Even when we're not speaking, our nonverbal cues and energy can say a lot in social interactions and conversations. It's part of what draws us to other people and forms our meaningful relationships — we're attracted to other people's energy and tend to convey a similar kind of unsuspecting energy when we're genuinely interested in someone.

Many of the tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most, according to psychology, can be subtle, but they're truly representative of the internal thoughts and feelings he may not have the words to vocalize. Regardless of how he expresses his love for you down the road, his energy is one of the first things that can clue a partner in on how he truly feels from the start.

Here are 11 tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most, according to psychology

1. His body language softens

Compared to rigid movements, a weak posture, and closed off body language, one of the tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most, according to psychology experts like Jeanne Segal, PhD is a shift in their movements.

Everyone's body language tends to soften when they're around people they're more comfortable with. So, if he's found a safe space in your relationship to let his guard down and soften his energy, chances are he loves you.

2. He mirrors their body language

According to a study published in Nature Human Behavior, mirroring is a sign of attraction — whether it's mirroring body language, falling into a similar routine, or even having a synchronicity with our heart rates.

When a man mirrors the person he loves' body language, sometimes entirely subconsciously, it's a sign of attraction. They feel comfortable embracing their movements, driven to craft a safe space, and empowered enough to let their guard down and be influenced by the other person.

3. His voice and tone soften

When a man lowers and softens the tone of his voice, according to a study from the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior, it's often a sign of attraction toward another person. Especially when couples with other body language tendencies, like eye contact or mirroring body language, it's one of the clear yet tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most, according to psychology.

Even if it's not entirely intentional, this softening creates communication that's more conducive to emotional connection and vulnerability. This sense of calmness and control crafts security, giving both partners a safe space to have open and honest conversations.

4. He becomes protective

While it's certainly a misguided societal expectation for men to be "the protector" in a heteronormative relationship, sometimes the softening of a man's energy around the person he loves, while simultaneously looking out for them in a protective manner, isn't entirely unhealthy.

In fact, having someone who cares enough to let their guard down around you, while still being a fierce advocate for your comfort, happiness, and wellbeing is a refreshing dynamic in a healthy relationship. It's one of the tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most, but still one of the most profound.

5. He's thoughtful with physical touch

A study from Scientific Reports argues that physical touch is one of, if not the most, important means of communicating intimacy in a partnership. For some, physical touch is anxiety-inducing, always preceding a deeper level of intimacy in a way they don't always want, while for others, it's almost nonexistent.

When a man is intentional with offering physical touch and affection to his partner — softening his energy, being supportive, and using intentional touch to connect — that's one of the tiny ways his energy changes around the person he loves most.

6. He's more patient

Considering studies show that women tend to be more patient than men in their relationships, sensing a shift in a male partner's energy in this realm can be obvious. They're not only better active listeners — patient enough to listen and ask questions before speaking their mind — they're more emotionally supportive and empathetic.

They aren't solely looking out for themselves, so learning and practicing the virtue of patience to support their partner is key. Don't overestimate the power of patience, empathy, and understanding in your relationships, as they're often traits of partners who truly love and care for each other.

7. He's focused on the future

When having conversations, resolving conflict, or planning for the future, a man who truly loves his partner will be intentional about how he includes them in his communication. For example, he uses "we" when talking about the future or makes an intentional choice to learn and grow from arguments at home.

It's a subtle shift in energy when a man truly loves you, but one that you'll notice quickly. He's not considering or planning a future by himself, trying to save himself from a committed relationship or healthy dynamic, but being intentional about planning one with you.

8. He's more helpful

Despite studies, like one from Pew Research Center, that reveal that women tend to do the majority of household and emotional labor in their relationships compared to male partners, one of the tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most is his helpfulness.

He's not only willing to be more helpful with chores and emotional labor, he's intentional about crafting a balance that feels comfortable and empowering for each partner. He may still have certain societal expectations or patriarchal beliefs ingrained inside him, but when it comes to his relationship, he's willing to overcome them to truly love and support his partner in a way that makes sense for them.

9. He lights up around them

According to a study from the Journal Personality and Social Psychology, most people tend to feel happier and more confident around loved ones and connections than when they're alone; however, there's another kind of aura that appears around a man when he's with the person he loves most.

It's the brightness, authenticity, and sometimes even nervousness that follows a man when he's around someone he loves and is one of the tiny signs their energy has changed. They're not only feeling lighter and more uplifted in their presence, but like they're heard and understood by this specific person — a powerful experience that tends to shape meaningful relationships.

10. He's more emotionally predictable

When it comes to navigating adversity or conflict in a relationship, having an emotionally predictable partner is key. You have the safe space to discuss anything, without being afraid of emotional outbursts, unexpected anger, or feeling unheard. This emotional resilience and stability is one of the tiny ways a man's energy changes around the person he loves most.

Especially for men that have previously fallen into the cycle of toxic societal norms and masculinity, this shift in a healthy relationship can be more obvious. They're softer, more empathetic, and transform into great listeners that are more focused on connection than defensiveness.

11. He's less defensive

We've all heard about "letting down our guard" in relationships and around people we feel safe and comfortable with, but what does that really mean? For many men, it means letting go of the innate defensiveness they feel talking through conflict, growth, and their own personal shortcomings in a vulnerable way, and instead turning toward openness and honesty.

Shifting away from defensiveness is one of the clear ways a man changes his energy around the person he loves most, even if it takes some practice and coaching to excel at.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.