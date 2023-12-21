14 Clues Guys Give When They Feel Butterflies For A Person They're Hanging Out With For The First Time

The clues may not seem obvious at first.
By Dina Colada
Last updated on Dec 21, 2023
Photo: LightField Studios / Shutterstock
Do you want to know if the person you like wants more than just something casual? If so, learning a few simple communication and body language cues will give you a head's up into what he's really thinking. That all comes down to understanding if he has a strong attraction to you.
Getting to know if a guy likes you means paying attention to small clues he leaves, clues that may not appear obvious at first. Because when he feels like he has butterflies in his stomach, it's a big sign he wants to be closer to you.
Here are 14 clues men give when they feel butterflies for someone.
1. He doesn't dominate the conversation.
He gives you plenty of room to share yourself with your words and not take over the conversation. He listens intently to what you have to offer the conversation and doesn't cut you off when you speak.
RELATED: How To Know If Someone You're Attracted To Feels It Too
2. He communicates well.
The conversation flows and neither of you have a look of terror on your face. He feels comfortable sharing details about his life with you, asks you about your own personal life, and there's never an awkward silence.
3. His pupils dilate at the sight of you.
If he has pupils that are getting bigger when he sees you, it's a sign of attraction, as this indicates his dopamine is boosting. This doesn't happen consciously, but subconsciously. Low light also makes pupils dilate, so keep this in mind.
4. He maintains eye contact.
Eyes softening and holding a gaze for longer periods of time is another sign of attraction. If he keeps eye contact with you when you're chatting, it indicates that he's interested in connecting on a deeper level.
Photo: August de Richelieu / Pexels
5. He has good posture.
Men keep good posture with their chest out like a peacock. He may also touch his stomach and chest. If a man shows signs of being shy, his body will still face you, even if he turns his face away.
RELATED: 7 Sweet Things Men Do When They Love A Woman For Her Authentic, True Self
6. His body gravitates towards you.
When he has butterflies for you, it may seem like he's drawn to you like magnets on a refrigerator. Opposite polarities influence both of you to lean in, and your similarities and attraction keep you together like sticky glue.
7. His body and your body are like mirrors.
Your physical movements mimic each other. You touch your face and his body follows. If you touch your arm, he may also watch your body like a hawk watches its prey. Him mirroring you sends a subconscious signal that he's into you and that you give him butterflies.
8. He makes you feel at ease.
There is a sense of harmony in your connection, both verbally and with body language. Being with him comes second nature, like you've known each other for quite some time, and getting along just feels easy.
9. He smiles with his eyes.
Smiling reduces stress, and when the muscles around his eyes engage, you can see the smile in his eyes. A real smile is not only when the corners of his mouth turn up. Rather, think the opposite: a big, cheesy smile! When he smiles this way, you can be sure he's attracted to you.
RELATED: The Powerful Psychological Trick To Make Someone Think About You Nonstop
10. He talks about future plans with you.
He says things like, "We could really have fun white water rafting together," or, "I go to a great music festival every summer. Maybe we can go together?" This shows that he's thinking about the possibility of spending more time with you, specifically because of the fuzzy feeling you give him.
11. He tells you he's smitten.
This is a dead giveaway! When a guy tells you he's into you, he may drop subtle hints like wanting to be near you or going out of his way to make sure you're happy. But sometimes, he will tell you straight up that he's smitten.
Related Stories From YourTango:
12. He picks up the check.
A man will let a woman he doesn't care about split the check without a problem. But a lot of men will pay, especially if he really wants to impress a woman. If the guy you're into offers to pay, consider it a sign that he's sweet on you.
13. He does anything to continue spending time with you.
If he wants your time together to last, he will find a way to prolong it. For example, it's getting late and he's not looking at his watch; instead, he's focused on you. It may feel like you're the only thing in the world important to him at that moment. This is a good indicator that he has butterflies!
Photo: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels
14. He asks what you're doing next weekend.
This is a man who knows you're a precious prize and doesn't want to give you the chance to hang out with someone else. If he's making plans with you for Friday and it's only Wednesday, he's showing you he's available and ready to potentially be something more serious.
RELATED: 7 Obvious Signs He Likes You More Than You Think But Is Hiding It
More for You:
Dina Colada is an author, speaker, and dating coach who specializes in helping single women navigate the modern world of online dating. Her work has appeared on sites like Prevention, MSN, Women’s Health, Plenty of Fish, and Zoosk.