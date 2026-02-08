The 6 Signs I Missed When My Husband Was Cheating On Me

At 2:30 AM, sitting in a rental car outside a bar in Cambridge, MA, my husband said, "I don't think we should be married anymore." An hour earlier, I'd grabbed his phone, curious as to whom he kept texting all night. He told me about two casual partners he'd been intimate with in the past six months, but my mind raced backward in time to calculate the exact time he started to cheat. It had started two years ago.

After reading back in my journals, I created a map back to the turning point. A cheater will manipulate situations and lie to cover their tracks. In my case, with my self-esteem already in the toilet, I was easy prey to believe his lies and question my gut instincts.

Here are the six things I missed when my husband was cheating on me:

1. He started putting in a lot more effort into improving his appearance

Diva Plavalaguna / Pexels

Yes, it's nice for a man to groom himself, but when he starts shaving and trimming down more than he's ever done in the past, it's something to question. Is he more enamored with himself than you when you stand next to him in front of the bathroom mirror?

That's a big red flag. My ex even had me shave the back of his neck and trim the errant patches on his mid-back, and little did I know I was grooming him for his new partners.

Of course, physical fitness is healthy, but when it becomes obsessive and he keeps showing off his abs and biceps, take that as a warning sign that could lead him to become more enthralled with his own body than his commitment to your marriage.

This aligns with a 2022 study which found that people who are dating spend way more time on their appearance than people in committed relationships.

It got to the point where my husband would prefer to work out and come home at 10 PM rather than have dinner with me at home. He resisted my requests for connection and told me I didn't understand or appreciate how hard he was working to provide for us. I wanted to be a supportive wife, so I backed off my need for quality time with him.

Advertisement

2. He started going out more, but no longer wanted me to come with him

Yan Krukau / Pexels

Is he out several nights a week meeting with clients, vendors, agencies and people from his department or team? Have you been excluded from the social gatherings, and then learn other spouses had attended? This is a pretty good indication and a sign of cheating.

It may not technically be infidelity, but he's flirting with it, as well as some woman who "understands" how hard he works. Elizabeth Stone, a relationship coach, explains, “When a man withdraws or becomes cold and distant, it’s often because something deeper is going on emotionally, and he isn’t just acting ‘weird’ out of nowhere.”

My husband told me he didn't want me around at business parties because he felt inhibited around me and responsible for me. In the past, when he'd stand close to me when I was welcome at business functions. The important thing is to look for changes in what had been the norm.

In the last two years of my marriage, I had no self-esteem, so I tolerated his behavior and believed his lies. Spare yourself the torture. Have a backbone and stand up for yourself, starting now.

Advertisement

3. He started having angry outbursts

Timur Weber / Pexels

Is he showing anger and volatility that he never had before? That could be his guilt turned outward toward you. He may feel a sense of guilt for cheating but can't man up to tell you the truth, so it's his unconscious protection mechanism to keep him safe that has him blaming you for his outbursts.

One of the first signs of cheating I got was when he told me I was antagonizing him by leaving the ironing board up after pressing his shirts. He said I was purposefully trying to upset him because he thought I resented ironing. I loved ironing.

We went to counseling. Sitting on the therapist's couch he draped his arm around me and told her I didn't admire, respect, understand or listen to him. And I didn't keep the house clean enough.

Don't tolerate his moody, guilt-fueled blame and accusations. He is in charge of his own emotions, but the guilty mind will wriggle around anything to avoid telling the truth. He'll blame his anger on something you did or said, or some situation at work.

If he's become more critical of you, your choice of clothing, where you want to go for dinner, or the sound of your ringtone (even if it's been the same one for years), that should clue you in on his inner turmoil. Don't take it personally like I did; that will erode your self-esteem like a crashing wave on a sandcastle.

Starting today, create healthy boundaries for yourself and realize that we show people how to treat us by what we will accept from them.

Advertisement

4. He had new moves in the bedroom

Keira Burton / Pexels

"Where'd you learn that?" Those were my exact words after he did something a little different in the bedroom. Unless you've both discovered some new technique or position and he does something new that he's never done before, you will be seeing red... as in, a really big red flag.

He also asked me to groom myself differently, if you know what I mean. I kept asking him why he wanted me to do that, but now I know it was because one of the women he was with must have had a Brazilian. I'm glad I never did it. Going through heartbreak was bad enough without that reminder of his betrayal.

Advertisement

5. He started to drink more and avoid me

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Aside from the other women, has he picked up any bad habits? That guilt issue may seep out into self-destructive habits. In those last two years, my ex and I were both over-consuming alcohol, but it fueled his anger and it numbed my pain. Not a good combination, as it led to arguments, accusations, and hangovers.

I believe his over-consumption stemmed from his guilt, or his deep desire to leave me but his inability to tell me. In those chaotic last two years, my ex was also trying to hide his cigarettes like his mistresses; but eventually, when you see smoke there's fire.

Be aware if you notice an uptake in smoking, drinking, gambling, and even spending. Again, you're keeping an eye out for a change in normal activity. His cheating is like a cancer cell — an abnormal change in behavior — and you're looking for irregularities.

Does it seem like he just doesn't want to spend time with you? He's too busy with work to come home to eat, he needs time with the guys on the weekend, that big game is on and he just can't miss it, or he's too tired to talk and needs to decompress alone?

I finally started wondering why he stayed with me when most of his actions told me he didn't want to spend time with me. In the beginning of our marriage, he wanted to sit at the table with me and voiced appreciation that I cooked and took care of the house. Pay attention to his actions, not his words and empty promises.

Advertisement

6. His suddenly made his phone password secret

Budgeron Bach / Pexels

After I grabbed the phone from my husband's hand that night in the bar, he refused to put his passcode in. My heart pounded. The red flag I missed was that in years prior, he'd never been secretive about passwords on his phone, email, and Facebook; we shared those things openly.

A 2025 study found that when a partner starts hiding their phone screen or locking things down out of nowhere, it's one of the quickest ways to gut trust in a marriage. If your husband has changed his protocol and passwords, it might be worth taking a closer look, especially if he's doing any other things mentioned here.

Observe and watch for differences in his behavior from what has been the norm. Have a conversation with him and be aware of how many "I" statements he makes. Does he always suggest you need to change? Claiming you made him feel angry or act a certain way? Is he getting defensive easily and laying blame on you?

If you confront him, he'll deny, deny, deny, so stay vigilant and stand your ground. Don't be satisfied with not seeing his password-protected accounts if you ask to see them. Yes, our privacy is important, but if your sense of trust is at stake, it's a request. He'll do his best to make you think you're just being paranoid.

Most importantly, trust your intuition. Take some intentional time to sit, expanding the breath through your whole chest and relaxing your body. With each deepening breath, release the mind chatter and let thoughts flow downstream.

Then, gently bring to mind the question or situation in a neutral way, and listen to your inner voice — the wise intuitive self who will guide you. Keep doing this exercise for greater clarity.

Patty Blue Hayes is a life coach and author who aims to help clients find clarity through coaching sessions focused on thought-provoking questions and self-examining and playful practices that provide great insights, lucidity, and most importantly, change.