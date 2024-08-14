Therapist Reveals 5 Necessary Ingredients For Growing A Super-Romantic (But Stable) Marriage

Unfortunately, relationship skills and self-care are not taught in school. Yet, these two life necessities can have a huge impact on someone's happiness and success in life.

Here are five necessary ingredients for the type of relationship that is both romantic and mature. The list might surprise you.

Here are 5 necessary ingredients for growing a super-romantic (but stable) marriage:

1. Knowing yourself

In this process called life, many of us learn to hide feelings, strengths, desires, and personal goals. If they are hidden from ourselves, we cannot show up as a whole person in a relationship. Taking time to look inside ourselves and visit the hidden corners of our feelings, experiences, and desires helps us to show up as authentic and honest people.

Too many of us are taught by well-meaning figures to bury our feelings and be ashamed of our dreams to keep others happy. Research from 2004 supports how this does not work well in a marriage. So often I hear from couples: "I just don't know who they are. I get such mixed messages or no response at all about where we want to go together, in life."

In knowing ourselves, we know what we need to keep on our pathway towards success and happiness and then we can communicate that to our partners. Warren Buffet just came out with the 4 words that lead to success and happiness. "Do what you love!"

2. Practicing self-care

Do you know how many people are burned out on life, lately? We have been tested in our abilities to survive and adapt during some tough challenges here on our planet. Being the best version of ourselves in a relationship means we know how to do all it takes to be healthy in mind, body, and spirit.

When we don't feel good, are too stressed, or lack faith in ourselves or the future, we cannot be a good partner to anyone. We all know the steps for good self-care, but do we practice these behaviors? As human beings, we need good sleep, exercise, a healthy diet, time outdoors in nature, adventure and fun, continuous learning, and a belief in something greater than ourselves.

Whatever your religious or spiritual beliefs may be, spending time with the practices will raise your vibrational level and lead you to better self-care and creativity.

3. Communicating in a positive manner

As in any relationship, differences arise. And in fact, in relationships with the biggest differences, growth, and deeper learning takes place to relate to one another. So celebrate the differences and learn to try to understand one another and those differences.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

If you can learn to speak from your heart instead of putting your partner on the defensive, overcoming differences and learning to be more open can be fun. For years we have been learning about "I statements," as a 2004 study demonstrates the wealth of studies on marital communication are focused on conflict.

They are heart statements. Here is an example. Your spouse comes home late. A typical reaction might be a question like, "Why are you so late in coming home?" The implication here is that the person is in trouble or has misbehaved.

A heart statement might be "Gee I miss having time with you and I get sad or worried when you get home later than I expected." See how the communication is about caring and loving the other person instead of interrogating the partner.

4. Allowing 'do-overs'

When conflict and misunderstanding come into a relationship, it is often difficult to practice positive communication. When buttons are being pushed and frustration or anger arises, take a break from the discussion.

During that break try to imagine what your partner is trying to communicate and where he or she is coming from. Then go back to your heart communication and approach with the goal of understanding, accepting, and loving the other person.

Either one of you can call for a "Do Over" or take a break when things get a little heated. In calling a break, again bring it back to yourself with statements like" I feel bad with how this is going and I want to find a better way to understand and support you.

"How about if we try this discussion again when we both feel ready?" There is so much respect and love in that way of dealing with misunderstandings or differences.

5. Keeping passion and excitement alive

As we keep growing in our passions and learning, we bring excitement into a relationship. This journey on Earth is meant for learning and growth and not retreating into comfort or the mundane

Fear can create a desire to protect ourselves from facing life's challenges head-on. The only 2 fears we are born with are the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises. Neurobiological research conducted in 2022 supports that the rest are learned fears. The good part about learned fears is we can unlearn those fears by facing them when the opportunity arises.

As we individually face our fears, we create adventure, fun, and stimulation in the relationship. The passion grows in response to those behaviors. Phrases like, "This is interesting," or "Challenge accepted" can help us in our self-talk as we take on the challenges life gives us. Think of the energy we bring home to the relationship as we keep moving forward in life and following our dreams.

As you can see, the best relationships require self-focus and honoring our true selves. Then when we show up to our partner an incredibly positive and fulfilling relationship can take place.

Janet Whitney, MA, LMFT has been a licensed psychotherapist since 1982. She is the author of the book and program entitled, Facing Your Fears and Following Your Dreams.