Navigating relationships and the dating landscape can feel overwhelming and anxiety-inducing, whether you're figuring out how to resolve a conflict with a long-term partner or trying to understand how your situationship feels about you after a few dates. While mindfulness practices and focusing on yourself are two pieces of advice that can mediate all the uncertainty and discomfort of these experiences, getting clarity on how the other person feels is equally important.

Many of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul can be stabilizing when you're feeling uncertain — a subtle reminder of their love, admiration, and commitment. So, don't overlook the little things in a new connection or partnership because, oftentimes, they mean the most.

Here are 11 small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul

1. Your comfort

Even if helping you with something or making you more comfortable adds more work to his plate or is an inconvenience to his routine, it's one of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul.

From making your coffee in the morning, to helping with your chores on a hard day, and even going out of his way to offer verbal reassurance, the second a man starts to fall for you, it doesn't matter how much effort, time, and energy he needs to put in to make you comfortable — he's willing to do it.

2. Spending quality time with you

According to a study from Contemporary Family Therapy, quality time between partners is much more important than the quantity of time they spend together in a relationship. It's not about how often you're together or how many conversations you have if one or both partners are committed to making them intentional or healthy.

For example, having a productive conversation about concerns, boundaries, and feelings will always be more productive for a healthy relationship than constantly having petty arguments and passive-aggressive conversations on a daily basis.

Once a man starts prioritizing being present and sharing quality time with his partner, it's not just a sign of his love, but a sign of his commitment to growing, communicating, and sharing life together.

3. Listening to you

Active listening is the key to supporting any kind of healthy conversation or relationship. It not only helps to minimize room for misunderstandings and unnecessary conflict, it bonds people closer together over shared feelings of being heard, valued, and understood, like experts from Utah State University suggest.

When a man loves you with his whole soul, he's going to practice the art of active listening and truly prioritize hearing you, rather than waiting for his turn to speak or trying to dismiss your emotions. Even if you're talking through a conflict or sharing differing opinions, he'll make space for you in every conversation without judgment or criticism.

4. Resolving conflicts healthily

Dealing with issues as they arise and committing to healthy conflict resolutions are a few of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul. Despite what some couples and comparison culture try to argue, having arguments can be healthy in a relationship and, in many cases, they're completely necessary to express emotions and get on the same page.

Men who truly commit to their relationships and deeply love their partner won't shy away from conflict, adopt a victim mentality, or avoid accountability, but instead lean into vulnerability and healthy arguments to set better boundaries and ensure everyone feels heard.

5. Your safety

While there are certainly toxic and misguided stereotypes behind the idea that men should be the "protectors" in their relationships, to a certain extent, it's one of the ways that men express their love for partners depending on the social situation or environment they're in.

Looking out for their partner's safety is one of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul. He knows their triggers well, can step in to make them feel more comfortable, and even set boundaries to ensure their safety is a top priority.

6. Hearing out your opinions

Even when having conversations about topics that they share differing perspectives and opinions on, hearing out their partner and making space for them in discussions is one of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul.

People tend to overlook the importance of intentionality when it comes to communication in a relationship. Even amid the chaos of life and responsibilities, it's not impossible to take a moment to truly connect, listen to, and make an effort to understand your partner.

7. Helping you achieve your goals

When your partner is committed to looking out for your wellbeing and even building a future together, they're going to make space to talk about your goals and empower you to be the best version of yourself.

Whether that means supporting you in trying new hobbies, celebrating your small wins, or crafting goals in alignment with one another, it's one of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul.

Despite being occasionally uncomfortable, prioritizing personal identity and individual wins is incredibly important in a long-term healthy relationship. If you don't have a stable and secure foundation of self-worth and drive inside yourself, you won't be able to feed into a healthy relationship dynamic without opting for a codependent dynamic.

8. Honesty

Even when honesty sparks necessary conflict and even hurt feelings, it still deepens the connection between two partners and promotes a more meaningful relationship, according to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science.

It's one of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he truly loves his partner, not only because it sparks more vulnerable conversations, but because it ensures everyone feels heard and supported. Without honesty and baseline of trust, there is no relationship to grow within.

9. Trying things you like

Of course, having individual interests, hobbies, and identities is essential to maintaining a healthy and balanced relationship, but trying new things together and making an effort to try things your partner likes is equally important.

When a man loves you with his whole soul, he's more likely to prioritize trying things you like and engaging in activities together that bring you joy, even if they're not his thing. By getting to know your interests and engaging in your hobbies, he's able to connect with you on a deeper level, even if it seems like a small and unsuspecting experience at the time.

10. Your friends and family

When a man starts to prioritize getting to know your friends and family, even if it's uncomfortable or awkward at first, chances are he loves you and at the very least, sees a future with you to some extent.

If he's willing to do the work to have hard conversations with your friends, show up at his best around your family, and put himself out of his comfort zone to mesh with your social circle, he's not doing it for himself — he's doing it for you and the relationship.

11. Emotional intimacy

Men often prioritize physical intimacy and touch in their relationships, while women are driven by emotional intimacy, according to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, so it's not entirely surprising that there's a disconnect in communication and love languages early in relationships. However, emotional intimacy and connecting on an emotional level is one of the small things a man starts prioritizing when he loves you with his whole soul.

It's no longer about accepting and offering affection that makes sense and resonates with them, but giving their partners what they need. Meeting their needs and supporting, loving, and caring for their partner in the way that makes sense for them is what a man who truly appreciates his relationship prioritizes.

