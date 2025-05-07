3 Small Traits That Quietly Drive A Man Wild, According To Psychology

When women meet men, they start to feel a deep attraction; they end up wondering, 'Does he like me, too?' One study supports that they don't realize that within them, they already know how to attract men or how to get a guy to like them.

They have the power to drive men wild. Sometimes, all it takes is a smile or just breathing to turn on the male gender. But the surefire ways to get his attention and make him fall in love with you go a bit deeper than that. Of course, the goal of falling in love is sort of like putting the cart before the horse. Before he can love you, he must be attracted to you, and these traits usually do the trick.

Here are the traits that quietly drive a man wild, according to psychology:

1. Being comfortable with yourself

If you’re thinking about how to get a guy to like you and itching to run off to the salon for a new hair color or hit Amazon for a new line of makeup, stop. Beauty? You’re doing it wrong.

That’s the first mindset that drives men wild: how you look at beauty. Adopt a perspective on beauty. Beauty isn’t about lip gloss, Snapchat filters, and putting your best, flawless face forward.

Rather, it’s about the mundane. It's seeing something gorgeous in a centuries-old building. It’s about a stunning sunset. It’s about the long eyelashes of a newborn puppy.

Beautiful women can see beauty in everything, whereas men tend to view their surroundings more in black and white. That’s why it’s an attractive quality to men: it presents them with something that they don’t have.

Men see how a woman connects to the world around her, and they want to connect that way, too. If your perspective enriches his life, he’ll like you and find a way to stick around.

2. Living authentically

We’ve all heard it: If you want to know how to get a guy to like you, be yourself. It’s tired and trite, but it’s also true. The reason it’s so vital is that authenticity allows you to be vulnerable. Many people erroneously tie vulnerability to weakness.

But it is an indication of strength. There is something powerful — and attractive — about the person who knows they’re imperfect and refuses to apologize for being human. The more you show a man the real you, the more he is going to like you and fall for the real you.

He won’t fall for the false you or the superficial version of yourself. This offers you freedom as well because the only relationships that work are the ones where you can be yourself, truly be yourself.

Authenticity in dating is linked to long-term relationship success and is often associated with positive traits like emotional openness and transparency. A 2022 study explained that authentic individuals tend to be securely attached, which means they have a favorable view of themselves and others and are comfortable with intimacy.

3. Having a strong friendship with yourself

Before you can learn how to get a guy to like you, you have to like yourself first. Many solid relationships are built on the foundations of friendship, yet the most important friendship is not one you have with your partner — it’s one you have with yourself.

More specifically, it’s a friendship you have with your circumstances — a friendship you have with loneliness and being alone. You form a union with this independence, giving yourself the knowledge that you are not desperate, you are not in a hurry, and you don’t need to settle for every Joe Schmo who comes along.

You grow comfortable in your skin, and that takes the pressure off of yourself. Naturally, it’s easier said than done. But, like many things, the more you confront it, the less frightening it becomes.

The more you can befriend your loneliness, the more you can see being stag as not a drag, the more you can sit with being single, and the more present you can become when dating a man. In other words, the more beautiful your solo, the more beautiful your duet.

Many women jump into relationships because the big, bad concept of being alone is nipping at their heels. So, they date men they don’t like that much, they settle, and they try to make relationships work when they should have walked away long ago.

The similarity-attraction effect is where individuals are drawn to those with similar traits and characteristics, including self-esteem. A 2015 study found that men may perceive women with high self-esteem as having more positive qualities and a higher likelihood of being confident and booming, which can be attractive.

This leaves them attracted to the man because they’re running away from something and not because of a genuine attraction. If you think guys aren’t savvy enough to catch onto that, think again. Nobody wants to be someone’s second choice. Nobody wants to be the person you settle for.

Going down this path hurts both people. It forces you into a couplehood with someone you don’t much like (at least not in that way), and it forces your partner into a relationship with someone who doesn’t love him. Does it sound like a happily ever after?

Probably not without a lot of wine. But when you’re comfortable with your present situation — no matter what it may be — you give yourself time to find Mr. Right and ignore the compulsion to date Mr. Right Now. That's why following these pieces of dating advice can help you learn how to get a guy to like you, plus help you be happier being single in the meantime.

