It’s hard to know from the start whether someone will have real marriage potential or not, but as the relationship develops between you and someone you care about, little things might just start to pop up that show if he adores you from the bottom of his heart or not.

These “little things” are really major signs that the man you’re with is ready to commit and considering marrying you. They’re not the big signs like moving in together or asking you about ring styles, but they’re the day-to-day minutiae that say he considers you to be someone much more significant than just a girlfriend or someone he’s dating.

If a man does these 10 little things, he adores you from the bottom of his heart and wants to marry you:

1. He wants to be your emergency contact

And he doesn’t shudder if you ask to put him on the list. He says yes easily, as if he were rattling off his birth date or social security number.

Research shows that this can signal a desire for intimacy and trust by demonstrating a willingness to take on a caretaking role in your life. This action goes beyond casual friendship and shows a higher level of trust, aligning with the desire to be a foundational part of someone's life.

2. He confirms plans with you first

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

When you’re a girlfriend, you’re notified of the plans. When you’re someone he’s considering as wife material, he checks with you first. Being included in the holidays and being with you is a must. At the very least, he has to try and align his plans to make them your plans, too, even if it fails to work out.

3. He can rattle off your health information

From allergies to what happened when you saw the doctor last, he cares about your health and doesn’t have any selective “short-term” memory loss when it comes to this. He will also hold your hand if he knows you’re afraid of having blood drawn and may even work his schedule around it so he can come with you for support.

A 2014 study found that people who are infatuated with a partner have increased attention and memory for information related to them. The ability to recall detailed information is not a universal indicator of love, as other people may show their affection through actions, emotional support, or other means.

4. He speaks in the second person

The smallest, most noticeable mention that indicates he's one of the men who will commit to you and considers you might be wife material is how his speech goes from “me” and “I” to “we” and “us.” Pay attention. What do you hear?

Using "you" is a fundamental way to engage someone in a conversation, ask questions, and show that you are actively listening to them. Research has found that true adoration involves a consistent effort to understand and care for the other person, and making selfless sacrifices for the relationship.

5. He doesn't talk badly about marriage

He isn’t one of those guys who calls his friends’ wives “ball and chains,” unless they’re really awful. He isn’t one of those guys who rolls his eyes when a friend says he’s getting married. His attitude about marriage is positive because he thinks it’s a good venture to get into and, possibly, he may want to get in that boat with you.

6. He's aware of your finances

So, a live-in boyfriend will also know about your money, but a man who is considering your wife potential knows about your money. He knows your student loan interest rate (perhaps not by heart), and he knows your spending habits. These are important if he wants to marry you.

When both partners actively participate in setting financial goals and making decisions. Research has found that couples who manage money jointly tend to be happier.

7. He remembers important information about your family

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

A boyfriend gets along with the mom. He buys her a nice holiday gift. He shows up with you at your house.

The man who considers you a “Maybe Mrs.” knows your mom’s favorite tea, avoids certain topics around your sister that he knows agitate her, and can go over to your house alone without you. He's intimately understanding of your family because, for better or for worse, they may end up being his.

8. He knows when you're upset

A good boyfriend tries to avoid hurting your feelings, and if he does, he tries to mend the situation. A man who is serious about you knows, most of the time, when you’ll be upset and already has solutions laid out in his mind.

While anger can be a natural emotion, the ability to read and respond to softer, more vulnerable emotions like sadness or stress is more conducive to a healthy relationship. Research has shown that when partners respond to each other with anger or contempt, the relationship quality can decline.

9. He makes a special effort during major events

If he’s serious about you and it’s your birthday, but he’s a horrible planner, he will try to get one of your best friends to help him plan a bash. If your sister is getting married and he knows you want extra time with her, he might plan to send you two out for a girls’ day.

In these situations, a good boyfriend might just buy you an awesome birthday gift or tell you to spend more time with your sister, but men who will commit go above and beyond to make sure you are happy.

10. He sets boundaries with his family about how they treat you

It’s subtle, but when it comes to how his family treats you, he's firm about a certain level of treatment, even though you’re not his wife yet. They sort of know that’s a possibility, and they’re trying to foster the relationship — that is, if they are good people and listen to what he has to say.

If they’re not nice people and they don’t respect him, he may start to limit contact with them in small ways, like cutting a holiday visit shorter or tastefully leaving if he thinks they’re causing you stress.

Laura Lifshitz writes about divorce, relationships, women's issues, and parenting for the New York Times, Women's Health, Working Mother, PopSugar, and more.