Wives Who Are Very Attracted To Their Husbands Do These 11 Little Things Without Even Realizing

There's nothing more romantic and fulfilling than being with someone you love and showing them how much you care for and value them every single day. Being deeply attracted to your spouse isn't just about planning extravagant date nights every week or going out of your way to do something grand and expensive. Still, sometimes the best things are the small, almost imperceptible moments that show just how much you care for someone.

When a wife wants her husband to know that she's still very much attracted to him, she'll show him through casual moments throughout the day to remind him just how deep her admiration and affection for him go. She doesn't just sit there and plan out the things she's going to do, which makes them even more valuable. It's all organic, and they naturally spill out as she communicates just how much she desires to be close to him, sometimes without even saying a single word.

Wives who are very attracted to their husbands do these 11 things without even realizing

1. She'll make eye contact that lingers

fizkes | Shutterstock

Eye contact really is one of the most powerful ways that a wife can show just how attracted she is to her husband. Motivational speaker Wendy L. Patrick explained that there's such a romantic power to holding eye contact. She described it as being "an important, natural component of communication used to convey liking and attraction." Not only that, but maintaining a romantic connection with someone means being able to approach them both visually and verbally.

Even if she may not realize it, her ability to command his attention with her magnetic gaze means she's showing him just how present she is with him. She's not distracted by her phone or the TV when he's talking. Her focus is entirely on him, even when there are other people in the room with them. The lingering eye contact can make him feel seen and valued, while also reinforcing the intimacy that exists between the two of them without any words needing to be exchanged.

Advertisement

2. She remembers small details about him

fizkes | Shutterstock

Being able to remember the small and intimate details about her husband can show him that the attraction she feels for him hasn't died down in the slightest. From the way he takes his eggs in the morning to his favorite spot in the city for dinner after a stressful day, she'll commit those details to memory. Things that happened in the very beginning of their relationship, which he may not even realize she remembers, but she does.

"Taking the time to show that you remember assures the loved one that he or she is a priority. Being important in the eyes of someone you love makes you feel valued and gives you the opportunity to show them that what they have to give — their love — is also valuable," explained psychologist Roni Beth Tower.

The small details about him that she keeps committed to memory may seem insignificant to anyone else. Still, the fact that she never lets herself forget them means that she actually pays attention to the things that make him happy and brings them back up later.

Advertisement

3. She seeks out his opinion

brizmaker | Shutterstock

Seeking out her husband's opinion about anything, big or small, not only shows just how attracted she still is to him but also just how much she values hearing his thoughts and feelings. From choosing a movie to watch on their at-home date night to wanting to hear his thoughts on something at work, her eagerness to hear his perspective shows she genuinely enjoys having him in her world.

"Communication is important; in fact, it is the lifeblood that sustains relationships. If you cannot communicate how you feel to your partner, or, if, at the end of your discussion, you feel disrespected, small, or unheard, and you shy away from communicating these feelings or find yourself continuously withdrawn, consider whether the relationship is right for you," pointed out communications expert Mariana Bockarova.

These small requests to hear his advice and guidance not only mean they are staying connected even when it comes to the different things they're doing away from each other, but that she trusts him wholeheartedly to give his input about things. The fact that he's willing to sit down and listen is enough for her, and further proves just how attracted she is to him. Seeking his opinion involves more than just asking questions and seeking answers; it's about valuing his input in her everyday decisions.

Advertisement

4. She compliments him often

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Showering her husband with compliments goes beyond just making grand statements for the sake of it. In fact, she'll give him compliments in the most casual of ways, from the way that she likes the shirt he's wearing to how good he smells. These little acknowledgments about him let him know that not only does she still notice him, but she also appreciates him. She might even compliment him on things that aren't just physical, such as how he handled a certain situation or how kind he is to people who need help with something. Research has even shown that compliments always make the receiver feel better than most people anticipate.

When she's genuinely attracted to him, the compliments tend to flow naturally and without hesitation. She'll take any moment to let him know just how much she finds him desirable. And even though men rarely ever say it, they tend to crave reassurance in the same way that women do in relationships. Getting these compliments from his wife makes him feel all warm and fuzzy inside, knowing she respects him and remains very much attracted to him, no matter how many years have passed.

Advertisement

5. She offers to run errands with him

fast-stock | Shutterstock

When it comes to the most mundane of tasks, like going to the grocery store or the car wash, a wife who still feels attracted to her husband will want to spend those moments with him just as much as any other quality time activity. She'll volunteer to tag along simply because she enjoys his company, and even something that might seem boring to others won't be boring with him, given how much she loves his company. It's rarely about the actual errand itself, either, but about the company that she gets to be around while doing it.

Those little offers to join him for these tasks can make him feel pretty good because of how much she values any time spent with him, no matter the setting. It's her way of turning everyday errands into more of a shared experience between the two of them. She'd rather sit in traffic with her husband than wait for him to come back home because at least they'll be together. Even in the most ordinary parts of life, she's still actively choosing him over and over again.

Advertisement

6. She finds any excuse to touch him

Just Life | Shutterstock

She might not even realize she's doing it, but the fact that she'll find any excuse to reach out and touch him, whether brushing against his arm when walking past him, or playfully nudging him out of the way when cooking in the kitchen, she wants to stay physically connected with him throughout the day. Even in the most casual of ways, physical touch is still something that can help reinforce the intimacy and closeness between two people. A quick tap on the leg or resting her head on his shoulder means that she just wants to be near him at all times. She enjoys being near him and has no problem reaching out to let him know.

"Studies do show, for example, that affectionate touch — behaviors that include hugging, hand-holding, kissing, and other forms of skin-to-skin contact intended to express affection — contributes to relationship initiation, maintenance, and stability, above and beyond the similar effect that’s found simply by spending time with one’s partner," pointed out human sexuality expert Nicole McNichols.

There might not even be passion behind the touch, but it doesn't make it any less meaningful. In fact, those small, casual touches can mean more than the romantic ones. It'll leave her husband feeling affirmed that she doesn't need a special moment to happen just to show him affection.

Advertisement

7. She talks about him to her friends

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

When a wife is attracted to her husband, she just can't help but bring him up in conversations with friends, even when she's not actively trying to. It's not that she's trying to brag about him or take up the conversation with her thoughts and feelings about her husband, but because of how important he is in her world, she sometimes can't help but slip him in there when telling a story. It's purely because of how much she admires him and how the little moments in her day usually include him in them as well.

Even when he's not actually around, she still enjoys talking about him, which shows just how committed and dedicated she is to thinking about him too. She's simply proud of who he is and the fact that she can call him her husband. She may mention things like a joke he told the other night or a new project he's working on that he's really excited about. She's not really fishing for anything from her friends when she talks about him, either, and for the most part, they tend to be used to it.

Advertisement

8. She asks about his day

Impact Photography | Shutterstock

Without even having to be prompted, the second her husband walks through the door, she'll be on him to know about the details of his day. It might seem small, inquiring about his day, but she's not just trying to have a filler conversation. She genuinely wants him to share a bit of his world with her, no matter how ordinary it might seem to him. When she asks, she's showing genuine interest and wants to know the things that happened that day to make him laugh or even the things that made him feel a bit frustrated.

That level of curiosity stems from the amount of affection she has for him. When you actually enjoy being around someone, you really want to know all of the innermost details of their life, especially during the time they spend away from you. She actually wants to have these deep conversations with him, and is eager for him to unload on her if need be.

9. She sends him random texts during the day

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

She'll often find herself reaching for her phone to send him a random little text throughout her day. They might not be for any specific reason other than to let him know that she's thinking of him. She may just be sending him a funny meme or video she saw, or even just letting him know about something frivolous that happened to her. Whatever the reason may be, those random messages throughout the day are a tiny reminder of how much she loves him and that even when he's not physically in front of her, he's still on her mind.

She's not scheduling these texts out or planning what to say in her mind. They're just something that happens in the moment, which makes them feel that much more special for him. She wants to stay connected to him, and that impulse to check in means that she wants to feel a sense of closeness with him even in the middle of the day.

10. She laugh at his jokes (even the bad ones)

Rido | Shutterstock

Even when his jokes are predictable and corny beyond belief, she'll still crack a smile or chuckle at them. It's not that she's forcing herself to find them funny, but rather the fact that she finds it endearing how he'll tell a joke, and the way that he delivers it just can't help but cause a smile to form on her face. Sometimes it has less to do with the actual punchline and more to do with the way his face lights up as he's telling it.

Research has shown that couples find humor to have a positive impact on their marriage, as it's a sign of actual connection and forming a bond. There's nothing more fun than being able to share a laugh with the person you love. Even if it's a joke she's heard a dozen times before, her attraction to him makes her want him to share it as if it's the very first time he's telling it. She appreciates the fact that he's always willing to bring a bit of joy to their relationship, no matter what. Even if it's his corny dad jokes, she's still charmed by him and how silly he can be around her.

11. She glows around him

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Being in his presence, whether she realizes it or not, gives her a bit of glow that's hard to ignore. It's about how genuinely happy she is to be in his presence. People around her may notice that she lights up differently when he walks into the room, but being near him just makes her feel comforted and loved. It's the kind of radiance that only happens when you're spending time with someone that you are actually attracted to and who gives you butterflies, no matter the amount of time that you've spent with them.

Her glow might be the way her smile stretches across her entire face when he speaks, or even how her eyes just soften when she's looking at him. She melts into a puddle at the sight of him. It's even in the most mundane of moments, like cooking beside him in the kitchen or lying in bed while he's reading a book and she's watching TV. Just being by his side is enough for her, and when that's the case, she'd be happy to spend the rest of her days just existing with him.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.