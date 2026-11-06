No One Really Wants To Be In A Relationship With Someone Who Has 7 Very Obnoxious Habits

Everyone has bad habits. Most are harmless, like leaving a wet towel on the bathroom floor, but some are so obnoxious they can drive a partner away.

These habits go beyond just being annoying because we're all a bit annoying. These habits can actually repel other people. If you're single and looking for love, it might be time to check in with yourself and make sure you're not guilty of any of these.

Obnoxious habits no one wants their partner to have:

1. They interrupt people mid-sentence

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Some people speak before they realize the other person hasn't even finished their sentence. Still, once you interrupt, you should always apologize. Otherwise, you develop an obnoxious habit of interrupting others without a care in the world.

You might not see it as a big deal, but feeling talked over isn't just frustrating. It feels disrespectful. One study found that feeling disrespected leads to greater aggression than being disliked ever could. That's why it's important to break this habit. When in doubt, hold your tongue.

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2. They expect their partner to read their mind

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You can't expect people to read your mind. Even if you've been with someone for years, they won't know everything. I know it's frustrating, but years pass, and people change. What you enjoyed once, you might find annoying.

You might think you're being clear, but everyone's mind is different. And as Linda Bloom, L.C.S.W., and Charlie Bloom, M.S.W., said, "Many of us possess a (usually unconscious) belief that when it comes to intimate relationships, mind reading is not only a legitimate expectation, but that a failure to do so and to take appropriate action accordingly is grounds to find one’s partner guilty of being unloving." That's why couples need to learn to communicate. You can't expect your partner to know why you're upset with them or sad in general unless you speak up!

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3. They ignore their partner's feelings

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If you've ever had someone tell you that you're too sensitive, you know exactly how obnoxious this habit is. If you can't be vulnerable with your partner, what's the point?

The need for validation is real. As Florida Atlantic University said, "This basic human need for validation is a vital aspect of relationships, whether it is with friends, family, or partners." That's why people need to stop dismissing their partners' feelings. It's hurtful, and it will push them away.

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4. They're constantly on their phone

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It's okay to be on your phone sometimes. After a long day of work, most people want to unwind by scrolling social media. But a few minutes and all your free time are totally different things. Most experts agree that adults should limit screen time to two hours per day outside of work activities.

That means if you're doing anything more than that, you might want to break this habit. Your partner doesn't want to be second best to your phone. If you want a thriving relationship, you've got to spend less time scrolling and more time bonding.

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5. They refuse to apologize when they're in the wrong

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Nobody is perfect. You may try to avoid making mistakes, but you're only human. But if you insist you're right when you're wrong and refuse to apologize, you've got an obnoxious habit.

Nobody wants to feel like they're walking on eggshells in their relationship. Constantly shifting blame or refusing to own up when you're wrong can make your partner feel unheard. So, say sorry whenever you mess up. And be sincere about it.

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6. They constantly correct people in public

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Some couples just can't help but air their dirty laundry in public. It's really uncomfortable for everyone. If you're on the receiving end of this kind of behavior, you've probably got one foot out the door. It's understandable why. Constantly butting heads in front of other people is obnoxious and will eventually lead to resentment.

Psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD, explained, "Resentment can also lead to the ending of a relationship, as it can become grating on anyone involved in the situation." So, think carefully before you correct. If it's something small, either let it go or save it until later.

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7. They treat being late like it's no big deal

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Treating being late like it's no big deal is a huge turn-off, especially if it happens all the time. It's not only disrespectful to your partner's time, but it makes others feel like they're not a priority.

Because while it might not bother you, it matters to your partner. Your partner cares about how they're perceived. So, get up early and get ready. Small changes like these matter more to your relationship than you think.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.