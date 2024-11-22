11 Rare Things That Only Happen When You've Found Your Bonafide Soulmate

What happens when you meet your soulmate? How is it different than all the other relationships you’ve had? Many people have a fairytale fantasy of what a soulmate is and how to find it.

They expect a normal human being to come with mind-reading powers or the notion that there will never be any conflict. Some people don’t believe that soulmates exist at all. A soulmate relationship isn’t something that just happens by magic — but it does feel magical at the beginning.

Here are eleven rare things that only happen when you've found your soulmate:

1. You feel loved as your authentic self

You will not have to change for your soulmate, although you may make some accommodations for one another — especially as you grow together over time. You may have experienced the heartache of attempting to please your partner. It may have felt like no matter what shape you take, it's never enough. You may feel that you are, in some way, unlovable.

This experience doesn't occur with your soulmate because your soulmate will get you. He will love you because of your quirks and flaws, not despite them. He will understand your wounds and triggers, and he will support you to live at your highest and best self. According to research from 2013, authenticity in romantic partners signals trustworthiness and stability.

2. You have more freedom

Jack Sparrow / Pexels

Committing to one person frees you up in all other areas of your life. You’ll have more time and energy to create and manifest your dreams and goals in other areas of your life. This may seem like an oxymoron, but it's true.

The freedom of knowing you're bonded to an ideal partner and to find your way through the challenges together allows you to defer to one another’s strengths and you become better together. You’ll no longer waste time and energy wondering if he's out there or if you’ll ever find him. Instead, you’ll feel free to be who you are and live your life the way you want knowing that your soulmate will be by your side, no matter what.

3. You feel a deep sense of connection

The feeling that someone gets you is a feeling that only a soulmate can bring. You no longer feel like a misfit or an outsider.

The love between the two of you gives you a solid foundation to stand up for yourself in other areas of your life. The connection to your soulmate serves as a safe harbor through any storm.

The feeling of disconnection and going through life on autopilot without meaning is pervasive in the world. People who are lonely and alone or in unfulfilling relationships feel lost.

When you meet your soulmate, you no longer feel lost or on autopilot. You feel alive and present in your life. Your soul has a deep desire to feel connected to yourself and to someone else. Your soulmate will give you that kind of deep connection and it's a never-ending well of joy and happiness.

4. You're inspired to become the best version of yourself

In a soulmate relationship, you come together to live out your specific life purpose. You support one another to become better people.

Your soulmate sees you in your best light and wants you to be the best version of yourself. Your soulmate will support you to step into that vision.

You won’t need each other to change, but you’ll inspire each other to grow. With your soulmate by your side, you will evolve into living at your highest and best self.

5. You can heal your past

Soulmate love is unconditional. You will be loved for all the parts of you — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

This is a very healing experience. You’ll develop skills to keep the door of intimacy open despite making mistakes, getting triggered, and navigating through a conflict.

When you're with your soulmate, you’ll experience plenty of opportunities to heal your wounds together. Letting go of the hurts and frustrations of your past relationships will allow you to love yourself and your soulmate more deeply.

6. You experience the magic of authenticity

Jack Sparrow / Pexels

You and your soulmate will speak your truth. You won’t hold back or keep your heart closed. You’ll each risk and speak how you feel.

Your soulmate won’t be offended or put off. He’ll be glad to step up for you to make you happy. He’ll also want to share with you what he is thinking and feeling.

True emotional intimacy occurs when both of you show up authentically, research from 2019 confirms. When you’re with your soulmate you won’t have to worry about saying and doing everything perfectly.

7. You learn how to embrace conflict

Conflicts can lead to a deeper connection between a couple. Not dealing with conflicts (from teeny-tiny to extra-large) can become landmines in your relationship, so it’s best to deal with issues as they occur. With your soulmate, you’ll both be willing to work through discord to love one another more deeply.

In a soulmate relationship, you won’t fear conflict or avoid it. True love doesn't require sacrifice. However, just because you are with your soulmate doesn’t mean that you won’t have disagreements. Conflict is unavoidable, but with your soulmate, the conflict will be an opportunity to grow stronger together.

8. You stop making excuses

What happens when you meet your soulmate is that you won’t make excuses. Instead, you’ll step up and take responsibility. By owning your mistakes or bad behavior you’ll make efforts to repair the relationship.

The love of a soulmate allows you to have compassion for yourself. You will allow yourself to be vulnerable and to accept the limitations of being human.

Making excuses and blaming others for your mistakes creates conflict and disconnection. This feels so wrong in your body and soul that you’ll put your ego aside and do what you can to reconnect. Your soulmate will not require you to be perfect, but he will inspire you to take responsibility rather than place blame.

9. You're on the same team

With your soulmate by your side, you’ll know that you always have an ally. You may not agree about everything. You won’t share all the same hobbies or tastes in music.

But you’ll share the important things. You will both value the same things, have similar life goals, and share a vision of what you desire together.

You and your soulmate may have different strategies for achieving your shared goals, but you will respect each other’s differences and defer to one another’s strengths. With your soulmate, you’ll experience the power of being on a team for life.

10. Your journey will finally make sense

Love finally makes sense. The setbacks and heartbreak you experienced along the way suddenly appear as the learning experiences you needed to be open to receive your beloved.

You will let go of anger and resentment from your past experiences allowing you to be more forgiving with yourself and others. You’ll stop judging yourself harshly about the missteps you’ve made in the past.

A sense of inner peace will come over you when you are with your soulmate. From this new perspective, the world will seem like a different place, one that is filled with grace.

11. You’ll have roots and wings

What happens when you meet your soulmate is that you’ll feel grounded to Mother Earth and at the same time inspired to fly. Your soulmate will give you the sensation of having roots and wings.

You’ll feel grounded and supported in sharing your life with that person who gets you and who accepts you as is. Your wings will come from experiencing the love that makes your heart soar!

Your soulmate will give you the security to know you’re loved along with the freedom to grow and become all of who you want to be.

Orna and Matthew Walters are dating coaches and founders of Creating Love On Purpose with a holistic approach to transforming hidden blocks to love, and the authors of Getting It Right This Time.