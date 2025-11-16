Sometimes, a person may feel deeply attracted to you but not want you to know. Instead of coming right out and saying exactly what they feel for you, they may find other ways of expressing themselves to ensure that you know they care deeply about you and the connection between the two of you.

There are certain phrases they may say if they feel this way. By saying these things to you, they hope you will understand at least slightly how they feel. They may say these things to protect themselves from rejection or to buy themselves some more time to continue processing their feelings and working toward understanding the best way to express them to you.

People say these 11 phrases when they are deeply attracted to you but don’t want you to know

1. 'I'm around if you need anything'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

A person may tell you that they are around if you need anything if they are deeply attracted to you but do not want you to know. While they want to express the amount of care that they have for you, they also want to be discreet about their true feelings, possibly out of a fear of rejection.

They may fear that they would come across too strongly if they just come right out and tell you exactly how they feel about you. Instead, they would rather avoid the potential of scaring you off and just let you know that if you ever need anything, they will be there for you.

2. 'I remember you said...'

Pheelings media / Shutterstock

When a person tells you that they remember something you said, there is a good chance that they find you attractive but are not sure that they want you to know yet. By letting you know that they have actively listened to you and remembered something you said, they are showing you that you have their attention.

When someone shows you that they have truly listened to you, it makes you feel heard and understood. It even makes you more likely to explore your own thoughts and feelings deeper. Someone who is deeply attracted and interested in you will know how significant it will feel for you to feel heard and validated in this way, so they will want to be sure to make it obvious that they can make you feel that way.

3. 'I love how your mind works'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If a person tells you that they love the way your mind works, it may be a sign that they are deeply attracted to you, but would prefer you not to know. By complimenting a specific part of you that they admire, they can express some feelings to you without directly having to tell you how deeply interested in you they are.

By complimenting qualities that make up who you are and not just focusing on the things you do, they are showing you that they are falling deeply for you, not just impressed by your successes. They may also give you a more discreet compliment, like this, to gauge your response and see if the feelings are mutual.

4. 'You have a way of just making me feel better'

VH-studio / Shutterstock

When someone tells you that you have a way of making them feel better, they may feel deeply for you, but not yet feel comfortable telling you. By telling you the way that you make them feel, they are able to express the positive impact you have had on them without getting into too much detail.

Focusing on the emotional rather than the physical can be their way of trying to show you how deeply they feel about you without having to say it outright. They want to make you feel seen by them, and by giving non-physical compliments, they know that they are more likely to uplift you and strengthen the relationship between the two of you.

5. 'Text me when you get home'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

A person who is deeply attracted to you but is not ready for you to know the extent of their feelings yet will likely drop subtle hints that they care for you. They may tell you to text them when you get home to show you that they care about your safety.

This may also be their way of letting you know that they wish to talk to you again in the very near future. They want to show you that they have a desire to continue building and nurturing a connection with you and that they appreciate conversation with you.

6. 'I don't usually share this, but...'

Pressmaster / Shutterstock

When a person shares something with you that they don't usually reveal to many people, they may be deeply interested in you but not yet ready for you to know. By sharing vulnerable things with you, they are trying to show you that the connection the two of you share is deep and emotionally intimate.

They may pay attention to whether or not you respond vulnerably to them as well to try to gauge how mutual the feelings they possess are. They know that their actions are showing you that they are emotionally available, and they may be interested in knowing if you are too, to understand how deep the connection can really go.

7. 'You'd love this place'

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock

A person may tell you that you’d love a certain place if they want to subtly show their interest in you without having to tell you. Without directly asking you out, they can imply that they have a desire to spend time with you.

They also show you that they have paid attention to what interests you, and they want to enjoy activities and places together that they know for sure you would love. By creating these future opportunities for the two of you, they can show their interest in you in a discreet way that helps protect them from harsh rejection.

8. 'You have to meet my friends'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When someone is constantly telling you that they want you to meet their friends, there is a good chance that they are deeply attracted to you. This shows that they have an interest in integrating you into their life even deeper than you already are.

It also signals that they think highly enough of you to want to bring you around the people with whom they already click very well. They probably believe that you will fit in well with their friend group, and they want their friends to get a feel for who you are as well.

9. 'You're different'

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

When someone is deeply attracted to you but is unsure if they want you to know how they feel, they may subtly tell you things to show their interest. If they tell you that you are different, they may be trying to show you that they have a deep admiration for certain qualities you possess, and you stand out to them in ways others do not.

They may still be trying to figure out the best way for them to articulate their emotions to you, but in the meantime, they still want to show you that they notice you and they care. While they process their emotions, they will compliment the aspects of your character that they enjoy.

10. 'I feel comfortable around you'

Iryna Inshyna / Shutterstock

A person who is attracted to you but wants to hide their true feelings may tell you that they feel comfortable around you. Telling you this is their way of expressing to you how you make them feel and to show you that they notice the trust and safety that exists within the friendship that the two of you share.

By expressing the deep emotional connection that they feel with you, they are hoping to show you that the bond is strong without having to get too vulnerable about their feelings. They may want to see what your response to this statement is as well, before they feel like opening up about how they feel for you.

11. 'You understand me'

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Someone who is secretly attracted to you will likely want to find a way to express that they care for you without having to explicitly tell you their feelings. They may do this by telling you that you really understand them.

They want you to know that they believe there is a deep and intimate connection developing between the two of you and that they appreciate the way you always make them feel heard and understood. While people have their own reasons for hiding their true feelings when they feel attracted to you, many will do this if they are still processing emotions or want to test the waters to potentially keep them from feeling rejected.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.