The Slow Turn-Him-On Formula That Attracts Any Man To You

It's all about taking it slow.
By James Allen Hanrahan — Last updated on Dec 27, 2023
Photo: LightField Studios / Shutterstock
When a guy likes you, he's turned on and he can't help himself. His enthusiasm is off the charts. He wants to see you all the time and has big plans.
Enthusiasm is important and you want a man to have it; the only problem is that it distorts his sense of reality. This is where you come in. You want to make sure he still has that same enthusiasm and curiosity about you, but that he can also have realistic expectations for the relationship as well.
RELATED: 3 Ways To Give Off Intriguing Vibes (That Men Immediately Notice)
To turn his enthusiasm into a reality, you have to slow him down without squelching his enthusiastic bliss. Make him want you, but don't give all of it up right away.
Let him know that you want to get to know him on a personal level before you become intimate with him.
The hard part is turning his enthusiasm into responsibility and you can do this by letting him know what you require in a relationship.
Men demonstrate love by what they're willing to be responsible for. This means you can count on him for more than just the feeling of love. Men show their love through their actions.
RELATED: How To Get Into A Guy's Head And Make Him Crazy About You
Slowing a man down allows him to consider the more practical aspects of a relationship. It requires him to come up with a plan.
The first way to slow a man down — and the most sobering — is to not be intimate with him until you get to know him better.
You do this by letting him know that you think he's smart, funny, and handsome. However, you don't feel comfortable being intimate until you get to know him better.
This shows him that you have standards and take the relationship seriously. If he doesn't want to get to know you better, then it's time to move on and know that he wasn't the right person for you.
RELATED: 10 Small Habits That Make You Irresistibly Attractive
But if he does agree to this, then this allows him to get to know you as a human being, not just someone that he's attracted to.
Related Stories From YourTango:
When a man is overly focused on being intimate, he loses sight of reality and stops making plans with you.
Slowing him down allows him to stay enthusiastic about having a relationship with you and winning you over.
When a man is focused on reality and creating a definitive plan for you, he's turned on slowly and you're on your way to having a long-term relationship.
RELATED: 7 Things All Men Need Most In A Relationship (But Will Never Tell You)
More for You:
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.