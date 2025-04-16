6 Rare Qualities That Make A Man Truly Fall For A Woman, According To Psychology

When women need to express their emotions they talk, often to their girlfriends. Men, on the other hand, do not have that luxury. Men do not often pull up a stool at the pub and say, ‘Yeah dude, I feel kind of scared that my company is losing money ’or‘ I feel excited about my weekend getaway; I think she is the one.’

But relationship success comes down to a few rare things, including your ability to recognize, appreciate, and meet the needs of your partner. That takes effort from both parties. The more men can connect to, accept, and communicate their needs to their partners, the more deeply connected couples will become. Now I do not pretend to know everything about men, but I believe from my own experience and in working with many male clients that these qualities are a good start.

Here are the rare qualities that make a man truly fall for a woman:

1. Space

Men need time on their own to process information and feelings. When women provide this space, it allows the man to step forward.

Women naturally want to decrease space to create connection, which often makes men feel suffocated and overwhelmed. Men need to communicate that having this space makes them better partners.

I have heard many women complain about being ‘Golf Widows.’ If she knows it feeds your soul, makes you a better partner, and increases your quality of time together, you will get more time to play and meet your need for space. Make sure you tell her you cannot wait to see her after your round and her need for connection will also be satisfied.

2. Affection

Although men have been programmed to show up strong and be providers, they are still human and at their core need affection. It’s not natural for boys to go from being cared for by their mothers to not needing any affection at all.

Let her know you like to be touched and kissed, or that when she rubs your shoulders after a rough day, you feel loved. Under that confident, strong, and manly exterior is still the heart of a boy who needs to feel loved — and that is a good thing.

Men are often drawn to women who exhibit affectionate behaviors because these actions signal interest, emotional availability, and a potential for a fulfilling relationship. A 2022 study explained that affection, whether through words, actions, or nonverbal cues, can convey a sense of care, empathy, and emotional support, which men may find attractive and reassuring.

3. Respect

Men work hard. The desire to excel and contribute is a natural part of their DNA. In order to achieve a sustainable loving relationship bond with a woman, a woman should respect him — and vice-versa.

Demanding respect is never an effective way to get it; however, acting with integrity, sharing values, building trust, and demonstrating respect for her is a great way to garner respect.

4. Understanding

Men are different than women. Period. I think we all know that by now. But do we get that? Women complain about how much men work but fail to understand that often a man is fulfilling his life’s purpose through his work or providing for his family, which is often his way of showing love.

It is easier for women to understand this need when you can communicate how important your work is, not only to you as a confident, contributing member of society, but as a part of the partnership and the future you are building together. If she understands the meaning of your work, she will naturally be more understanding.

Research indicates that men are often drawn to women who exhibit understanding. Understanding signals a willingness to connect emotionally and offer support, which is highly valued in romantic relationships. This understanding can also stem from perceived intelligence and insightfulness, further enhancing attraction.

5. Connection with their kids

Women have traditionally been the primary caregiver of children and for the most part, still carry a lot of the weight when caring for children. However, what often happens is women brush off men’s attempts to help because they feel they can do it better.

Don’t allow her to ‘sit you on the bench” when it comes to the kids. Let her know she deserves some time alone or time with her friends because she works so hard, and create a space for you to connect with the kids.

A man might find a woman who displays a strong connection with her children attractive for several reasons, including a sense of responsibility, emotional stability, and potential for a strong, family-oriented relationship. A 2016 study found that a woman's nurturing qualities and ability to handle the challenges of parenthood can signal a reliable and supportive partner.

6. Value

Men by nature are problem solvers. Women just like to share, talk things through, and feel heard. If you can shift your understanding to know that by simply being present and actively listening to your partner, you are adding value, then you will be miles ahead of most.

Value does not always come in the form of action or solution. After you have listened and heard you can say, “Babe, that is frustrating. I thought of something that might help you. Are you interested or do you just need an ear right now?”

Now that is adding golden value! You have a lot of power to create freedom and happiness in your relationship. The key is to understand that having needs does not make you needy, they make you human.

The most effective way to relationship success is for you to start sharing them with your partner. Action — share this article and discuss it with your partner. Ask her what her needs are. Do these accurately capture yours? Are there others? Just imagine how good things will get when your needs are being met.

Diane Taylor is a coach, speaker, facilitator, writer, and former contributor to The Good Men Project.

