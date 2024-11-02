How You Kiss On A First Date Reveals 3 Very Specific Things About A Man

Going on a first date has its stress. Thinking of kissing on the first date is even more stressful than the anticipation of the actual date. Experts have mixed opinions about kissing strangers.

Some say that kissing on the first date is not appropriate, especially if it is a blind date. Others claim that kissing on the first date is informative, as it will quickly tell you about the person's bedroom style. However, the truth is there are many pros and cons to kissing on the first date. Let's point a few out for you and then you can decide what's best.

Here are 3 things you can learn about a guy by kissing him on the first date:

1. You learn his level of respect for you

Kissing on the first day can help you determine just how bad a man wants and respects you. If he is attracted to you, he will most likely give you a sensual kiss if he feels the kiss has been reciprocated. According to a 2023 study conducted by The Match Lab, 68% of Americans state that they would kiss on a first date.

If he respects you, he will acknowledge that it is your first date and not choose to take it any further than a kiss. However, if he's offering to take you to the nearest hotel, he's a loser.

2. You get a sense of how he feels about you

Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Kissing on the first date can also leave the two of you anxious for the next date, which is very exciting. If the guy wants to kiss you, this is good confirmation that he's into you. Use it to your advantage and have them panting for you as they wait for the next date.

3. You learn his boundaries

Keep in mind that any kind of physical interaction can lead to something more than just a kiss. If you're looking for a long-term relationship, kissing may not be the way to go on the first date. Having boundaries can allow you to have healthier relationships, research from 2020 confirms.

It's traditional to allow a brief peck on the cheek. However, if you've had a few drinks and just can't seem to keep your hands off each other, then you may both be open to something more.

In short, by now you know that deciding to kiss a guy on the first date is completely up to you. If you feel that it will go well, then take a chance but know your boundaries.

But if you choose to wait, then that's fine too. Remember that either decision is the right decision so long as you're comfortable with it.

Devon Brown is a dating and relationship coach who has been featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, World Internet Summit, Mastermind, and more.