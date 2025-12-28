When was the last time you felt like your partner could get away with something, but if you were to try the same thing, there would be an issue? When was the last time you felt like you weren't being heard? These occurrences are the result of double standards when it comes to communication in relationships, and it's a framework that needs fixing.

You might not even notice these double standards because they are so common, but that just goes to show how much people accept what isn't right or fair. "She's just being a woman" or "He's just being a man" aren't good reasons to accept poor behavior. But understanding how to communicate effectively with your partner to avoid ending up in a lopsided relationship is something you can change.

People who end up in really lopsided relationships usually put up with these 7 things:

1. Your concerns are dismissed as overreactions while your partner's are treated as valid

Men who always downplay the complaints of their partnerdo so because they think they're not that serious. They take it as a fact that women are dramatic about the littlest things, and this notion discredits problems that could be very big.

When this type of man brings up their own complaint, though, it seems to matter twice as much. The reality is that even if you don't agree with why the other person is upset, or you think it is something incredibly minor, it still needs to be addressed.

If it matters to your partner, it should matter to you. Change your line of communication from "It's not a big deal" to "How can we make it so you don't feel this way anymore?"

Research from 2023 found that women are stereotyped as more emotional and irrational, with their expressions viewed as overstatements or dramatizations, while men's expressions are taken more seriously. This bias means that when women express concerns, observers often judge them as exaggerating more than men, even when they're reporting the same level of distress.

2. You're cast as always wrong, no matter how reasonable your perspective

This double standard is so common it's really just seen as the standard. Couples often fall into a routine of one person winning argument after argument. No matter the situation, one person is always right and the other person is always wrong.

But no one can right 100 percent of the time, and that means that even a fraction of those arguments end up going one partner's way, even if they're the person at fault. Resolving a disagreement should not be a one-sided process.

3. Your feelings are labeled as 'too much' while your partner's emotional needs aren't

The word "clingy" is not only damaging to a relationship, but it is a total red flag. If two people are truly in love, there is no such thing as being clingy. Rather, it's just expressing your love and spending time with one another. The only way someone can say "I love you" too much is if the other person isn't vibing it. The same goes for expressing any other kind of feeling, such as sadness or anger.

Women often get a bad rap as being over-emotional, but how come men don't get the same kind of rebuff for being emotionally shallow? It's like saying a man has good leadership skills, but a woman is bossy, when in reality, they are both saying and doing the same things. Man or woman, humans are emotional beings, and both have a right to express how they feel on equal footing.

Western cultures stereotype women as more emotional and less in control of their emotions than men, often pitting their emotional expression against their internal experience, research has found. The same behavior gets labeled as romantic when men do it, but clingy or needy when women express it.

4. Your texting delays are problematic, but if your partner waits to respond it's fine

In this day and age, text communication plays a big role in relationships. Texting is another avenue of communication in relationships that is important to the health and stability of your partnership.

If he consistently fails to reply to your messages, but then turns the tables on you when you stop texting him, there's a problem. It means he wants to receive attention and not give it equally. Communication requires more than one person, and good communication requires the same amount of effort from each party.

5. You do most of emotional labor while your partner coasts on minimal effort

It is unfortunately very rare for people to get along 100 percent with their partner's family. There is almost always a parent or a sibling that you find obnoxious, or you just don't like how they treat you or your partner.

It is okay to vent about that and to talk about your issues and concerns with your partner. However, don't get overly sensitive or defensive if he does the same with you. It may be your natural reaction to shut him down, but you have to give him the same allowances that you're taking.

Research tracking couples over 16 years found that in-law relationships are commonly reported as one of the biggest sources of conflict in marriages. The study showed that discord with in-laws predicts lower marital satisfaction over time, which means both partners need equal freedom to voice concerns about each other's families without getting defensive.

6. You constantly apologize to keep the peace while your partner never admits fault

Ideally, no one should be yelling at anybody, but sometimes arguments get a little heated. I know many women — and I've been guilty of it myself — who like to dish out criticism but don't want it back. Some people think that they have a right to yell at their partner when they are upset, but if it happens the other way around, it's crossing the line.

Communication between romantic partners needs to be equal. If you don't like it when your partner snaps at you or gives you the business, then maybe you should reconsider how to communicate effectively and approach them differently in the first place.

Distressed couples are more likely to reciprocate and escalate their partner's hostility, resulting in longer negative loops that predict divorce, research has shown. When one partner feels entitled to express anger but becomes defensive when their partner does the same, it creates an unfair dynamic that's strongly linked to relationship problems.

7. You give constant reassurance and praise while receiving little in return

He hasn't called you beautiful in a while. He didn't say anything about your new outfit. For you, this is grounds to be ticked off — but when was the last time you complimented him? This goes both ways — if you offer sweet sentiments only to be greeted with radio silence, that's not a fair distribution of words of affirmation.

Believe it or not, men want to be complimented, too. You need to feed his self-esteem just as much as he needs to feed yours. Positive communication between partners can do wonders for keeping a relationship healthy.

Taylor Markarian is a freelance writer and editor with a special interest in music, lifestyle, culture, the arts, entertainment, and literature. Her work has been featured on Reader's Digest, Fox News, Insider, BRIDES, Alternative Press, Loudwire, Kerrang!, MSN, among many other publications.