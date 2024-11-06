5 Early Signs A Man Has True Husband Potential, According To Psychology

Chemistry is a killer. Let's face it: the minute your lips lock, the super-glue holding you together is cemented into place and you're hooked. This always happens. Your body makes sure you don't miss each other.

So what's the problem? Only a fraction of these hot and heavy relationships have any staying power. Some experts guess that 80 percent of "chemistry-driven" relationships fail in less than three months.

Here are five signs that your new guy could be the real deal (despite the chemistry), and how to know if what you're feeling is legit and if the man on the receiving end is worth your love.

Here are five early signs a man has true husband potential:

1. He treats restaurant staff kindly

No, I'm not talking about manners ... well, not eating habits anyway. A wise woman once told me, "Watch how your man treats waitresses. You will see much about his character."

Kindness and generosity to blue and pink-collar workers is a genuine trait not easy to fake. When you fall in love at first sight (and it's real), it's often because the kindness you see in him triggers a chemical reaction. According to a study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior, women want kindness more than anything in a partner.

2. He has a great relationship with his female family members

How does he treat his mom? Sisters? Ex? When I met my husband (my second, I met him at age 52) he still took his ex-mother-in-law for outings away from her rehab home once a month, even though he had been divorced for years.

He treats me with old-fashioned chivalry to this day and it's one of the things I love the best about him. According to a 2017 survey done by the dating app Match, 73% of women sadly believe chivalry is dead — change her mind!

3. He's busy and fulfilled with a productive hobby or career

If you fall for a guy who's on fire about his own life and still takes time to prioritize you, that's a great sign. The Universe may be able to create happily ever afters with broke, unemployed guys; after all, nothing is impossible.

But do you want that? Chemistry with a man with no income may be hot but is rarely the real deal. According to a Western Sydney University study, 90% of women would prefer to date a man who is ambitious and makes his own money.

4. He's not your type

Countless people who fall in love at first sight — the couples that claimed they knew very early on that their one was the one — say the same thing: "We met most surprisingly. I never expected to be with someone like him. He's not my type at all."

When you're attracted to someone outside your "type," pay attention. It might be the real deal. Research from the University of Toronto confirms that it's harder to date outside of your type, but it can be often very worth it.

5. You're still into him two to three months down the line

Sometime in the two-to-three-month range, take a reading of your relationship. How strong is the chemistry? Has it changed for either one of you? If you guys are cooling off, here's what to check: How fascinated are you with each other? You want to watch for signs that he's "into you" outside of attraction.

Curiosity and fascination are two powerful indicators that this is the real deal, especially when the first rushes of chemistry start to pale. Crushes always melt you in the beginning and then break your heart in the end. In between crush and heartbreak, there are a lot of experiences waiting for you.

Love at first sight experiences can rock your world and some are the real deal. If you're in the midst of that roller coaster ride right now, buckle your seatbelt and hang on, have fun, and enjoy how it unfolds.

There is nothing like a mind-numbing crush. Just check in at that two-to-three-month point and be honest with what's happening. If he's still into you, that's the best sign of all and you might have fallen in love at first sight with a man who is in for the long haul.

Catherine Behan is a highly educated dating coach, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance into their lives.