How You Kiss On A First Date Reveals 3 Very Specific Things About A Man

What can you learn from a kiss? A lot, actually.

Last updated on Nov 02, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Couples kiss reveals specific things about their relationship. Dean Drobot | Canva
Advertisement

Going on a first date has its stress. Thinking of kissing on the first date is even more stressful than the anticipation of the actual date. Experts have mixed opinions about kissing strangers. 

Some say that kissing on the first date is not appropriate, especially if it is a blind date. Others claim that kissing on the first date is informative, as it will quickly tell you about the person's bedroom style. However, the truth is there are many pros and cons to kissing on the first date. Let's point a few out for you and then you can decide what's best.

Advertisement

Here are 3 things you can learn about a guy by kissing him on the first date:

1. You learn his level of respect for you

Kissing on the first day can help you determine just how bad a man wants and respects you. If he is attracted to you, he will most likely give you a sensual kiss if he feels the kiss has been reciprocated. According to a 2023 study conducted by The Match Lab, 68% of Americans state that they would kiss on a first date.

If he respects you, he will acknowledge that it is your first date and not choose to take it any further than a kiss. However, if he's offering to take you to the nearest hotel, he's a loser.

Advertisement

RELATED: 7 Ways To Get A Man To Kiss You Without Saying A Single Word

2. You get a sense of how he feels about you

Small Things You Immediately Learn From A First Kiss Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Kissing on the first date can also leave the two of you anxious for the next date, which is very exciting. If the guy wants to kiss you, this is good confirmation that he's into you. Use it to your advantage and have them panting for you as they wait for the next date.

Advertisement

RELATED: How To Kiss So Well They Never Forget You

3. You learn his boundaries

Keep in mind that any kind of physical interaction can lead to something more than just a kiss. If you're looking for a long-term relationship, kissing may not be the way to go on the first date. Having boundaries can allow you to have healthier relationships, research from 2020 confirms.

It's traditional to allow a brief peck on the cheek. However, if you've had a few drinks and just can't seem to keep your hands off each other, then you may both be open to something more.

RELATED: 10 Signs You're A Bad Kisser — And How To Get Better At It

Advertisement

In short, by now you know that deciding to kiss a guy on the first date is completely up to you. If you feel that it will go well, then take a chance but know your boundaries.

But if you choose to wait, then that's fine too. Remember that either decision is the right decision so long as you're comfortable with it.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Charming Ways To Attract ANYONE To You, According To Psychology

RELATED: 6 Old-Fashioned Rules The Best Kissers Have Memorized

Advertisement

Devon Brown is a dating and relationship coach who has been featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, World Internet Summit, Mastermind, and more.

Related Stories From YourTango:
The Most Charming Men Use The Same Old-Fashioned Tactic When It Comes To Attracting Women
Childless Woman Claims Married People With Kids Think They Have More Value Than Single People
26 Signs Of A Genuinely Compatible Couple