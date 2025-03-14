10 Vulnerable Phrases Men Secretly Wish They Could Say To The Women They Love

One thing that always tends to be striking about society is how much we often want to say, but can't out of fear of judgment. We often want to tell men we like them, but can't because we don't want to see them call us "clingy" or reject us.

Similarly, there are a lot of vulnerable phrases that men wish they could say to women, but they genuinely can't bring themselves to do it. Ever wonder what vulnerable things men want to tell the women they love? Here's the truth behind what every man has wanted us to know at least once in their life.

Advertisement

Here are the vulnerable phrases men secretly wish they could say to the women they love:

1. 'We want more emotional support'

Women get a lot more emotional support, compliments, and care than men do. Men, societally speaking, are supposed to be able to be stoic and stone-faced regardless of what happens. Unfortunately, that often means that people ignore their emotional needs while giving aid to women... and men often envy that.

2. 'We want to feel as loved as much as you do'

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Advertisement

It's true, or at least that's what they keep telling us. While men and women experience love differently, both genders desire and benefit from romantic relationships equally, with men potentially relying more heavily on partners for emotional support.

Research suggests that men lean more on their partners for emotional support and intimacy, potentially leading to them putting more effort into relationships, finding it more challenging to cope with breakups, and initiating fewer breakups compared to women.

3. 'We're terrified of committing to the wrong woman'

When a man ends up with the wrong woman, the consequences are pretty dire. They can lose their kids, their house, and even their career. As a result, they tend to be a lot more cautious about who they commit to, and some might even shy away from the altar their entire lives.

Advertisement

4. 'We will let you know straight up if we want to commit to you'

They will lock you down and make it very clear that you're "The One" for them. If they're hemming and hawing, it's time to leave for someone who chooses you. While men can experience commitment fears or prioritize personal freedom, many desire long-term relationships. They will likely commit when they feel the proper connection and circumstances are in place.

Research suggests that while there is some truth to the stereotype of men fearing commitment, it's more accurate to say that men are more likely to commit when they feel they can choose, and the connection is proper.

5. 'Sometimes we don't know the right move if you're crying or angry'

It's true. Most men want to run in the opposite direction when they see an angry or upset woman. It scares them because they don't know how to handle the situation.

Advertisement

6. 'We're scared of being outdone by you'

It's true. Most men like the idea of a female who can do it all, but the fact is that they don't usually like to feel like they compete. That doesn't mean you should dumb yourself down. Rather, that means you need to find an equal.

While men desire a sense of partnership and connection in relationships, finding their equal often reflects a broader desire for a competent partner rather than being driven explicitly by competition or the need for equality.

A 2024 study explained that men struggle with changing power dynamics and traditional gender roles, and some experience psychological distress when their partners achieve more tremendous professional success.

7. 'We want you to pursue us, but only to a point'

Men are natural chasers which means that chasing them doesn't bode well for your potential relationship if it's a long-term habit. However, most men will be really relieved if they have a woman approach them for a date. Asking women out is nerve-wracking for them, so it's okay to take that pressure off them.

Advertisement

8. 'We respect you when you put your foot down'

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Doormats aren't attractive. You might be worried about being mean, but it's better to be mean to him than to let him walk all over you.

Advertisement

A man will only respect you if you dump him for his bad behavior and make a point not to take him back. Is this fair? No. Men should be smarter than to lose out due to their bad behavior. But it's the only way many men might learn.

Like anyone else, men benefit from compliments and affirmations from their partners, which can enhance their self-esteem and boost their mood. Research has found it's a common misconception that men are always super confident and don't need such words, but recognizing their efforts, talents, and qualities is vital.

9. 'We wish it was more okay to express our feelings'

Most men wish they could show their feelings and have it be socially acceptable. Unfortunately, they're taught to be emotionally stolid from a young age, and that doesn't bode well for opening up. So, many are ashamed to show how they feel, even though it's normal to feel that way.

Advertisement

10. 'Our egos are fragile'

Most men don't get many genuine compliments. But if you give him some, he will likely appreciate you and want to be with you for a very, very long time.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.