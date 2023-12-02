4 Small Things You Immediately Learn From A First Kiss

Who knew a kiss could say so much?
By Devon Brown — Last updated on Dec 02, 2023
Photo: reklamlar | mediaphotos | Getty Images Signature / hudsoncrafted | pixabay
Going on a first date has its own stress. Thinking of kissing on the first date is even more stressful than the anticipation of the actual date.
Experts have mixed opinions about kissing strangers. Some say that kissing on the first date is not appropriate, especially if it is a blind date. Others claim that kissing on the first date is informative, as it will quickly tell you about the person's bedroom style.
However, the truth is there are many pros and cons to kissing on the first date. Let's point a few out for you and then you can decide what's best.
Here are 4 things you can learn about a guy by kissing him on the first date:
1. You learn his level of respect for you
Kissing on the first day can help you determine just how bad a man wants and respects you. If he is attracted to you, he will most likely give you a sensual kiss if he feels the kiss has been reciprocated.
If he respects you, he will acknowledge that it is your first date and not choose to take it any further than a kiss. However, if he's offering to take you to the nearest hotel, he's a loser.
2. You get a sense of how he feels
Kissing on the first date can also leave the two of you anxious for the next date, which is very exciting. If the guy wants to kiss you, this is good confirmation that he's into you! Use it to your advantage and have them panting for you as they wait for the next date.
3. You understand your own boundaries
Keep in mind that any kind of physical interaction can lead to something more than just a kiss. If you're looking for a long-term relationship, kissing may not be the way to go on the first date.
It's traditional to allow a brief peck on the cheek. However, if you've had a few drinks and just can't seem to keep your hands off each other, then you may have made a mistake.
4. But you also don't know who else he's been kissing
Other than the fact that he could be a horrible kisser, you probably don't know enough about him to kiss him as of yet. If he seems like a guy who gets around, you may want to make sure you're the only one he's kissing to the best of your knowledge.
If you must exchange a kiss, try allowing him to do so on your cheek or perhaps even your hand. A real gentleman wouldn’t mind this and would appreciate your prudence. Remember that he is observing you as well.
In short, by now you know that deciding to kiss a guy on the first date is completely up to you. If you feel that it will go well, then take a chance but know your boundaries.
But if you choose to wait, then that's fine too. Remember that either decision is the right decision so long as you're comfortable with it.
Devon Brown is a dating and relationship coach who has been featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, World Internet Summit, Mastermind, and more.