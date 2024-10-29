Spontaneous Ways To Attract Literally Any Man To You, According To Experts

You and your partner melt into each other like butter and oil in a hot skillet daily. So, how can you make your love life even more gratifying?

Whether you're pretending to meet each other for the first time or role-playing as your naughtier persona, connecting with each other has never been easier.

Spontaneous ways to attract literally any man to you and light up your love life, according to experts:

1. Entice him with a list of your biggest turn-ons.

Send your partner an email listing some of the sure-fire ways to get you in the mood... and then promise him a pay-off. (And trust us when we say he'll be drooling.) — Meri-Arnett Kremian

2. Let him chase you.

cottonbro studio / Pexels

Give him a look as if you don't recognize each other, and introduce yourself by saying, "I don't believe we've met..." Play a little hard to get to let him know you're not the type to play around too quickly. Drop some hints that you find him attractive, and even though you've never done this before so quickly, you can't seem to help yourself.

Once he starts kissing you, tell him it's getting late and that you need to be on your way home. Make it obvious from your actions that you don't want him to stop pursuing you.

Keep playing that push-pull game until he's ravenous, and you finally succumb to the attraction. Men love the chase, so give him a good run. — Jane Garapick

3. Get the blood flowing.

Exercise to get that blood flow going before you connect. A hot shower where you focus on the tactile sensation of hot water on skin can jumpstart those juices. — Dr. Susan Heitler

Exercising can help both men and women perform better in the bedroom, research from 2023 states.

4. Leave him a mysterious message.

There is an app that will connect you straight to someone's voicemail without the phone ringing. Pretend you're someone else (he'll know your voice, don't worry). Maybe you're a seductive stranger you can't wait to tickle... or you're a covert agent and need to negotiate with him about some international matters of love. — Marla Martenson

5. Play with your food.

Ron Lach / Pexels

Take a photo of a can of whipped cream and send it to your partner with a teasing text that it's a treat for later tonight. — Meri-Arnett Kremian

6. Dress up.

The lights may be off, but what you wear (or don't) will still make a difference in how you feel. In other words, that granny nightgown might be better off left in your bottom drawer. — Dr. Susan Heitler

According to a study from Northwestern University, what you wear can boost your confidence, so get something you feel amazing in to really spice things up.

7. Surprise him with nothing underneath.

Greet him at the door wearing nothing but your hottest lingerie. If you're concerned about the neighbors seeing you, wear an overcoat or bathrobe and let it drop to the floor as soon as he shuts the door. It will be a wonderful surprise for him and he won't be able to keep his hands off you. — Jane Garapick

8. Step into a pair of your highest heels.

Apostolos Vamvouras / Pexels

Slip on some stilettos; they make your legs look longer and make you feel feminine and spicy (not to mention that so many guys love it). — Marla Martenson

9. Set the mood with the perfect playlist.

Don't have any ideas? Did you know that a study by Spotify found the number one favorite music for arousing intimate feelings of physicality was the soundtrack from Dirty Dancing. — Dr. Susan Heitler

10. Reminisce about what attracted you to each other in the first place.

When you have a few quiet moments, remember what you found incredibly alluring about each other early in your relationship. Was it his strong arms, his walk, or how he smelled? Was it her gorgeous eyes or the fact he's so handy with tools (and looked oh-so-good in his tool belt)?

Write down three to five of them on an index card and read them to yourself daily. Run through these in your mind the next time you want to spice things up. This will bring you into the moment; he'll notice the change in you, and you'll feel more connected. — Jane Garapick

