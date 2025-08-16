Women are incredibly beautiful beings. Everything from your shape to your form and the way you carry yourselves — guys appreciate all of it. Trust me. But I will admit there are some things you can do that exceed simple appreciation and take us over the edge.

These things aren't grand gestures by any means, just small things you do that make an impact on us, whether you know it or not. My job here is to let you know what these things are. So without further ado, here are the little things you do that make you one of the rare gems in this world.

If a woman has these 8 qualities, psychology says she's one of the rare ones:

1. She has a passion for something

Aside from us (of course), it's very attractive to see you love something; to have a deep passion. Whether that passion's for work, a hobby, or a worthy cause, it doesn't matter; being passionate shows a guy that you're a romantic and want something more for yourself.

And — especially since a single-income household is a thing of the past — this trait is a good one. For instance, my girlfriend is passionate about many things, and all of these passions further attract me to her.

For one, she's vegan, and her passion for animals is nothing short of inspiring. How she eats a plate of vegetables while I'm mowing down on a gourmet burger across the table, I'll never know.

Two, she's an incredible baker and bakes whenever she has free time. Because of this, she's managed to turn her art degree into a baking career, where she's the head baker at one of the biggest bakeries in our city, just because her employers saw the passion I had seen in her and rewarded her for it.

2. She's decisive

fizkes / Shutterstock

It seems like nobody's decisive these days. Even if the question is merely, "What should we have for dinner?" The question's usually met with an indecisive response, like: "I don't care, you decide" or "Whatever you feel like."

Neither of these is an actual answer, meaning they aren't helpful. Somebody who can make decisions shows a certain assertiveness, which goes hand in hand with confidence: something everybody appreciates in a partner.

Decisiveness, a highly attractive quality in women, is rooted in confidence and a clear sense of self. While there are potential pitfalls to be mindful of, it's generally associated with positive partner impressions. Research consistently shows both men and women rate confidence as a highly desirable trait in a potential partner.

3. She gets along with others

"A girl who can hang" is a top priority in most men's relationships. There's nothing that makes us feel more confident in our relationship than knowing we can confidently leave you at a party for a bit, and you can stand your ground with our buddies and their significant others without any social assistance. The last thing any man needs is a human bracelet who wants to go home fifteen minutes in.

4. She's affectionate

We love your touch, especially when said touch is an indication of protection. We love knowing that you feel safe and protected with us, and the way you physically touch us helps authentically illustrate this fact.

Whether you grip our arm and take note of our bicep, rub our shoulders just because, or rest your head under our arms before bed, all of these things enforce the idea that we've made you feel safe and secure. And that feeling is as good as gold.

Studies show that partners who experience more affectionate touch report higher levels of relationship satisfaction. This is more commonly seen in friendships, where affection is linked to greater satisfaction during both conflict and positive interactions. In romantic relationships, affection, especially in the form of physical touch, is associated with greater satisfaction and a stronger sense of connection.

5. She knows when to ask for help

Can't lift something or open that stubborn pickle jar? Just ask us. Everybody likes to feel useful even in the smallest of ways, and guys tend to like using strength as a means of being useful. Not because you're weak, but because we're strong — or at least we like to be told we are. You see where I'm going with this. Just let us open the jar.

6. She's appreciative

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Like feeling useful, every man wants to feel appreciated. So like, if we grabbed you a coffee before work and brought it home when you wake up on your day off, at least text us saying thank you.

Though tasks such as these shouldn't always be addressed because doing nice things for each other is just part of being in a relationship, it's nice to give credit where credit is due (at least now and then), and it doesn't take much effort.

7. She's willing to try anything once

When you do something you don't like because you know that you love it, it just goes to show your man how much you care about him. It's considerate and should indeed be reciprocated by us as well. If your man doesn't, make him work for it.

Studies indicate that both men and women might find higher levels of openness to new experiences in a potential partner attractive. This suggests that individuals are drawn to those who are intellectually curious, imaginative, and willing to explore new things.

8. She makes an effort with the people you love

You're supposed to like the in-laws, but do you? Even if you don't love them, any effort you put in with our folks is a turn-on for any man. Mom carries a lot of weight in men's relationships (like Dad does in yours), so any effort will ultimately be rewarded.

Whether you help them out by chopping vegetables before dinner, setting the table, or merely visiting them without us is so incredibly attractive because you're making an effort with us, but more importantly, with two of the most influential people in our lives.

A positive relationship with the partner's family can lead to a more harmonious household and reduce the potential for stress and conflict that can arise from difficult in-law relationships. One study argued that a woman's ability to maintain positive family relationships can suggest she possesses valuable qualities like empathy, respect, and loyalty, traits that are often highly valued in a romantic partner.

Bobby Box is a freelance writer and editor whose work on intimacy and culture has been published in countless publications, including Playboy, Elle, NewNowNext, Billboard, Daily Beast, Them., The Advocate, Women’s Health, Mel Magazine, and AskMen.