The actual physical space that married couples share isn’t the most important part of living together. What matters more is the intentionality with which they make the most of quality time together in their space.

Whether they live in a spacious condo, a brand-new house, or a 500-square-foot studio apartment, people with truly happy marriages make sure to have specific things in their homes that reflect the nature of their bond and partnership. What those exact items are may look different for every couple. Still, there are some common home items that have a way of making married life more fun, more convenient, and just plain better.

People with truly happy marriages usually have these 11 things in their home

1. Personal photos

Whether it’s the stereotypical gallery wall of wedding photos lining the hallway or sentimental pictures they've taken of each other, people with truly happy marriages usually have personal photos in their home.

It’s not just taking photos in the moment that tends to boost happiness and positive feelings in the moment, as a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests. Research has also shown that displaying personal photos at home can spark gratitude and a better mood amid the chaos of everyday life.

2. A shared calendar

Especially for couples with busy schedules and tons of responsibilities, having a shared calendar can be the perfect way to maximize communication, even when they’re not physically together. Whether it’s a digital calendar on their phones or a paper one on the fridge, planning dates, prioritizing quality time, and reducing anxiety and stress starts with keeping each other in the loop.

Sharing calendars with one another is a smart communication practice for couples. It’s a vehicle for sharing information, promoting clarity, and even boosting intimacy in a relationship.

3. A comfortable shared space

According to a study published in the BMC Women’s Health journal, married couples with strong communication skills feel less bored and stressed in their marriages. Not only did open and honest communication serve their personal mental health and well-being, but it also predicted divorce rates. Couples with strong communication skills and patterns were less likely to divorce or report burnout in their relationships.

So, where do these practices start? For many people, communication is a ritual that begins with creating comfortable, safe, and secure spaces within their home, which promotes vulnerability and supports honesty. People with truly happy marriages usually have this kind of space in their home, where they feel free to have vulnerable conversations.

4. Books

According to a study by Kindle, 80% of people believe that reading on a regular basis improves their satisfaction and general happiness in their relationships. It’s therefore not surprising that people with truly happy marriages usually have books in their homes.

Another study published in Scientific American found that reading across genres for pleasure actually builds emotional intelligence, social awareness, and empathy, three traits that can be profoundly important for growing and developing long-term relationships.

5. Plants

According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, interacting with indoor plants, whether that means a houseplant on your desk or fresh flowers on the kitchen table, can boost psychological well-being and reduce stress. Not only does this provide people with the clarity and support they need to thrive in their personal lives, but it can also enhance relationship well-being.

Research also shows that the peace, calmness, and tranquility that are necessary for a positive relationship at home can be enhanced by having plants around. They give people a sense of responsibility and an outlet to practice nurturing on a smaller scale, both of which can provide them with the confidence they need to show up for themselves and for their partner.

6. Space for solitude

According to counselor Suzanne Degges-White, alone time for couples in long-term relationships is essential. Similar to how couples build intimacy with each other through quality time, many people develop trust in themselves by embracing solitude. Whether they spend it indulging in their hobbies, talking to friends, or simply taking time to reflect and regulate their emotions, alone time can ensure that partners show up as their best selves in every aspect of their lives.

Of course, finding alone time when you live together can be harder than it sounds, but with intentional space set aside in their homes, the happiest couples carve out time without reservation.

7. Personal artwork

A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that viewing art on a regular basis can boost well-being and mental health, reducing stress, crafting space for emotional regulation, and even prompting more clarity. While the research wasn't specific to people in romantic relationships, all of these benefits to individuals' mental health serve their marriages well in the long run.

When newly married couples first bring sentimental artwork and personal decorations into a shared space, making compromises and melding their interests, tastes, and routines, it can be stressful and sometimes anxiety-inducing. However, when they find themselves in a more grounded place viewing art that speaks to them and photos they love on their walls, their marriages benefit.

8. Board games

According to a study from the University of Oxford, couples who regularly play board games together are nearly 70% more likely to stay together. Not only do these games provide people with an opportunity to practice emotional regulation and conflict resolution in a low-stakes setting with their partner, but they can also serve as de-stressors that bring clarity and calm to a living space.

That’s why board games are one of the things people with truly happy marriages always have at home. They’re not just a shared hobby and activity to spend quality time together, but also a tool for practicing effective communication, critical thinking skills, and empathy.

9. A pet

According to a study from the University of Buffalo, couples who own pets interact more with each other, experience less stress, and boast higher levels of relationship satisfaction than their non-pet-having counterparts. So, it’s not surprising that dogs, cats, and other pets are things people with truly happy marriages usually have in their homes.

Even if couples are going through a rough patch or navigating uncomfortable and hard conversations, simply having a pet nearby can help to ease psychological pain, stress, and loneliness.

10. A comfortable mattress

A survey from the Better Sleep Council found that having a comfortable mattress at home is often associated with happier, healthier, and more connected couples. Over 50% of surveyed couples stated that a newer mattress provided them with more rest and facilitated better interactions in their relationship during the day, with another 27% arguing that it allowed them to spend more positive quality time together in bed.

As another study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews suggests, poor sleep quality can negatively affect the health of relationships, which is why the happiest couples almost always have a mattress that’s not just comfortable, but perfectly suited to both partners' needs.

11. Pairs of various items

Whether it’s coffee cups or living room chairs, people with truly happy marriages usually make sure to have various items in pairs in their homes. Buying items in pairs is a way of silently stating you both matter and you'll be taking part in life's big and small moments together.

Happy marriages are rooted in communication and compromise, and sometimes, buying two of the same thing to make both parties happy is the unexpectedly simple key to relationship success.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.