2 Common Traits Of Wives Who Are Most Cherished By Their Husbands, According To Psychology

To start a great marriage the right way (or help one that's gotten off track) certain elements need to be in place. Men cherish women for myriad reasons — some of them explainable, some not and so much of what men desire in their spouses comes to down personal preference, belief system, or inexplicable chemistry.

But there's a through line when it comes to wives who are truly adored by their husbands, and these traits are something that wives everywhere, no matter how different and unique their selves and their marriages are, share.

Here are 2 common traits of wives who are most cherished by their husbands:

1. She doesn't try to change him

You cannot change your husband. You have to accept him for who he is. The only way people can change is because they want to, not from anything you can do, according to research from 2020.

When you marry a man and then try to change him, you're not accepting him for who he is and this will hurt him. A man can (and will) change certain things about himself if he wants to and you can positively guide him but you cannot change him.

A cherished wife understands this and finds ways to encourage her husband and let him change on his own as the relationship grows. If certain behaviors bother you, work through them together. But you cannot change another person's core values or beliefs or who they are.

2. She genuinely desires him

Show your husband you still desire him. This is a big one for married couples. Do not marry a man that you're not attracted to or have any chemistry with. Being intimate with your partner is key to a happy marriage, studies from 2017 confirm.

This will only lead to disaster in the bedroom. This is not a good choice for a husband; this is a friend.

You do not have to be intimate with someone to know if you have chemistry and passion. If it's there, you'll feel it. There has to be a spark. It doesn't have to be fireworks but at least a spark, something to light. Passion can grow in a marriage and make the relationship all that much stronger.

A good wife wants to be intimate with her spouse because she understands a man needs intimacy with his wife for a deep connection. Men connect through being intimate with the women that they love and a good wife knows this.

Men who are unable to have regular intimacy with their wives become bitter and angry toward their spouses. Intimacy is supposed to be fun. If it's not, then work on it together to make it more exciting.

Dr, Dawn Michael is a relationship expert, certified counselor, intimacy educator, intimacy researcher, author, and public speaker. She has been featured as an expert on national television, radio, and in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Bride, Askmen, Huffington Post, Shape, and more.