex in public?"

7. "When you get home, let's watch some porn. Seriously."

8. "If you can guess what color my panties are, then I'll give you a blow job when you get home."

9. "I loved sleeping with you last night."

10. "I don't know if this is normal, but my legs get weak when you kiss me."

11. "I wish you were here right now. I'm too damn horny!"

12. "I'm going to wear the shortest skirt I have tonight"

13. "What's the hottest thing I can do for you when I see you?"

14. "If you could only have regular, anal or oral sex for the rest of your life, which would you choose?"

15. "I really miss you. I wish we were together right now."

16. "I just had the dirtiest thought about you ever. Too dirty to text — wow, I'll tell about it later."

17. "What would you say if I suggested we spent all day Saturday in bed?"

18. "The way you hold me is so hot."

19. "Can't wait to kiss you later."

Notice how some of these messages are very dirty and explicit, while others are quite tame?

That's perfect for keeping things interesting!

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and the creator of the Bad Girl's Bible website. In this video tutorial, he shares techniques on how to keep a guy attracted while keeping your relationship hot and passionate.