If A Man Is Really Bad News, These 10 Clues Will Make It Totally Obvious

If he does these things, you don't need to second-guess — you have your answer.

Last updated on Sep 28, 2025

Man is bad news. Or Hakim | Unsplash
Advertisement

According to Professor Scott M. Stanley, a research professor and co-director of the Center for Marital and Family Studies at the University of Denver, "A young couple marrying for the first time today has a lifetime divorce risk of 40 percent unless current trends change significantly." For me, the keyword in this statement is the term "trend."  A divorce rate of 4 out of 10 is just unnecessarily high, and we, as a society, need to figure out ways to lower it. 

At the heart of almost all poor relationships (especially the ones that lead to divorce) is the fact that too many people ignore the relationship’s red flags — the things that are wrong with the partner or the relationship itself. These red flags are generally easy to spot if you know what you are looking for, but it’s not accepting them part that leads to removing yourself from the relationship that is the real skill. 

If a man is really bad news, these ten clues will make it totally obvious:

1. Lack of communication

man who is really bad news with the clue of lack of communication Pormezz / Shutterstock

The foundation of a quality relationship is the ability for you and your partner to have an open dialogue when it comes to letting each other know each other's thoughts as a way to problem-solve most relationship issues. If your partner fails to have basic communication skills, then conflicts are rarely resolved, and your wants and needs in the relationship are unlikely to ever be met.

Research has argued that a man who is genuinely interested will make an effort to communicate consistently. If you are always the one initiating contact and making plans, it can be a sign that his interest is not strong enough to invest in the relationship.

RELATED: The 12 Types Of Men Who Are Truly Bad Partners, According To Research

Advertisement

2. Lack of trust

man who is bad news and has lack of trust with woman Goncharov_Artem / Shutterstock

Few relationships can recover from this red flag, as it is the cornerstone of almost any committed relationship. Trust can be lost because of things like cheating, lies, or abuse, and once it’s gone, it’s nearly impossible to get it back.

Research has shown that individuals with low trust are more likely to be hypervigilant. They are typically looking for signs of danger and are quick to self-protect, which can lead to emotional distance and prevent true closeness from developing.

RELATED: Men Who Make Terrible Partners Say These 11 Phrases Without Realizing It

Advertisement

3. Actions don't match his words

man who is bad news as his actions don't match his words bixstock / Shutterstock

This is one red flag that I find few people pay attention to. As the titles indicate, this happens when your partner says they will do something (or won’t do something) and the preceding action does not correspond with those words. 

These might be simple things, like saying they will call you back shortly and never do, or something larger, like saying they won’t talk to an ex anymore, yet continue to do so. The important thing is to pay attention to the words/action correlation, and if patterns of mismatch occur, you’re entering the flag-raising territory.

RELATED: If A Man Doesn't Do These 10 Things, He Doesn't Love You As Much As You Deserve

Advertisement

4. Significant family and friends don't like him

man who is bad news as upset woman's family don't like him Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock

I know some of you reading this may shrug this one off, reasoning that this is your life, not theirs, isn’t it? The fact remains that when significant others in your life don’t like your partner for whatever reason, they generally have your best interest at heart. I agree that you don’t have to take unwanted dating advice, but when it comes to red flags, if you see family and friends pointing at something blowing in the wind, you should turn and pay attention.

When you're in a new romance, you tend to see your partner in an overly positive, and sometimes unrealistic, light, one study suggested. Your friends and family are not susceptible to the same emotional biases and might be better at spotting controlling behaviors or disrespect that you are ignoring.

RELATED: 12 Signs A Man Doesn't Love You, He Just Loves Fixing You

Advertisement

5. Controlling or abusive behavior

man who is bad news with his controlling behavior Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

This may be the easiest red flag of the bunch to see if you are on the other end of the abhorrent behavior. My best advice to those who see even small signs of this kind of behavior early on in a relationship is not to accept it and quickly move on.

Some people grew up in dysfunctional households where controlling tactics were modeled for them. They might replicate these patterns, believing them to be normal. Research has found that healthy relationships allow for both partners' freedom. Over time, constant control and belittling can diminish a partner's confidence and self-perception.

RELATED: 8 Common Traits Of People Who Are Simply Incapable Of Love

Advertisement

6. No resolution from past relationships

man who is bad news with his no resolutions from past relationships PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Real behavioral changes for any person take lots of work, so if your partner (or even date) has tumultuous relationships with numerous family members, multiple exes, and/or has lots of conflicts with people around them, then it’s fair to assume they have conflict-resolution issues. And without self-help work in this area, conflict will invariably seep its way into any future relationship with them.

Emotionally immature individuals have trouble regulating their emotions and taking responsibility for their actions. Research has shown that a man with unresolved issues might exhibit hot-and-cold behavior. This inconsistency creates insecurity for the new partner, who struggles to understand the cause.

RELATED: 15 Subtle Signs Your Partner Doesn't Value Or Care About You, According To Psychology

Advertisement

7. You're not a priority or your priority level drops

man who is bad news as woman is not a priority Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Being treated as a priority by a partner has always been a must-have. New dating excitement can indeed skew the levels as they tend to be higher early in relationships, but simple signs like significant changes in the amount or types of thoughtful acts (i.e., gift giving) or the volume of quality time you spend, say a lot.

Staying in a relationship where your needs are not prioritized can significantly impact your mental health. Research has also found that continuing to make excuses for a partner's behavior can lead to you losing faith in your own judgment of what is healthy and acceptable in a relationship.

RELATED: 11 Signs You're Not In Love Anymore, You're Just Afraid To Be Alone

Advertisement

8. Different relationship goals than him

man who is bad news as he has different relationship goals than woman Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

I can’t tell you how many times I have heard about a budding relationship where one person says they want kids and the other says they do not, but the couple stays together for years anyway (and usually breaks up over the issue). 

A 2018 study found that when couples reported higher conflict between their personal goals and their partner's, they also reported lower relationship quality. If the couple finds themselves compromising frequently, it can lead to resentment and lower personal happiness.

RELATED: The 8 Personality Types Of Men That (Pretty Much) Guarantee A Bad Relationship

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

9. Lack of physical contact (affection or intimacy)

woman with man who is bad news as there is a lack of phsyical contact Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

I realize that lack of physical contact has a fairly broad spectrum for a red flag, since when it comes to things like intimacy, they can ebb and flow for a relationship, and also understandably change over time. The fact is that if you and your partner are not in agreement about the amount and/or kinds of physical contact you require, eventually someone is going to get the deficit somewhere else. 

As human beings, we generally crave, if not require, human touch from a partner in some form. From simple hand-holding to a morning kiss, to hot, sweaty intimacy, you must get what you require to be happy because when you don’t red flag meter must wonder why.

RELATED: 7 Things Deeply Manipulative Men Do Almost Constantly

Advertisement

10. Irresponsible and immature behavior

woman with man who is bad news with his immature behavior Rachata Teyparsit / Shutterstock

I group these two because they seem to go hand and hand so often. When you have a mate who acts in ways that are not age-appropriate, or prevents them from being a productive and responsible member of the relationship team. 

You typically have two choices for action: ignore it or become some kind of parental figure to change the behavior. That’s why, separately or together, they are such red flags because neither choice will keep you in a happy relationship for long. You deserve to love and be loved the way you want.

RELATED: The Art Of Being A Good Person: 5 Habits Of Naturally Self-Aware Human Beings

Amie Leadingham is a Certified Master Relationship and Mentor Coach. She has been featured on CBS Network, Fox 5 News, People, Entertainment Weekly, HelloGiggles, Martha Stewart Weddings, and more.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Man Considers Breaking Up With His Girlfriend Over Her Skincare Routine
11 Things Couples Without Emotional Intimacy Struggle With Constantly
11 Things Couples With Real Emotional Intimacy Do Without Thinking About It

This article was originally published at Amie the Dating Coach. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...