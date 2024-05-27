The Secret 7 Sources Of Energy That Will Land You A Relationship

Energy is constantly flowing through your body — every single minute of every single day — and its presence is what allows you to attract amazing men, get asked out again and again, radiate confidence, and find loving, positive relationships. When the energy vibrating inside of you is flowing smoothly throughout your body, that's when your love life feels like it's happening effortlessly — when you're consistently getting asked out by high-quality men and the world feels like it's exactly the way it should be. It's when you believe deep down in your heart that a wonderful relationship or new stage is right around the corner, preparing to bring a whole new level of joy into your world.

The problems arise when the energy inside of you gets trapped within your body and stops flowing naturally. Energy blocks occur at seven key areas of your body, called "chakras", and each of these areas is home to one of the body's seven spiritual powers: Survival, Relationships, Motivation, Compassion, Communication, Intuition, and Consciousness. Much like a blood vessel blocked by plaque or cholesterol, when one of your Chakras is blocked by energy, that's when emotionally unavailable men start finding you, life stops flowing effortlessly, good men disappear, and relationships begin to deteriorate.

#chakras #energycenters #energyhealing #energyhealer #blockedchakra #chakrahealing ♬ original sound - Amanda Lieber @amandaliebermedium How to Know Which of Your Chakras Are Blocked You are more intuitive than you realize AND your body is crazy smart.You can absolutely detect whether you have a “blocked” chakra — which is just an energy center that’s not flowing as readily as you might like. There are 7 main energy centers in and around your body, that begin at the base of your spine (root chakra) and travel all the way to the top of your head (crown chakra). If you have a blocked chakra, you might feel it on a physical level — and/or an emotional, mental, or spiritual level.Here, I’m sharing a simple way to pinpoint any blockages you might experience here. Want to know how to unblock your chakra or chakras? Comment below with the chakra/energy center that could use a little love. (Root, sacral, solar plexus, throat, third eye, crown) #chakra

You can feel an energy blockage inside one of your Chakras by evaluating your mood on any given day. For example, if you're feeling sluggish, unable to focus, frustrated by the slightest thing, and in an overall bad mood, you can rest assured that the problem is not PMS or an annoying coworker — the energy inside your body is getting stuck in one of your Chakras, causing you distress. If one of your Chakra's is blocked, then it sets your whole life off balance.

You can also experience an energy blockage through your relationships. For example, when you first start dating someone, the energy flows smoothly, connections happen effortlessly, and you almost feel like you're on the same wavelength. However, after you've been together for a while, their quirks are less endearing and more irritating, and negative energy (when not properly dealt with) builds up around those annoyances and creates a relationship completely blocked by resentment and bitterness — with no fresh, clean energy in sight. Your body has seven key Chakras, including the unique energy that gets trapped in each one and how that negative energy can show up in your life and affect your relationships. By learning how to assess and release each different energy blockage, you can enhance your life, attract amazing men, and find a positive and loving relationship.

Bobbi Anderson is a life coach, hypnotist, and Reiki Master who helps her clients with a more holistic approach to their life's journey.