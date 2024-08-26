How To Take Advantage Of What Men Find Most Attractive, According To Psychology

Use your pleasure thermometer to heat up attraction.

Last updated on Aug 26, 2024

Woman taking advantage of what man in front of her finds attractive Andrii Nekrasov | Canva
Are you worried that your man doesn't find you attractive anymore? Do you find yourself looking for different ways to turn him on like you used to?

Relationship Coach and YourTango Expert LiYana Silver dishes out the secret of what men are most attracted to in a woman. It's possible to recapture that initial spark from the day you first fell for him.

Here's how to take advantage of what men find most attractive, according to psychology:

1. Remember that physical attraction is only one small part of attraction

Contrary to popular belief, physical attraction isn't the only aspect that goes into keeping his attention, as demonstrated by the Journal of Psychology & Human Sexuality.

She takes advantage of smiling with confidence as the most attractive PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

RELATED: At The End Of The Day, Men Want 3 Simple Things

2. Ask yourself this first: Do you feel attractive?

First I want to ask, do you feel attractive? Do you feel like you are glowing? Do you feel sassy?

 Do you feel like you swallowed a thousand-watt light bulb and it shone out your eyes and the pores of your skin? I think you can sort out which is going to be more attractive.

3. Know that what men find ultimately attractive isn't even a physical attribute

The number one thing men find attractive, it is not physical assets, it’s not hairstyle. This may come as a surprise.

 Research from 2013 reinforces that the number one thing men find most attractive is a woman who’s comfortable in her skin and with her sexuality and sensuality.

4. Get to know your 'pleasure thermometer'

She takes advantage of her self confidence as the most attractive Mariia Korneeva via Shutterstock

Like a thermometer would measure your body temperature, the pleasure thermometer measures how much pleasure and enjoyment you’re having. Why pleasure? Because when you’re full of pleasure and enjoyment you glow.

When you are full of pleasure you are comfortable in your skin and you’re naturally comfortable with your sexuality and sensuality.

RELATED: 10 Simple Hacks That Will Instantly Elevate Your Self-Confidence

Here are three questions that you can ask that will invoke your pleasure thermometer:

1. What can I add to my life?

What is one area in your life that you can add to one pleasurable or enjoyable thing? It could be big or it could be a tiny thing.

2. What can I boot out of my life?

And then, for something that’s kind of a pain area in your life, find one you can just boot out. Now of course, there will be a couple of areas that are also going to be a pain in the butt that you can’t get out of your life.

3. How can I make life more fun?

The question you ask there is: How can I make this more fun, more enjoyable, and more pleasurable for myself?

The recovery of your magnetic attraction of feeling like you glow, feeling like you are comfortable in your skin. It does not have to take a degree in rocket science or a lot of work. It just takes your pleasure thermometer.

RELATED: 10 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Empowered Than 99% Of People

LiYana Silver, CHC, RYT, MaNLP, is a relationship expert, master coach, and advocate for switched-on women worldwide. She maintains a private practice as a Relationship Coach and speaks nationally. 

