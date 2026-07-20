Women Who Build Strong Relationships Usually Avoid These 9 Habits

When it comes to the health of a relationship, women seem to just know what habits will weaken their relationship, and they avoid them at all costs, even if it’s not always the most popular thing to do.

In the best relationships, couples are there for each other and emotionally connected. Both partners play a role in cultivating this environment, of course. But women, in general, seem to have a more innate understanding of which behaviors need nurturing for love to thrive and which need to be avoided at all costs.

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Women who nurture strong relationships avoid these habits:

1. Ineffective communication

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Have you ever watched a movie or read a book about a couple that just didn’t know how to talk to each other? Nothing is more frustrating than thinking that all of their problems would be solved if they communicated better. Women who want healthy relationships don’t need to learn this lesson in their own lives.

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There’s really no way for a couple to grow close to each other or avoid lots of unnecessary conflict without solid communication. This means different things to different people, though, so these women are willing to learn what to say and how to say it so their partner is comfortable sharing their needs and feelings.

2. Pretending to know what their partner is thinking so they can feel right

It’s easy to think you know what someone is thinking, especially when you’re super close. But no one is actually able to do that, and trying it is a bad idea. Assumptions lead to misunderstandings, which doesn’t make anyone feel like they got what they needed from an interaction.

When women want quality relationships, they make sure they ask questions about how their partner feels instead of just guessing. It’s equally important for them to make their own thoughts clear so no one is tempted to try mind-reading.

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3. Trying to change their partner

There’s a big misconception in popular culture that people can change their partners or are so incredible that they inspire change without even trying. The truth is that no one can force someone else to change. If that person wants to change, they can make that choice for themselves, but no one else will be able to effectively push them to do so.

Women who care about their partners don’t try to change them. After all, how could they claim to love someone who they felt the need to turn into a different person? They might encourage them to make beneficial lifestyle changes, but they know they can’t change who they are.

4. Letting resentment grow out of frustration

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Resentment can show up in different ways in relationships, but it usually stems from one partner feeling like the other was unfair to them. This might just be their perception of what happened instead of what their partner was actually trying to do, but that doesn’t make it less painful.

This is the kind of thing that builds up over time. It’s possible that one big event could cause resentment, but it typically comes from multiple little things adding up. The best way to avoid resentment is to address those issues before they fester, which these women always prioritize.

5. Criticizing during disagreements because their feelings are hurt

Attacking an issue is very different from attacking a person. Every couple will have their fair share of disagreements, but using them as an excuse to make things personal and criticize each other leads to intense hurt.

Strong relationships are built by women who refrain from criticizing their partners. No matter how upset they are, they never treat the one they love with disrespect and make it clear that they can be trusted. Good partners will always return the favor.

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6. Keeping score to feel superior

It can be tempting to try to keep some kind of tally when you’re in a relationship, but these women don’t fall into this trap. When one partner is convinced they’re superior or deserve better because they contribute so much more, there’s no way to get out of that situation unscathed.

The problem with keeping score is that it pits couples against each other. Being in a relationship requires them to work together, but if they’re focused on who’s doing more, they’ll always feel like they’re competing. It’s not hard to see how that would turn toxic really fast.

7. Comparing their relationship to others

Comparison is just a normal part of life these days. Most people feel like they can’t go very long without checking social media, but they also compare their life to every person they see on their feed when they do. Doing this on a personal level is bad enough, but it’s hard to repair the damage that’s done when someone does it in their relationship.

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Research shows that couples often compare themselves to others, and they experience lower relationship satisfaction when they do. Even if only one partner was making the comparison, it would still rub off on the other. Women who care about maintaining healthy relationships just don’t let their mind go there in the first place because they know it’s dangerous territory they can’t come back from.

8. Expecting everything to be perfect

Since there’s no such thing as a perfect person, perfect relationships don’t exist either. They’re made up of imperfect people, after all. People who set these kinds of impossible expectations for their relationships aren’t going to be happy or have a strong connection.

That’s the exact opposite of what a woman wants when she cares about her relationship. Instead, she’ll be ready to accept her partner’s flaws and the quirks they have as a couple so she’s not putting unrealistic pressure on them.

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9. Ignoring self-care because they feel like it's a waste of time

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One of the most complicated things about relationships is that they require a couple to work together to become better, but they can’t succeed if they forget who they are as individuals. Spending time alone when you’re in a relationship isn’t selfish, but it’s often framed that way.

This is how people get lost in their relationships, though. Unfortunately, this happens pretty frequently to strong, ambitious women. This means women who want to protect their relationships have to be extra vigilant about taking care of themselves and not sacrificing all that they have for their partner.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.