When a guy is highly attracted to you and knows you are the one, he values you and your opinions. He can be his true self, making you feel comfortable enough to be your authentic self as well.

A guy who knows you are the one makes you feel more appreciated, which results in you feeling more confident in a relationship — a relationship where you can see the two of you together in the future. Even if he's not saying a word, you don’t have to keep decoding the texts or trying to figure out if he thinks you're the one — there are giveaway signs you can look for.

Here are 11 signals a man is highly attracted to you even if he's not uttering a word:

1. He wants to be exclusive

Many guys run at the sound of a relationship, but if a guy knows you are the one, he is not going to waste time hanging out with other girls but will let you know that he wants something serious with you.

A guy who knows you are the one will not risk losing you to someone else because he knows how special and one-of-a-kind you are.

Wanting to be exclusive often signals a level of investment and commitment to the relationship. Studies have shown that exclusive relationships often reported deeper emotional connections and greater intimacy with their partners.

2. He wants his friends and family to meet you

When things get serious and a guy wants to take the next step, he will suggest that you meet his family and friends because they are a very important part of his life.

If he thinks you are the one, he wants them to meet his leading lady because he is so proud of having you in his life. He will also want to meet your family and friends.

This desire indicates that he values your presence in his life and wants to integrate you into his social circle. However, research does caution that it's important to note the timing and context of these introductions.

3. He accepts you for who you are

Before, you might have had to ‘pretend’ to be happy, independent, and strong when you felt sad, needy, and weak around other boys, but if a guy knows you are the one, you will feel comfortable being your true self around him.

When you are happy, he will share your happiness. When you are needy, he will be there for you without judgment.

You will not feel the need to put on a façade and feel completely accepted and loved for all the qualities that made you doubt yourself in previous relationships.

There's strong evidence suggesting that acceptance and validation from a partner are vital components of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. Research has shown that being accepted for your authentic self means the other person is attracted to the real you, not a fabricated version, indicating a deeper connection.

4. He lets his guard down

When you are with someone for the long run, you see every side of that person. The same way he accepts you for everything you are when he knows you are it.

He will also expect you to accept him for who he is. He will let his guard down and expect you to accept him.

You know a relationship is real when both of you can stop pretending and be who you really are, and still be crazy about each other; remembering that everyone has flaws but knowing that it is the flaws that make you both perfect for each other.

5. He makes you feel comfortable

When a guy knows you are the one, subconsciously or consciously, he will do little things to make things easier for you. He will take you out where you want to go, he will buy things to make you happy, and he won’t flinch before spending money on you.

He will answer your questions without hesitation. He will include you in his plans for his present and his future.

6. He prioritizes you

Some guys will hang out with you in their free time, and then there will be a guy who will free his time to hang out with you. This is when you know that he knows you are the one. He may not be a caller or texter, but if it is important to you, he will do that to show you that you are important.

He will plan things for you, and he might be busy, but he will never be too busy that you feel neglected. You will know that you are his priority.

One study explained that when a man prioritizes you, it validates your significance and strengthens the bond, fostering a deeper sense of security. Prioritization may manifest differently at various stages of a relationship. For example, in the initial stages, a man may focus on spending time alone with you and learning about your interests.

7. He lets you use his phone

Today, our whole lives and all our secrets are in our phones. If he knows you are the one, he will easily let you use his phone. Why? because he trusts you and does not have anything to hide.

He will not hesitate or hide things in his phone when you ask to see it. So this is a big one — if he is cool with you playing with his phone, you got yourself a keeper.

8. He talks to you about the tough stuff

Most guys talk about fun, entertaining things, but when a guy thinks you are the one, he will share topics that he would only share with someone he sees in his future. He might tell you about his past, his struggles, and his weaknesses.

If you feel you have problems and are avoiding the subject, he will bring it up and try to resolve it because he loves you and wants this to work. They say topics that you do not want to talk about are usually the topics that need to be talked about.

9. He fights fair and doesn’t walk away

It is normal to have disagreements and fights in every relationship because we are human. When you fight, if he still knows how much he cares and despite getting on each other’s nerves, he wants to work through those issues because he sees himself with you in the long haul — that is one strong sign of a keeper.

He will fight, but at the end of every fight, he will just want to hug you and make everything work out again.

A man's willingness to engage in fair fighting and actively participate in conflict resolution can be a positive sign for the longevity of a relationship. However, research cautions that it's more reflective of his communication skills, attachment style, and commitment to addressing issues within the relationship constructively.

10. He's your biggest cheerleader

If he knows you are the one, he will also be your biggest cheerleader, motivator, and have the strongest faith in you, even when you have no faith in yourself.

He will do whatever he can to support your dreams and passions. Your success will make him as happy as his success. He will be so proud of you every step of the way.

11. He will talk to you about the future

This is a sure sign that he knows you are the one. Many guys decide who they want to be with based on love and logic rather than just feelings.

If he wants to spend his life with you, he will plan a future together. He will talk about the things he wants to do together in months or years.

He will tell you where he wants to live (with you) and what he wants to do in his life (with you). You will be an important part of where his life is heading.

While some men may genuinely see a future with someone they are attracted to and express this through future-talk, it can also be a tactic used to create a sense of commitment prematurely, or even as a manipulation tactic. The context of the conversations, the stage of the relationship, and the specific words used are all important factors to consider, according to one study.

Anjana Rajbhandary is a certified mental health professional, researcher, and self-directed writer/editor with over six years of experience in mental health, editorials, and non-profits.