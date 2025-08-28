Compared to their female counterparts, attractiveness plays a much larger and more important role in shaping relationship satisfaction for men, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. However, maintaining that level of attractiveness, intimacy, and connection isn’t entirely based on appearance — it’s also about how strongly couples connect emotionally, how supported and loved they feel, and how they show love to each other.

From focusing on the little things to picking up the slack on hard days and speaking positively about their partners behind their backs, husbands who are still attracted to their wives show it in these ways. Not only are these simple acts and expressions of love healthy for relationships, but they also add purpose, clarity, energy, and happiness to a partner’s life as they go through their day.

Husbands who are still attracted to their wives show it in these 11 ways:

1. They pay attention

Whether it’s noticing a new hairstyle or simply actively listening while she shares her emotions, paying attention is one way husbands who still find their wives attractive show it. It may seem obvious and subtle, but it’s a more intentional act than many realize.

To notice your partner wanting to connect with you and meet their needs, you have to pay attention — which is why this practice is a marker of attraction, mindfulness, and relationship health, according to Gottman Institute experts.

2. They give thoughtful compliments

According to a study published in the Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience journal, regularly giving compliments to a partner can strengthen the relationship and increase closeness and bonding. It’s not just a way to meet needs and show love; it’s also one of the ways people demonstrate their attraction to each other.

While we often think of attraction in relationships as a physical experience, it’s often emotional and verbal — we can both feel it and express it without physical touch.

3. They initiate physical contact

Physical touch can be powerful and insightful on its own, but for couples, it specifically strengthens bonds and often indicates their overall well-being, according to a Scientific Reports study. Whether it’s small gestures like holding hands or hugging before leaving for work, husbands who are still attracted to their wives tend to show it by initiating physical contact and expressing affection frequently.

In fact, in most relationships, couples who regularly share physical touch and affection tend to experience greater happiness and satisfaction, according to a study from the American Journal of Family Therapy. So, even if it seems subtle and obvious, it’s a practice partners can use to express their deep love and attraction.

4. They make eye contact often

While making eye contact is often discussed as a sign of intimacy in newer relationships — helping to build connection and attraction — it is also one of the powerful ways husbands who are still attracted to their wives demonstrate it.

Of course, eye contact is also a very important part of open communication, according to a study from the Perspectives on Psychological Science journal, helping partners feel heard and valued when they’re resolving conflict, expressing emotions, or even talking about their days. Eye contact may seem like a small part of connection for married couples, but it’s powerful when partners make a deliberate effort to share it.

5. They flirt

While it may seem like one of the most obvious and stereotypical ways to show love in relationships, flirting is a powerful form of communication and intimacy, even for long-term married couples. Especially as you get to know someone on a deeper level — like husbands and wives do — it can be a meaningful practice, often because each person has their own unique way of expressing attraction and flirting with each other.

Whether it’s giving compliments, initiating subtle physical contact, or even making eye contact across a busy room, husbands who are still attracted to their wives show it in these ways.

6. They share household labor

Of course, no relationship will always be perfectly equal in every aspect — depending on how one partner feels, the other will adjust their responsibilities and effort. Even when it comes to managing chores and household tasks, husbands who still feel attracted to their wives show it by offering support and sometimes taking on extra work whenever they see their partner needs help.

Even if it’s just being intuitive and present enough to notice when they’re in a bad mood or had a rough day at work, expressing attraction isn’t always about romance, flirting, or verbal reassurance but about intentional acts of service and love.

7. He expresses vulnerability

Whether it’s driven by a fear of embarrassment and rejection, internal insecurities, or stagnation, many people who struggle with vulnerability also feel disconnected from their partners at the same time. Even if openly sharing your emotions, concerns, and opinions in a genuine way seems straightforward in an intimate relationship, this type of vulnerability can be a challenge for many people.

However, husbands who are still attracted to their wives may show it by also showing vulnerability — intentionally leaning into the discomfort of hard conversations, emotional talks, and conflict.

8. He makes compromises

Whether it’s something small, like giving you the biggest portion at dinner, or larger, like compromising on lifestyle routines, husbands who are still attracted to their wives show it by making sacrifices and compromises. Of course, compromising too much for your partner can lead to resentment and unmet needs, but with the right balance of “give and take,” relationship quality and happiness blossom.

Even after 30 years of marriage, healthy couples with a strong romantic spark still engage in conversations about compromise, even if it means making deals and hearing out your partner during uncomfortable conversations. Healthy partners are willing to dedicate the time and effort to do so.

9. He defends you

A man who defends you publicly — whether to his friends, a stranger, or even a mother-in-law — is probably showing his attraction and dedication to you. He’s embracing the discomfort of confrontation to signal that you’re on the same team — committed to caring for and supporting each other, even when things get tough.

While defensiveness in a relationship can sabotage trust and connection, being willing to defend a partner can enhance intimacy, passion, and closeness, even when it’s subtle.

10. He tries to impress you

Whether it’s setting a personal goal, doing more housework than usual, talking about his work, or bringing home a special gift, a man who still loves and is attracted to you will try to impress you in subtle ways. It’s clear that he cares not only about what you think about things like life decisions and routines, but also deeply about how you perceive him.

Even small daily acts of kindness and moments of physical affection can be ways for a husband to impress his wife — even if it’s just a simple laugh, smile, or hug he receives in return.

11. He brags about you

Husbands who are still attracted to their wives won’t just try to impress them or defend them in front of others; they’ll also enthusiastically brag about you to anyone willing to listen. Of course, most people naturally enjoy talking about themselves and their favorite topics — like hobbies, sports, or pets — but great partners also love talking about their spouses.

Even if their wife never finds out, it’s one of the ways their romantic feelings and love show every day.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.