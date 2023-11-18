10 Proposal Locations That Are Both Bizarre & Beautiful

Since the advent of YouTube (and probably way before), people have been doing proposals in increasingly odd locations.

Sometimes they're bizarre because they're extreme, like popping the question while flying, and sometimes it's because it's in an ordinary place that holds a special meaning for the couple, like Whole Foods.

Whether you enjoy seeing adorable couple videos or simply love to laugh at the eccentricity of these engagements, this list will make you smile.

Here are 10 proposal locations that are both bizarre and beautiful:

1. The Whole Foods proposal

Ever use "Do you always shop organic?" as a pickup line? Well, that worked for Vladimir two years ago when he met his future wife, Monica, at checkout lane 2 at Whole Foods in Coral Gables, Florida. Earlier this month, they went back to their favorite grocery store and he popped the question near a bed of roses at the front cash registers.

2. The Home Depot proposal

Everyone remembers this one because it was well-planned, literally choreographed, and totally tear-jerking. Spencer's proposal to Dustin at a Home Depot downright changed the way we look at the lumber aisle.

3. The skydiving proposal

Epic. Just ... epic. I can't imagine jumping out of an airplane, but I bet doing it with the person I love most would be incredible, so joining together mid-air sounds absolutely breathtaking.

4. The zero-gravity proposal

Can you imagine feeling like you're flying literally, then being proposed to and feeling it proverbially, too? Graciela Asturias opted to ask his girlfriend to marry him while the pair rode in a "specially designed Boeing 727 aircraft that creates the experience of microgravity during four-five minute plunges as it flies up and down between 24,000 and 35,000 feet" for his birthday. Not content to leave the adventure at simply flying, he added engagement to the mix.

5. The fake art exhibition

In this sweet proposal, a man told his girlfriend they were going to see an artist whose piece was called "My Early Muir Owl." Turns out, that was an anagram for "Will you marry me?" and upon having her view the art piece through a specific frame and angle, she saw what the real message was.

6. The yacht proposal

There's nothing quite as romantically carefree as being on the water with your loved one; it's very Jack & Rose — but with a happy ending. The captain's chartered, the sunset's behind you — and you're living the good life like Leo (the actor, not Jack Dawson) for an evening. One nautical man — who won GetMyBoat's 2022 proposal contest — surprised his fiancé and proposed on a private yacht charter, right in front of the pristine NYC skyline.

7. The rollercoaster proposal

For a surprising after-photo, this guy put a "MARRY ME?" shirt underneath the one he wore throughout the day, then unsnapped it to reveal his intention to his girlfriend. The perfect way to end an enthralling ride, right?

8. The Eiffel Tower proposal

This compilation of La Tour Eiffel proposals may be a bit cliché — after all, Paris is the designated city of Love — but we give extra gold stars to the guy who had the foresight to create an entire Parisian spread, including wine, cheese, and baguettes.

9. Basketball game proposal

One Utah Jazz cheerleader had the surprise of her life when her fellow squad changed up the steps mid-routine to break out into a full-blown surprise proposal set to Bruno Mars. The best part is watching her trying to keep up with the steps before she realizes what's really happening.

10. Desert proposal

This idyllic proposal of a man to his girlfriend of 14 years in the middle of the Dubai desert - complete with tiki torches and flower arrangements — sets the bar high for the rest of us.

