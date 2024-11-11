Kissing is one of the best ways to determine compatibility, and it's especially important for women. If a man isn't good at kissing, he might not know what to do next.

It's not just kissing on the mouth that women enjoy. There are erogenous zones all over her body, so no pressure men, but here are the places women like to be kissed the most.

Here are 4 places a woman likes to be kissed most, according to research:

1. The neck

This is a tender spot for many women, especially the back of her neck, so if you've already been affectionate with each other, try casually embracing her when she's in front of you and kissing her on her bottom lip. One survey from 2016 stated that many women consider the neck as an erogenous zone.

Next, move her hair to the other shoulder and give her a soft, gentle peck on the back of her neck. Continue doing this, and she will be dying to turn around and lay a big kiss on you!

2. The ears

Whisper sweet words lightly in her ear just before you start slowly kissing her. Do not slobber on her ear — this is very crucial! You want to make sure you are being gentle, kissing the outside, and breathing lighting, which can be a big turn-on for many women.

Research from 2014 states that stimulation of the ear can activate a region of the brain that helps blood flow to a woman's nether regions — now that's romantic.

3. The hands

I call this tip the "V" move. Take her hand, look her in the eyes, and picture kissing her in spots on her palm in the shape of the letter "V."

The V has 3 points, so stop at each and kiss her there, then softly bring your lips to the next point of the V, and so on. And, a study from 2023 shows that holding hands has been shown to reduce stress and improve feelings of intimacy.

4. The collarbone

Work your way across from her shoulder to her collarbone with gentle kisses. The collarbone isn't as sensitive as the neck, but since you're already there, this will allow you to get to the neck. Soft, subtle kisses are best here. Research from 2023 states that kissing in this area can help reduce stress.

So, there you have it. If you're too nervous to plant a big one on the lips, or it's the first date, here are some safe areas that women love to be kissed on. The best kisses aren't always a make-out sesh, remember that.

Apollonia Ponti is a dating and relationship expert and certified coach who works with men and women to get exactly what they want from their love life.