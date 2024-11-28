7 Signs A Man Thinks Of You As His Future Wife, According To Psychology

Sure, your relationship seems to be going great, but how do you know if the man you've been dating and falling in love with thinks of you as "the one." After all, you can be happy with someone and pleased with the way things are but still have no interest in making a commitment or taking things any further. The only sure way to know how a guy feels about you is to ask him — which is something you should be able to do.

Here are 7 signs a man thinks of you as his future wife:

1. He's introduced you to the people who matter to him most.

fauxels / Pexels

He wants you to meet his friends, family members, and especially his parents. He seems proud to introduce you and show you off.

According to 2021 research, a good relationship with his parents can lead to a happier relationship between the two of you.

Advertisement

2. He makes sure people know that the two of you are together.

Kampus Production / Pexels

He posts pictures of you on his Facebook, Instagram, and other social media feeds, changing his relationship status to state that he's "in a relationship.” One study even found that the more someone posted about their relationship, the happier they were.

Advertisement

3. He genuinely interested in who you are.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

He puts a real, concerted effort into learning about your interests, surprising you, and impressing you. When your man seems to ‘take notes’ and remember lots of little things that you like and does little things to surprise and impress you, it means you’re someone very special to him.

One 2014 study shows if someone is infatuated with someone, they're more likely to remember what they tell them.

Advertisement

4. He talks about you often.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

You don't just know his friends, his family, his office colleagues, and just about everyone he associates with, but he shows affection toward you in front of his buddies and in public and talks about you often.

Public displays of affection can make your relationship happier, 2022 research tells us. This shows he’s confident that you’re the one he wants to be with and that you’re not some dirty secret or fling he’s trying to hide.

5. He includes you in his plans for the future.

Vera Arsic / Pexels

He talks about the future with you and plans future events and trips with you. When a man discusses plans with you and includes you in them, he assumes you will be a part of his future and sees you for the long term.

Advertisement

6. He makes himself available to you whenever possible.

Taylor Thompson / Pexels

He makes himself available to you and is there for you when you need him. A supportive partner leads to higher relationship satisfaction levels, 2011 research found. No matter how often you call or text him daily, he still loves talking to you.

He’ll either answer the phone or call you back as quickly as possible. He wants to see you and make plans to be with you as much as possible. This means he is ready to invest time in you and sees you as his top priority because he feels you’re worth it.

7. The way he looks at you makes you feel loved.

Eugenia Remark / Pexels

He looks at you with that starry-eyed look often. When a man is smitten with a woman, there is a shiny sparkle behind his gaze when he looks at you that will be unmistakably love! There's a lot of research behind the power of a look between lovers.

Deanna Lorraine is a nationally recognized dating and relationship coach.