5 Rare Signs A Man Is Genuinely Into You, According To Psychology

I'm often asked for some suggestions for places to meet men, but if you're looking for a keeper, the first thing you need to know is how to tell if a guy likes you and is interested in a serious way. You meet someone. You think you like him. But you can't help but wonder, "Does he like me, too?" You honestly have no idea.

Sure, you can read He's Just Not That Into You, but how do you know when he is into you? The sad answer is that you can't know for sure; people change, the novelty wears off, and love ebbs and flows (or at least reconfigures). But there are some signs and indicators that many women underestimate.

Is he appreciative? Can you tell that he's psyched to be with you? Even if he doesn't say so, does he show you in some other way? If you're still wondering and want to know (pretty much) for sure how to tell if a guy likes you, here are 5 signs he appreciates you and is taking your relationship seriously.

Here are the rare signs a man is genuinely into you, according to psychology:

1. He's excited to make plans with you

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

He carves time out of his schedule for you. Maybe he even schedules the next date with you before you walk out the door in the morning.

This enthusiasm often stems from a desire to invest time and effort into the relationship and is a way for him to showcase his genuine connection with you. One study argues that the way he communicates his interest in making plans can also be revealing. If he's enthusiastic, engaged, and excited, it suggests he's genuinely interested in you and wants to spend time with you.

2. He responds to your texts and calls

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

And not only by text but even when you call! Or he reaches out himself and tries to get in touch with you first. Either way, it's a good sign.

While consistent responsiveness to texts and calls can suggest interest, it's not a definitive sign of romantic interest in a man. Research indicates that other factors, like the content and tone of his messages, overall behavior, and the context of your interactions, are also important. It's crucial to look at the whole picture, not just one piece of evidence.

3. He wants you to meet his friends

Alberto Menendez Cervero / Shutterstock

And he's also really excited to meet yours. While not a definitive sign, a man wanting you to meet his friends can indicate genuine interest and a belief in the potential of your relationship.

It suggests he's comfortable sharing his life and support network with you. According to matchmaker Becky Daniels, introducing you to his friends can be a way to build a stronger connection and potentially a more solid foundation for the relationship.

4. He pays attention to you

Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock

How many times did he have to ask if you take milk with your coffee? Only once? Great! Paying attention, including actively listening and engaging in conversation, can communicate interest and show that he values you.

According to one study, when someone is genuinely interested, they listen intently to what you say. This includes making eye contact, nodding, and asking follow-up questions to show they are engaged.

5. You can see it in his eyes

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

He lights up when you come in. You just make him smile. Now, there's a caveat to all of this: Some women get freaked out when a guy shows a lot of interest.

Of course, no one wants (or should date) someone who reeks of desperation, but too many women seem to feel that if a guy is enthusiastic about being with them, he's in some way undeserving.

It's probably not a good sign if he says, "I've never dated anyone remotely close to how beautiful you are." But if he says, "You're the most beautiful woman in the world to me," you should consider giving him a chance.

If you're the kind of woman who responds better when guys act like jerks, guess what? You're going to keep dating jerks until you choose to change that. It's time to train yourself to look for a guy who appreciates you and not hold it against him when he does.

It's easy to hold onto psychologically deep-seated fears that you aren't worthy of affection, so when someone cares for you, push them away. And as long as you do that, the only guys you'll ever want won't want you back ... and you can see where that's headed.

Remind yourself that you are worth it (because you are!), that you deserve to feel loved (because you do!), and then look for a guy who shows you that kind of affection. They are out there, trust me.

Don't just let man care for you — insist that he does. Otherwise, throw him back; he's no keeper.

Alex Alexander is a pseudonym. The author of this article is known to YourTango but is choosing to remain anonymous.