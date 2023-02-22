Ladies, trying to get your guy all hot and bothered is about to get a little bit more complicated with the news we're about to give you.

If you're like most of us, you probably thought that when it came to erogenous zones on dudes there was one spot and one spot only that had them go weak in the knees.

Here are the 6 most erogenous zones on your man's body:

Well, hold the phones, my darlings! There's more to the package than just the penis (yes, pun intended).

You may be startled to hear this, but your boyfriend has other zones that can be easily tantalized with your touch. Although it's his nether region that will always be the money spot, his (1) mouth and (2) lips rank pretty high up on the erogenous zone list, too, receiving a 7 out of 10 score. OK, so maybe that’s not totally shocking, because who doesn’t love to be kissed?

Not far behind, with a 5.8 rating, was the nape of his (3) neck, (4) nipples at 4.8, and his (5) lower back at 2.8. And scoring the lowest on the one to 10 scale is your boyfriend's forearm. Yeah, so you may want to nip the forearm-licking thing from your menu of sexual activities.

The study, conducted in a combined effort by Bangor University and the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, found that erogenous zones for both genders were "remarkably consistent." Of the 800 participants questioned in the UK and South Africa, the results remained virtually unchanged "regardless of race, gender, and sexual orientation." So, men are from Mars, but so are women, too? Good to know.

With our erogenous zones not differing much from men, and with men barely differing from their fellow dudes in this area, too, it's a win-win situation when it comes to pleasing your partner. Take what techniques you enjoy on yourself, ladies, then implement them into how you touch your boyfriend. Just think about all the madness you'll drive him to if you hold off a bit on going straight for the kill.

However, no matter what you choose, keep it all free of (6) feet. Of the 41 body parts, when it came to their sexual attraction of them, feet scored the absolute lowest.

It's totally normal to find feet gross. Well, it's normal until you have a heart-to-heart with the foot fetishists of the world, but we'll cover that topic at a later date. Until then, put an end to forearm licking, and start the nape of the neck kissing.

Amanda Chatel is a writer who divides her time between NYC and Paris. She's a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post, and others.