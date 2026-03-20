Some relationship patterns feel especially confusing because they seem to contradict themselves. One of the most emotionally exhausting is when a man fights to keep a woman from leaving, only to grow distant, critical, or resentful once she stays. At first, the intensity can feel like love or commitment. Over time, though, the shift in behavior creates tension that’s difficult to make sense of.

Research on attachment styles shows that people who struggle with internal stability may seek closeness intensely, then feel overwhelmed or dissatisfied once they have it. The result is a pattern where the relationship itself becomes a source of both comfort and frustration. Certain habits and traits tend to show up repeatedly in these situations, shaping how the dynamic unfolds.

Men who beg a woman to stay & then resent her for being there usually have these 11 frustrating traits

1. They are driven more by fear of loss than genuine clarity

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In the moment when a partner is leaving, the fear of losing them can feel overwhelming. Research on attachment anxiety shows that perceived abandonment often triggers strong emotional responses. Instead of reflecting on whether the relationship is truly right for them, they react to the fear itself.

Once the immediate threat passes, that intensity fades. What remains is the reality of a relationship they may not have fully chosen. This disconnect often turns into quiet resentment over time.

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2. They struggle to take responsibility for their own choices

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Men who create this pattern often avoid fully owning their role in it. People who externalize responsibility are more likely to experience ongoing dissatisfaction.

Instead of recognizing that they asked their partner to stay, they may act as though the situation was imposed on them. This can lead to subtle blame or frustration directed at the other person. Over time, it erodes trust and emotional safety in the relationship.

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3. They confuse intensity with compatibility

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The urgency of trying to keep someone can feel like proof that the relationship matters deeply. Strong feelings don’t always reflect long-term compatibility.

In high-stress moments, emotions are amplified, which can create a sense of importance that doesn’t hold up over time. Once things stabilize, they may realize that the relationship doesn’t meet their deeper needs. This realization can turn into frustration directed at the partner.

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4. They avoid making clear decisions

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Instead of making a grounded choice about whether to stay or leave, they react to circumstances. Avoiding clear choices often leads to prolonged dissatisfaction.

By asking someone to stay without fully committing internally, they create an unstable foundation. Over time, this lack of clarity shows up as mixed signals. The partner is left trying to understand where they truly stand.

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5. They struggle with emotional consistency

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In the beginning, they may appear deeply invested and expressive. Later, that energy often shifts into distance or irritation. Inconsistency can stem from difficulty managing internal states.

This unpredictability can make the relationship feel unstable. The partner may feel confused by the sudden change in behavior. Over time, this pattern creates emotional exhaustion for both people.

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6. They expect the relationship to fix how they feel

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Some men enter or hold onto relationships hoping it will resolve internal discomfort. Relying on external factors to regulate emotions can lead to disappointment.

When the relationship doesn’t provide constant relief or fulfillment, frustration begins to build. Instead of addressing their internal state, they may project that dissatisfaction outward. This often shows up as resentment toward the partner.

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7. They become critical after the pressure passes

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Once the urgency of keeping the relationship is gone, their focus often shifts. When people feel conflicted about their choices, they may look for flaws to justify their feelings.

Small issues may start to feel larger than they are. This shift can feel abrupt to the partner, especially after intense efforts to keep the relationship. Over time, the criticism can become a source of tension.

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8. They feel trapped by a situation they helped create

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When someone avoids fully owning their decisions, they may begin to feel stuck. Feeling a lack of control can increase frustration and resentment.

Even though they asked their partner to stay, they may experience the relationship as something they can’t easily leave. This internal conflict often goes unspoken. Instead, it shows up in behavior that creates distance or tension.

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9. They have difficulty communicating what they actually need

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Clear communication requires self-awareness and emotional clarity. Unmet needs often stem from difficulty expressing them.

Men in this pattern may struggle to articulate what they want or what feels off. Instead of having direct conversations, they may withdraw or become irritable. This lack of clarity leaves both partners feeling disconnected.

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10. They shift between closeness and distance

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The push-pull dynamic often continues even after the initial moment has passed. People with anxious or avoidant tendencies may alternate between seeking closeness and creating distance.

This inconsistency can be confusing and destabilizing. The partner may feel pulled in one moment and pushed away the next. Over time, this pattern can erode trust and emotional security.

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11. They don’t fully understand their own emotions

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Perhaps the most underlying issue is a lack of self-awareness. Understanding one’s own emotions is essential for stable relationships. Without that awareness, it becomes difficult to make decisions that align with genuine needs.

Instead, reactions are driven by immediate feelings rather than long-term clarity. This can create a cycle of decisions that don’t fully make sense, leading to frustration for both partners.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.