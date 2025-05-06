8 Rare Phrases Men Say Only When They’re Truly In Love, According To Psychology

These phrases reveal that a man's deeply invested in you.

Last updated on May 06, 2025

Man who is truly in love. simonapilollatnf | Canva
Let's face it. When dating and getting to know someone, words can be confusing and keep you guessing how they feel about you. This can be tough when you're ready to say, "I love you," but they haven't exactly said it yet, leaving you wondering, are they in love with me?

Just about any guy can talk the talk and sound great in the beginning. Some men know exactly what to say to create chemistry with you. But when you're ready to find a keeper, how can you filter out the real deal from the talkers? 2022 research explained that the signs he loves you hide in his words are linked with actions that prove his long-term commitment and love for you. In the early stages of a relationship, the key is listening for words followed by actions that bring you deeper into a commitment with him.

Here are the rare phrases men say only when they’re truly in love, according to psychology:

1. 'You inspire me'

man who is in love saying she inspires him Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Anyone can say you are beautiful. Anyone can say you are attractive. Anyone can say they want you. But someone who truly loves you is inspired by you. 

He acts differently when you begin dating. He starts making arrangements for long-term plans to be with you. He strives to do a bit more with his life than before he met you.

Research explains that it's a compliment that suggests he admires you and perhaps sees you as someone special. However, other factors must also be considered, like his overall behavior and relationship dynamics. 

2. 'I don't want to date anyone else or you to date anyone else'

man in love telling woman he only wants to date her Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

This should be pretty clear. If he is a keeper, he will express very early on that he wants no one else. Research suggests this statement could be rooted in various factors, including a genuine desire for exclusivity, personal growth goals, emotional unavailability, or a fear of vulnerability. Considering the statement's context and other behaviors is crucial to determine its meaning. 

3. 'I'd love it if you came with me'

man in love telling woman i would love if you came simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

This could be his company holiday party, spiritual center, favorite hang-out, or any place where he will show you off to his closest friends and peers. If he does this, he wants to include you in the most important parts of his life.

Research suggests deep love manifests through consistent actions and emotional connection beyond simple invitations. Other behaviors like prioritizing the other person, showing emotional support, and sacrificing for the relationship indicate deeper feelings. 

4. 'I want to help you'

man in love telling woman he wants to help her Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

If he is actively helping you with tasks or repairs, he wants to be your co-creator. He wants to be your go-to guy. Men may genuinely want to help their partners to demonstrate their care and commitment. 

One study suggested that they see this as contributing to the relationship and making their partner's life easier. 

5. 'I want you to meet my family (or closest friends)'

man in love with someone saying he wants her to meet his family BearFotos / Shutterstock

Though he might not admit it yet, he's in the early stages of planning a future with you and wants to see if his family likes you and you like them, he wants to see if you feel at home where he feels at home.

While a man wanting you to meet his family can strongly indicate a serious relationship, it's not a definitive sign that he's in love. Research suggests that introducing someone to family often signifies a willingness to build a long-term relationship and that family dynamics play a significant role in relationship satisfaction.

6. 'Move in with me'

man in love with woman asking her to move in SeventyFour / Shutterstock

If he wants to wake up next to you seven days a week, he is committing to you. If he wants to be with you every day, he thinks you are the one and wants to build a life with you.

While a man wanting you to move in together can strongly indicate his feelings, it's not a definitive sign of love. It's more about a desire for commitment and a shared future. Research suggests that this move demonstrates a commitment to a long-term relationship and a willingness to build a life together. 

7. 'When we get married/have kids/move to another location...'

man in love with woman saying when we get married Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

If he says these things, not only does he want to commit to a 7-day-a-week relationship by living together, he wants you by his side as his partner for his goals. He's planning an adventure and wants you to be his leading lady.

8. 'I love you'

man in love with woman saying i love you Yuri A / Shutterstock

Last but not least, these three words may come up at any time on the journey. It should go without saying, but it needs to be reiterated. If he loves you, he will say it. 

Openly saying it regularly demonstrates that not only does he love you, but that he is a caring and communicative man and wants to make you happy. Take the mystery and confusion out of dating and your relationship, because it doesn't have to be complicated.

Dina Robison is a soulmate attraction coach and creator of deliberate attraction online courses.

