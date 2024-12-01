9 Complaints Men Have About Their Wives They Usually Only Tell Their Therapist

Husbands air their secret grievances about their wives.

Last updated on Dec 01, 2024

Man complains to therapist about his wife. FatCamera | Canva
Ask any love expert what the main cornerstone of a relationship is, and you will likely hear the same thing: communication. But for so many people, communication means speaking when the real keys to a successful relationship are active listening and empathy.

And within that simple statement lies the real reason, so many people fear sharing their thoughts and feelings: They are vulnerable. Men may not be completely comfortable sharing it, but there is much on their minds as it regards love and the women in their lives.

Here are the ten complaints men have about their wives that they usually only tell their therapists:

1. "How often will you tell me about that friend who hates you? Just stop talking to her already. Seriously."

couple talking at table Ron Lach / Pexels

He hears your frustration when you return from work, the gym, or lunch with your friends. What he doesn't understand is why you are talking to that one woman who is quietly making you mad. 

You know, your frenemy. In his world, a friend who becomes a jerk is no longer a friend. In truth, the fact that she creates havoc and drama for you — and that he feels the stress when it spills out into your relationship with him —bothers him.

2. "Don't question everything I do. I'm a grown man, and I need space. When you smother me, it pushes me away."

couple on same couch talking to each other cottonbro studios / pexels

When a woman questions a man constantly, it makes him feel like he's making bad choices or that he doesn't know what he's doing. While there may be times when she needs real visibility into things (household finances come to mind instantly), constant questions about the little things in life can come across as mistrust...or nitpicking.

Oftentimes, nitpicking or smothering is a symptom of something deeper — trust issues, insecurity, and/or lack of time/attention. Better to identify and address the real issue.

3. "I don't want to be with a weak woman. If you want me to respect you, stand up for yourself ... just don't be a jerk when you do it."

woman and man arguing at table Alex Green / Pexels

Strong men desire strong women. It's only weak men who need a weak woman to keep down and control.

Bottom line: Want a man to be interested in you? Make him work for your affection.

Want him to respect you? Expect it. Demand it. Be his equal, and don't allow him to steamroll over you. 

Want him to love you long-term? Love and respect yourself, and he will have no choice but to follow your lead. 2022 research from The American Psychological Assocation states that self-respect can even be beneficial for you.

4. "Don't use my past mistakes against me. I'm human; I mess up ... just like you do."

woman crying while talking to man RDNE Stock project / Pexels

The Very Weak don't know how to forgive; they only hate and/or get rid of you. The Very Strong forgive but never forget — and they never let YOU forget — my advice: Some behaviors might be unforgivable and a deal breaker. 

But if you do want to forgive him for something he's done, you need to find a place between Strong and Weak. Forgiveness isn't the same as acceptance. 

Accepting how someone hurt you doesn't work, as it means you are okay with what they did. But you CAN forgive and move on — and do it without hate or resentment. To start the process of forgiveness, you just need to realize that what they did wasn't about you... it was about them, their choices, and/or their faults.

5. "If you ask me a question and want the truth, don't get ticked off when I give it to you. That's a no-win situation for me."

couple talking at kitchen table Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

If you want him to be honest, allow space for him to share his real thoughts. If you ask for honesty (not insults, just his honest accounting of something), criticizing him will only create distance. 

He will interpret that response as unsafe to share what's on his mind, and he will stop sharing for fear of judgment and criticism. Research from The Gottman Institute states that criticism is one of the biggest killers of a relationship.

6. "It's okay to take charge in the bedroom sometimes. Actually, it might help me loosen up a bit and act on what I fantasized about."

woman with a coat on arguing with man Alena Darmel / Pexels

Men have just as many wants and fantasies in the bedroom as women (though likely not quite as vivid), but many men are unsure or embarrassed to share them or act on them — even if they want them.

If your guy is a little uptight or unsure of himself, help him relax. Taking charge sometimes also shows him that he is desired — something he definitely wants to know that you feel.

7. "I worry about all kinds of things. I don't share them with you because I don't want you to think I'm weak or can't handle it."

man and woman sitting on ground with hot drinks talking Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

He wants you to have faith in him. He wants to be strong — with you and for you. It's part of his DNA not to show fear — even in the face of adversity — because he wants to carry the weight of whatever issue he's facing and solve it.

What he needs is to know that through it all, you have faith in him and that you can solve things together. It might take him some getting used to, but the burden of everyday life challenges is something many men want to share.

8. "I need to know you're proud of me and what I do. But your pride needs to be given freely; it's not the same if I ask for it."

couple talking on stairs Keira Burton / Pexels

Recognition is very important to everyone, and he wants to know that he's doing his job — at home, in his individual life, and within himself. He wants to know you are paying attention to what he's doing and, quite simply. 

That it matters to you; oftentimes, he might do something routine/regular for both of you, so it loses meaning — he still wants recognition for it. Taking a little time to tell him you are proud of him is all he wants.

9. "Please tell me what you want. I cannot read your mind, and I feel like a failure when I can't get things right."

woman frustrated sitting next to man SHVETS production / Pexels

He wants you to be happy, and he wants to know that he's contributing to that happiness. But if he's constantly searching for what you want and never really hits the mark, he will give up. The key here is clear communication. Tell him your wants. Make what you desire known. From there, he has a shot at providing it. He may not get it perfect, but effort counts.

Charles J. Orlando is a relationship expert best known as the author of the acclaimed relationship book series, The Problem with Women… is Men

