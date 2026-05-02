Our relationships are often temporary glimpses at divine love and connection that ultimately fade over time.

However, there's an incredibly rare, unexpected earthly experience of divine love that only a select number of people have the ability to experience in their lifetime. The signs you have a rare soul connection with someone that can't be broken may be popping up in your life. And while they might be uncomfortable or unsettling to manage right now, at the other end there's a relationship that's truly one-in-an-existence.

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Here are 10 signs you have a rare soul connection with someone that can't be broken

1. Random coincidences pop up more often

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Soul connections are rare, but they may pop up in even more unexpected, strange ways. From running into each other randomly to seeing the car they drive all the time, or meeting people with the same birthday, you can't escape the "synchronicities" that pull the two of you together.

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Luckily, these kinds of "coincidences" also add to our quality of life, adding value at every turn. Even when you're not around, signs of them pop up at every corner, reminding you of the "invisible string" that connects the two of you together.

2. You feel telepathic

When you're around someone you're divinely connected to, the feeling of being pulled toward them can feel more intense than "butterflies" or "sparks." Even on an emotional level, you feel intertwined with them, "reading their mind," feeling their emotions, and experiencing their lives, when they're not in the same room as you.

It feels like you have the ability to telepathically connect with them and send them signals, even if it's not necessarily "practical." However, a study from the International Journal of Yoga argues that there actually is some evidence of telepathy, described by the ability to activate certain brain regions that others don't have access to. They can tap into this deeper sense of connection, knowingness, and communication that's rarer than we have the research to explore.

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3. The relationship feels intense

While there are all kinds of unfavorable reasons why someone might feel a strong attachment to another person, even after ending a relationship or creating space, sometimes it's a sign of a rare soul connection. It feels like there's some kind of invisible string weaving the two of you together, and it keeps bringing you back into each other's lives, even after you've walked away.

Sometimes, this is the Universe's way of reminding us that someone still has purpose in our lives. We haven't learned, experienced, or loved that person in the ways that we're supposed to yet. This is where the "last meeting theory" that's being talked about on social media comes in. When we see someone from our past, it's usually for a reason.

For some, that's to find closure or remind ourselves that the relationship is over. However, it can also be a rare sign that your soul's connection with each other is not finished.

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4. They bring out the absolute best in you

If you have a rare soul connection with someone that can never be faded or broken, chances are you experience a noticeable difference in energy when they're in the room. You feel like the best version of yourself. Great opportunities and lessons come into your life when they're in it. You feel secure and stable.

As humans, we're often easily influenced by the emotions and feelings of others. We absorb the energy of the people around us. When that energy is incredibly aligned, emotional, and powerful, we feel more "whole" when they're around. While it's important to still care for and invest in your individual energy, sometimes appreciating a soul connection adds value to our lives in ways that most people can't understand.

5. They're always on your mind

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If you can't shake someone's name or presence from your mind, it might be a sign from the Universe that you're meant to be in each other's lives. Even though these obsessive thoughts can feel chaotic and sometimes confusing, it's simply our soul's desire to hold onto its power.

While it's obviously important to differentiate between "limerance," or becoming obsessed with someone who doesn't truly know or understand, and this feeling of a rare connection, most of the time, our intuition will remind us. If we're in a soul connection with someone, we know, even if it's on a deeper, subconscious level.

6. They feel like an exact copy of you

Of course, shared interests and experiences all tend to add to the value of a relationship in our lives, whether it's platonic or romantic. However, people with real soul ties to each other often feel like energetic replicas. You feel seen when they're around — not because they have the same quirks or hobbies, but because they're operating from a similar energetic or vibrational place.

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Many people describe this alignment as a feeling of "home" when they're around this person, even if words can't describe exactly what that means.

7. You feel like you know each other upon first meeting

If you feel like you know someone upon first glance or after your first conversation, there's a chance you might have lived a past life together. You know each other because in an alternate Universe or some kind of past life, you were innately connected. While this feeling of closeness is often confusing at first, it's your soul's journey to coming "home."

While it might feel like a wild idea for someone who's typically suspicious of "supernatural" or spiritual ideas, there's plenty of evidence of "past lives," usually from children who haven't closed themselves off to spiritual insights at a very young age.

8. They change you in profound ways

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Many people are confused by soul connections because they're unsure of how to manage the discomfort that comes with growth. However, that's one of the most obvious signs you have a divine connection to someone. They challenge you and push you into a kind of growth you could have never expected or imagined for yourself.

Whether it's career opportunities or aligning with the wisest version of yourself, being around or in the presence of these divinely connected souls ensures that we become the people we're meant to be, even if it's uncomfortable.

9. Their intentions feel clear

Like many of the best relationships in our lives, true soul connections often operate from a place of safety. While they might feel confusing or overwhelming at first, most people's innate soul ties rest in an assumption of safety.

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You know their intentions are kindhearted and thoughtful, even when they don't verbally express them. A glance into their eyes is the only kind of reassurance you need, and most of the time, their actions also mirror that intentionality.

10. You can't forget them, even when you try

All the stereotypes of "the one who got away" and "my soulmate" stem from this idea that soul connections are forever. Even when someone leaves our lives, or distance opens up between us, we can't forget them, and they still have a place in our lives, even if it's only in our minds.

They come to us in dreams, their names keep popping up in our lives, and we feel a yearning for them when they're not in our lives. This kind of soul connection can be hard to cope with, but just know, even if you're not in a place to be connected to them physically, you're still appreciating the soul connection emotionally and spiritually.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.