The Best Way To Turn A Guy On Is Shockingly Simple

By James Allen Hanrahan — Last updated on Dec 28, 2023
Some will lead you to believe that turning your man on is about technique. Being great at intimacy will keep him hopelessly infatuated with you.
Now, I'm not saying that good technique doesn't hurt. I'm just saying that the definition of a man being turned on happens way outside of the bedroom.
Being turned on happens in a man's head.
Here are ways to turn a guy on without even trying:
1. Follow him
He grabs your hand and wants to escort you across the street — let him. He directs you to go upstairs, downstairs, around the corner, down the street, it doesn't matter — follow him.
When a man senses you're willing to follow him, it turns him on. He starts to get the feeling that he could take care of you. Men want to lead and when you're willing to follow, it's a major turn-on.
2. Admire him
"Okay, James now you've gone too far. You want me to admire him."
Do this only if you're interested in turning him on. If you want to stay just friends, feel free to skip this step.
Admiration for a man is way easier than it sounds. It comes naturally with a man you truly like.
Admiration simply means you appreciate his sense of humor, his intelligence, and his productivity in the world. And here is the key — you let him know that you do.
The biggest turn-on for a man as simple as this sounds is, "Wow she likes me." You may think this happens all the time but I assure you that it doesn't. Men live in a desert of lack of recognition. Adoration is an oasis for them.
Men follow a simple formula. When you follow them, it gets them thinking that they can take care of you. When you admire them, it ignites a noble quality that makes them want to be better men.
It depends on what your definition of turning a man on is. If you want to seduce him, prowess will work.
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.