Men Who Have Big Beards Usually Experience 5 Scientifically Proven Benefits

Beards are huge (in popularity and in mass) right now: bushy beards, scruffy beard patches, over-groomed beards, and even under-groomed beards. But you probably didn't know that from a scientific perspective, facial hair has some pretty awesome benefits as well.

Beards can entirely change the way a man looks, and some men grow them out when they want a drastic change, while others superstitiously refuse to shave until their sports teams are eliminated. You can't escape that beards are here to stay, and they seem to be getting bigger every day, overtaking male faces at rapid speeds.

Men who have big beards usually experience these 5 scientifically proven benefits:

1. Beards help prevent cancer

OlgaBerlet | Shutterstock

According to researchers at the University of Southern Queensland, a thick, bountiful beard can make its owner look better and healthier. For their study, the researchers put a group of bearded and non-bearded mannequins under the brutal Australian outback sun.

When they looked at the amount of radiation absorbed by each mannequin participant, the researchers found that the beards blocked an astounding 90 to 95 percent of harmful ultraviolet radiation from the mannequins' faces.

2. Having a beard can slow the aging process

The protection from UV rays provided by beards also has the added benefit of slowing down the skin's aging process. It's exactly why dermatologists always say the best anti-aging skincare is a good sunscreen.

Facial hair helps keep the skin moisturized, and coupled with less sun exposure, means fewer wrinkles and skin damage. Unfortunately, beards can make a man look older and more distinguished, so the fact that you're not aging under all that hair may have to be your secret.

3. Having a beard can help prevent skin infections

Vulp | Shutterstock

No shaving means no ingrown hairs, no bacterial infections, and no folliculitis (where the hair follicles become inflamed by bacteria or fungi). In fact, according to WebMD, the treatment for folliculitis, which looks a lot like acne, is to simply stop shaving!

4. Having a beard helps with allergies

Just like nose hair, facial hair works as a filter and helps to prevent allergy-causing substances such as pollen and dust. Beards are the obnoxious doormen of your face.

As Beardologist noted, "A beard is actually a great health tool for men who suffer from asthma and allergies. Coarse facial hair is a great filter for keeping out hazards and allergens like dust, pollen, and mold."

They went on to clarify, "not just any beard will help prevent allergies — a moustache is key for this. Moustaches are what prevent these allergens from travelling up into the nasal passageway. This works because pollen is sticky and is likely to be trapped by a beard or moustache if it is near a person’s nostrils."

5. Having a beard helps prevent colds and flu

Melinda Nagy | Shutterstock

Beards can help keep you warm, and cold viruses thrive in a colder environment. Think that's a stretch? Not exactly.

A study out of Yale found that cells in cold areas of the body struggle to fight off viruses as effectively as warmer areas. Having facial hair keeps the nose, mouth, and throat warmer, and that means shortening the duration of illnesses.

So guys, it's time to say goodbye to your hairless chin and start growing that beard.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.