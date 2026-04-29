People Who Refuse To Hate Someone They Once Loved Have 11 Rare Personality Traits

Written on Apr 29, 2026

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When relationships fall apart and end, it's difficult to leave the past behind. People may actively feel resentful towards their ex, whether it's because they see it as a form of revenge or want to stay connected to them in one way or another. But oftentimes, people forget that they loved this person at one point, and even if the relationship did fall apart, they simply can't find it in their heart to remain angry.

People who refuse to hate someone they once loved have certain rare personality traits that may actually benefit them as they work on healing and moving on. Some may consider it a weakness to not feel contempt towards their ex, but they're extremely evolved, wise, strong, and resilient.

People who refuse to hate someone they once loved have 11 rare personality traits

1. Emotional maturity

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Emotional maturity isn't easy to come by. While people may meet others who claim to be in control of their emotions, practicing true restraint and understanding, it's the people who are the most mature version of themselves that really stand out. As psychotherapist R. Scott Gornto explained, "Without emotional maturity or at low levels of emotional maturity, relationships will be challenging, unhealthy, and, in some cases, unsustainable... Emotional maturity is a learned skill that requires self-awareness, education, intentionality, and hard work."

After a heartbreak, people who refuse to hate someone they once loved are able to realize and express their emotions in a healthy way. Though they're grieving, this emotional maturity allows them to reflect, process, and, most importantly, understand why they feel the way they do. 

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2. High empathy

friends with high empathy hugging each other Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

These days, it seems like empathy is declining and narcissism is rising. Entirely too focused on themselves, people won't learn to step outside of themselves. But sometimes, after a breakup, a person can't help but feel and show empathy for their ex. They understand where the other person is coming from and respond with compassion.

From giving them space to learning how to let go and move forward for everyone's well-being, people with empathy see the world quite differently. And it can serve them well as they heal a broken heart.

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3. Inner stability

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When people are filled with so much emotion all at once, it's easy to let their feelings run wild. But people who refuse to hate someone they once loved have an inner stability that prevents them from losing control. It takes strength to walk away, process a situation, and prevent an outburst, and only those with true equilibrium can thrive. 

But just because someone doesn't have this trait now, it doesn't mean they can't develop it over time. According to a study published in Psychological Bulletin, people's personalities become more stable over time. 

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4. Introspective

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Being introspective isn't just about meditating or listening to self-help books. It's actually more about thinking over your actions or a situation in depth, though it can be damaging for people with big egos who don't know how to take accountability. 

For people who refuse to hold onto resentment towards an ex, it's because they've done the inner work. Able to think about their mistakes on a deeper level, they don't allow their shame to consume them. They take what happened in stride and learn from their mistakes, which they can take into future relationships.

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5. Forgiving

woman comforting and forgiving her friend at a cafe DexonDee | Shutterstock

Giving others a little grace isn't easy, but is beneficial overall. Forgiving someone is often viewed as the ultimate form of self-healing and, according to a study published in Forgiveness and Health, it can improve mental and physical health. 

Learning to forgive isn't something that develops quickly. Whether it's holding onto resentment or not knowing how to move forward, many people go years without ever truly letting a situation go. But people who don't hold any hatred toward their ex, someone they used to love, have made it a point to forgive them.

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6. Peaceful

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Feeling betrayed and hurt, allowing resentment to build can prevent a person from healing and moving on. But even if they feel these things, deep down they know it won't do them any good. Building resilience, their inner peace has allowed them to find the grace to let go. 

It might have taken months or years, but putting themselves first filled them with a huge sense of happiness. The peace they've developed can never be stomped out by anyone or anything, including the people they once loved. 

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7. Confident

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Confidence is not only incredibly attractive to others, but can benefit a person trying to move on from heartbreak. In the beginning, it was likely difficult to hold back on their impulses to reach out to an ex or to cry, but thanks to their restraint and self-esteem, they pushed through.

Their natural self-assuredness has allowed them to move on, as they don't allow themselves to get caught up in the nonsense. And as psychologist Barbara Markway revealed, "Confidence gives you the skills and coping methods to handle setbacks and failure. Self-confidence doesn’t mean you won’t sometimes fail. But you’ll know you can handle challenges and not be crippled by them. Even when things don’t turn out anywhere close to what you planned, you’ll be able to avoid beating yourself up." 

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8. Trusting

woman smiling confidently in the sun Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

For the average person, it's normal to feel possessive over someone, as if they can't be trusted and their actions must be doubted. Though jealousy is a common emotion everyone feels at some point, people who are trusting and remain hopeful after a heartbreak refuse to be possessive.

Life works in mysterious ways, so they aren't about to cling onto someone who doesn't want to be in their life. They cherish the memories of that relationship, but they know they need to move forward and not allow resentment or bitterness to build up.

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9. Grateful

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Many people don't take the time to show appreciation for the life they have. Too focused on everything going wrong, they don't quite understand that being grateful is a much better attitude to have. People who refuse to hate the person they once loved continue to show gratitude, even after the relationship has ended. 

They know the cost of being ungrateful, and because of that they don't allow themselves to linger in negativity. According to clinical affective neuroscientist Nikki A. Puccetti, "One way to think about it is the longer your brain holds on to a negative event, or stimuli, the unhappier you report being... holding on to a negative stimulus is what predicts more negative and less positive daily emotional experiences. That, in turn, predicts how well they think they're doing in their life."

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10. Calm under pressure

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Everyone loses their temper from time to time, whether it's screaming at a video game or even a stranger who caught them on a bad day. Because they refuse to let any resentment or animosity get in the way, certain people remain calm in every situation. They really don't get bothered easily and it takes a lot to set them off.

Some people may call them entirely too relaxed, but it saves them sometimes. Moving on, accepting they can't control everything, and refusing to overthink, their cool demeanor is one of the many reasons they never have hate in their heart. 

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11. Emotional independence

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Far too many people are emotionally dependent on others. They don't have a large group of people to depend on, so when their romantic relationship ends, it feels like their safety net was yanked away from them. And that can fill them with hostility.

However, the more people you surround yourself with, the more emotional independence you foster. As authors author Suzie Pileggi Pawelski and psychologist James Pawelski said, "Friendships help protect individuals from the damaging effects of stress. Social connections greatly enhance subjective well-being."

So, while it certainly hurt at first, someone with emotional independence has made it nearly impossible to hold any ill feelings, even if the other person caused them pain. Because, at the end of the day, they once loved this person very deeply.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.

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