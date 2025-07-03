3 Signs You And Your Partner Kinda Suck At Communicating Right Now

Research consistently shows that communication is the heart of relationships. Without it, it’s like pizza without pizza dough — baseless. When something is this fundamental, you’d think it’d be easy, but it’s not. Relationships can be many things. But for a lot of people, they’re all about communication.

That’s why you got together in the first place, right? Because when you connected, communication sent you swooning. So, whether it be verbal, physical, or spiritual, the connection between you and what you create in that connection is where the magic happens.

Advertisement

So, if there's a lack of communication in a relationship, what happens to you, and what happens to the relationship? When you struggle to communicate, the magic quickly disappears. Whether it's with couples with relationship issues or intimate issues, difficulty in communication is the number one issue most couples have in common.

Here are three signs you and your partner kinda suck at communicating right now:

1. You feel unheard — and so do they

Sometimes, you’re the one who isn’t communicating. Other times, your partner is the one who has checked out. But more often than not, the lack of communication is caused by both parties.

Advertisement

This often has its roots in different communication styles and what you believe communication is. For example, some people feel it’s important to talk about everything, whereas others have learned to keep things to themselves or communicate through non-verbal gestures.

Over time, these simple differences, if not recognized, can lead to a shutdown on both sides. The person who wants to talk doesn’t feel seen, and the person whose hugs once said more than a thousand words says nothing.

Instead of seeing each other and connecting about things as you used to do, you only see yourself and your own point of view. If this sounds like your relationship, know that you’re not alone and it's fixable.

When communication breaks down in a relationship, misunderstandings and assumptions can arise, leading to feelings of invisibility. Research argues that feeling invisible can erode trust and intimacy, which are essential for a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

2. You feel emotionally distant

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

A lack of communication can have consequences that affect more than just the relationship — it can affect your health, too. Sometimes, it's about the connection being lost. The way you made each other laugh, the words of comfort you shared when upset, the hugs at the end of each day — they all vanish.

Advertisement

However, other times, lack of communication is in fact about communicating in the wrong way. Negative communication patterns replace the ways you used to connect and create intimacy and end up taking a toll on your overall health.

Things like not being listened to, passive-aggressiveness, or a lot of conflicts create situations where you feel unappreciated. If you constantly need to defend yourself or feel like your partner has checked out, this can cause low-grade stress and anxiety.

3. You stop reaching for each other

Communication isn’t just about the day-to-day stuff; it’s also about intimacy. For some people, it’s important to feel connected to feel intimate desire. For others, intimacy is a means of connecting and creating closeness.

Advertisement

But no matter what intimacy means to you or what needs to be in place to spark a drive, a lack of communication is seldom an aphrodisiac. When it comes to the issue of a lack of communication in a relationship, it’s also important to address how your everyday communication affects your intimate communication.

When you sleep with your partner, you're effectively communicating with your bodies. But to do this in a way that makes you both feel good, you need to communicate your wants, needs, and desires.

The only way our partner can fulfill you, intimately, is if you let them know what makes you tick — and listen to them when they tell you what they need.

A decrease in physical intimacy can indeed be a sign of communication problems in a relationship. This isn't solely about the absence of intimacy, but rather a broader lack of emotional connection and vulnerability. Research has found that when communication falters, partners may withdraw, leading to emotional distance and a decline in intimacy.

Advertisement

Communication problems are incredibly common — and solvable. Communication difficulties are common and can lead to a nonexistent love life, anxiety, and feeling unseen. However, they’re solvable. As with most things, it’s better to bite the bullet early and work on things proactively than to let negative patterns set in stone.

In order to do this, you need to switch the question from "What does lack of communication do to a relationship?" to "How can we communicate better so that our relationship makes us happy?"

By turning the conversation around and focusing on what you can solve as opposed to what’s going wrong, the magic is just around the corner.

Advertisement

Leigh Norén is a therapist and writer with years of counseling experience regarding relationships and love. She’s been featured in Women's Health, Thrive Global, The Good Men Project, Elephant Journal, Glamour, and more.