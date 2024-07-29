Dating Expert Reveals How To Lure A Man In Just Through Eye Contact

Nothing attracts me more than when I’m sitting across from a woman I’m attracted to and I’m looking deep into her eyes and she’s looking back into mine, making direct eye contact. I wonder what she’s thinking. I'm wondering if she likes what she sees and if she's having the same thoughts as I am.

Nothing attracts me more than when I am on a date and I’m sharing a story, and the woman is looking directly into my eyes. Nothing turns me on more than a woman who’s not afraid of me, a woman who challenges me, who makes me think and tells me how she feels without worrying about what I think or feel or how I’m going to react.

How to lure a man in just through eye contact

If you want a man to be intrigued by you — look at him. Stare into his eyes. It drives men crazy. It makes us wonder what you’re thinking. We love it. It turns us on mentally and physically. A lot of women are afraid of eye contact, they’re afraid to look into a man’s eyes, and they’re afraid to be 100% honest because they feel like it takes away their power.

They think they have to look meek, or that a guy won't like it if they stare too long. Or they just get inside their head and start thinking about all the ten thousand things.

Eye contact is power.

It takes a certain level of confidence and strength to hold eye contact with someone — especially if you’re attracted to them — without looking away. You know what it's like, the magnetism and draw. The way everything just falls away around you as you make, and keep, eye contact with a stranger across a room. In fact, according to a study that had couples look at different parts of each other and fill out a questionnaire, couples who both looked into each other's eyes reported higher feelings of romantic affection

The next time you're out on a date, look deep into his eyes, smile, and feel great about where you are and what’s going on.

You’ll both be better off for it. A lot of great first impressions are made by simply holding eye contact and smiling. Realize the power you hold just in your gaze, and go out there and conquer it, and maybe catch the eye of a cute guy or two.

