10 Rare Behaviors That Make A Woman Truly Desirable To Men, According To Psychology

We all know there are major ways to be desirable to a man and catch his interest, but the subtle things you can do to make him want you more matter just as much and are sometimes more intriguing. Like the saying, "Less is more," sometimes a bit of gentle coaxing, mystery, or flirtation can get the mind, body, and heart hungering for a whole lot more.

It can leave room for him to build more feelings for you and for you to decide how much of you he deserves. It can also leave you room to decide how you feel about him. And heck, it can just be a lot of fun — creating tension is exciting, after all.

Here are the rare behaviors that make a woman truly desirable by men:

1. Don't give everything away

Tell a spicy story or describe a provocative time you may have had before... to a point. When he wants to know more of your story, he will tell him that now is not the time to tell him anything else, but you will one day. Make him wait and don't give away the punch line.

Let his mind wander as much as possible. He will be very intrigued.

2. Let him chase you

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Don't play games, but let him chase. Say yes to dates when he asks you, but if he dares to ask last-minute or hastily in a way that suggests you had last-minute plans, make yourself unavailable. If he is a gentleman and asks in advance, say yes and show interest, but let him lead the dance for now.

It makes him invested and shows that you will not just drop everything for him. Doing this is an easy way to make him want to know who this gem of a woman truly is.

3. End the night at the door

Everyone wants a little "something, something," but making him wait for it a little won't hurt. There's a thing called "tension," and creating a bit will make him more invested in you and your chemistry.

This is not the same as wielding intimacy as a weapon — that is not a good idea. In this case, it's letting him prove to you that he wants all of you and also giving you time to decide if he's worth undressing for. So even if you are hot and bothered, hold him off at that door.

The idea that men are drawn to women who end the night at the door is often based on the perception of a woman being 'independent' or 'selective' in her dating choices. While there isn't specific research on this, it aligns with the broader concept of 'scarcity' in human attraction, where perceived limitations in access or availability can heighten desirability.

4. Run your fingers through his hair

You love it when it's done to you, and a little scalp massage for him will make him a little weak at the knees as well. It's a sultry but easy gesture to do without hopping into bed all too quickly.

5. Give him a massage, but end it abruptly

Give him a full-body massage and then say it's time to go. Or vice versa. Let him massage you, and then suddenly, the alarm is going off. It gets the blood pumping.

Several psychological factors could explain why men might find this scenario attractive. These include the concept of 'scarcity,' which suggests that something being limited or difficult to access can make it more appealing, and the idea of 'rewarding' interactions, where a perceived pleasure followed by a withdrawal can create a feeling of anticipation and desire.

6. Use your eyes

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Maybe it's a look at dinner. Maybe it's when you say goodbye for the day or evening. A little sultry look can make men crazy. Enjoy it and let him squirm a bit.

7. Tease him with time restraints

Do you have somewhere to be, or maybe he does? That's when you can mention, as one or both of you are leaving, how you forgot your panties. Or how horny you are. Or how, by the way, all you've been thinking about all day is his piece.

8. Be a little mysterious

When he asks you about your past experiences, or experimented by doing X, Y, or Z, tell him you can't answer just yet. And then don't answer for a while.

While research directly linking non-straight answers with attraction is limited, the psychology behind attraction suggests that a bit of mystery and the ability to read between the lines can be alluring. Men may be drawn to women who are not overly transparent, as this can create intrigue and a sense of intellectual curiosity. Some men may interpret non-straight answers as a sign of self-confidence or a willingness to play the game of social interaction.

9. Send him selfies

Maybe you send him a photo of your face, or just a leg shot, or bare shoulders. Not brazenly saying, here is my everything, but just... did you see this beautiful glance of skin? Yes, he will eat that up.

10. Tell him what you like

Men's attraction to women who explicitly express their desires is rooted in psychology, where it can be linked to a desire for validation, a sense of reciprocity, and a perception of assertiveness and self-confidence. Expressing desires can signal a willingness to engage in a relationship, making the woman seem more approachable and desirable.

Alex Alexander is a pseudonym for a writer who chose not to have their identity disclosed. The author is known to the YourTango editors.