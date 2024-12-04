Sometimes, it can be hard to tell just what your new man is looking for. If you’ve just started dating and things are going great, you can begin to collect data to determine if he's Mr. Quality Casual, or if he's actually at a place in his life where he wants a relationship.

Researchers have identified multiple verbal and non-verbal cues that indicate someone is interested, but if you want to delve deeper to discover if he's not just interested but he genuinely wants to be with you you can learn how to recognize the give-away signs that he wants a relationship and lasting love.

Here are 7 subtle signs of a man who genuinely wants to be with you

1. He's truly attentive to you

Trinity Kubassek / Pexels

A man who is ready to settle down really listens when you talk. He comfortably makes eye contact, asks questions about your life, hopes, and dreams, and even is amused by the quirky story about your cat.

He will also ask for your input and make you a core part of your conversations.

Advertisement

2. He wants to see you all the time

Vera Arsic / Pexels

Although it might not be right away, he will want to see you at a minimum one or two times a week (if not more, based on your work schedules). He will call/text you at regular intervals. He wants to see you as much as humanly possible.

Advertisement

3. He calls just to say hi

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

In the early stages of dating, and when you are dating someone who is not looking for anything serious, he will often only call you when he wants to make plans. When he wants a relationship, he might send you a funny text, call you to see how your day is going, or email you a link to that funny video he told you about on your last date.

Advertisement

4. He wants you to meet his friends

Helena Lopes / Pexels

For some men, this can happen one month in; for others, it might be three months depending on what pace is normal for him. According to a poll done by Boo, the three-month mark is around the time you meet your partner's friends.

If he's serious about being in a relationship with you starting tomorrow or later this year, he will want to show you off to his friends. Not only will they know your name, but also where you work, and maybe your favorite garden vegetable.

5. He plans ahead

Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels

Is he telling you when he will be out of town at the end of the summer, or dropping that he really wants to get tickets to the Neil Young concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October and it’s only June? Chances are he definitely sees you in his future.

Advertisement

6. He will wait to be intimate

Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels

In general, if a guy is simply looking for a more casual relationship, he probably won’t stick around if you wait to sleep with him. If your guy is waiting until you are ready, he's most likely in it for the long haul.

And to make that even better, The Institute for Family Studies found that couples who wait are more satisfied with their relationship, have better communication patterns, and are less likely to consider divorce.

7. He wants to get to know your friends.

Helena Lopes / Pexels

A guy who is ready to commit to you will take a genuine interest in getting to know your friends. If you are going to be a part of his future, he's going to need to make good with your girlfriends.

Marni Battista is a Los Angeles-based certified life coach, the founder of Dating with Dignity and The Institute for Living Courageously, and the author of dating advice for women.