Even though marriages and long-term relationships are often defined by major events — like having kids or moving in together — it’s actually the little things that matter most. From sparking intimacy to protecting connection and even drawing partners closer together, small moments sometimes serve as better indicators of love and commitment in a relationship.

So, if your husband starts avoiding these small moments, his love could be fading fast — even if it’s not immediately obvious amid the chaos of life. Coming back from this disconnect and mending resentment is possible, but to start growing together, you first have to realize the problem exists and understand what triggered it.

If your husband starts avoiding these 11 small moments, his love is fading fast:

1. Keeping eye contact

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Even if it seems subtle, small moments like maintaining intentional eye contact are a crucial part of communication, especially for romantic partners, according to a study from the Perspectives on Psychological Science journal. Not only does it ignite intimacy, but it also helps couples feel connected even amid the chaos or stress of their daily lives.

In vulnerable conversations and when sharing emotions, if your husband starts avoiding those small moments, it could indicate that his love is fading quickly and he’s growing indifferent to the little connecting moments that bring you closer together.

Advertisement

2. Initiating physical contact in public

garetsworkshop | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s hugging you before leaving or holding your hand in public, small and intentional moments of physical contact aren’t just obvious signs of romantic attraction; they also promote profound intimacy and closeness.

A Scientific Reports study shows that moments of physical touch can indicate a couple’s relationship health — the more intentional physical touch, the stronger the bond between partners. Even if it looks innocent or you don’t notice it disappearing, it could be an early sign that a husband is drifting apart from his wife.

Advertisement

3. Offering to help

Mariia Boiko | Shutterstock.com

Even a simple act like asking their partner if they want a cup of coffee can be more meaningful in a relationship than it appears. According to a study from the International Journal of Environment Research and Public Health, even offering to help with chores is a powerful way to build closeness and gratitude between couples.

So, if your husband starts avoiding these small moments, his love is fading fast, even if the lack of his engagement isn’t immediately obvious.

Advertisement

4. Posting the relationship online

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

When a husband consciously chooses to stop posting about their significant other or including them in photos online, it could be a sign that their love is fading. Of course, general engagement on social media has various effects on offline relationships, but one from the PLOS One journal suggests that simply including a partner in photos can increase satisfaction and closeness.

So, if he’s going out of his way to maintain a “single” presence on social media or to avoid taking photos together, it might seem like an innocent change, but it’s more indicative of romantic love than it seems. Our phones are often fun on the surface, but our online habits and relationship with social media can quickly damage our relationships without us realizing it.

Advertisement

5. Laughing together

ChameleonsEye | Shutterstock.com

Even if it seems innocent and subtle, laughter is a strong indicator of romantic love in relationships, according to a study from the Personal Relationships journal. When couples smile and laugh more when they’re together, they often create a safer, more intimate space for dealing with the hard things, like conflict or uncomfortable conversations.

Not only is laughing together a moment of closeness for couples, but a study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine also suggests it has several personal benefits that improve mental health, boost happier moods, and support physiological functions.

So, if your husband starts avoiding these small moments, it could signal his waning love, but it also impacts each partner’s overall mental health and well-being.

Advertisement

6. Listening without ‘fixing’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Like a study from the Atlantic Journal of Communication argues, closeness during conversations between couples doesn’t come solely from empathy or understanding, but rather from the experience of creating meaning and working together.

So, if a partner is consistently giving unsolicited advice or avoiding active listening strategies that show engagement, chances are they’re ignoring the importance of togetherness and bonding.

Holding space for another person’s thoughts and emotions instead of immediately trying to “fix” how they’re feeling or understand where they’re coming from is what truly drives closeness and intimacy. While it may be a learning curve for husbands to learn how to listen without judgment or interruptions, their commitment to growing shows their romantic love.

Advertisement

7. Cuddling before bed

Diego Cervo | Shutterstock.com

Couples who cuddle before bed feel more secure in their relationship and less stressed, according to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. So, even if it seems simple to make excuses for not coming together before going to bed — “he’s stressed” or “there’s a lot going on” — if your husband starts avoiding these small moments, his love is fading fast.

However, dealing with this loss of love is much deeper than cuddling before bed or making eye contact. A study from the Frontiers in Psychology journal argues that a loss of trust and intimacy is most commonly linked to fading romantic love, so to fix this disconnect, it’s actually harder and more time-consuming things — like having an honest conversation and rebuilding trust — that really make a difference.

Advertisement

8. Noticing when you’re upset

DC Studio | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Family Process journal, it requires a lot of intention and engagement for partners to notice subtle emotions like sadness in their spouses. That’s why small changes in connection and romantic love can impact a husband’s ability to be present for and support their partner.

“We found that when it comes to the normal ebb and flow of daily emotions, couples aren’t picking up on those occasional changes in ‘soft negative’ emotions like sadness or feeling down,” psychologist Chrystyna D. Kouros argues. “They might be missing important emotional clues.”

When a husband begins to adopt a disengaged and indifferent attitude toward their relationship in daily life, it only increases the disconnect from their partner’s emotions. They stop making time for things like physical touch and intimacy, and they also miss subtle emotional cues indicating their partner’s need for support.

Advertisement

9. Saying ‘I love you’ first

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Even if he responds passively, husbands who stop saying “I love you” first in conversations with their partner might be subtly falling out of love. According to Harvard psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren, it’s these simple things in a relationship, like saying “I love you” or “thank you,” that matter the most when expressing love. They make partners feel loved, heard, and appreciated, even if they’re struggling amid the chaos of everyday life.

While men may usually favor expressing love through physical means, the verbal connection and closeness that comes from a phrase like this one is still wildly important for signaling affection and attraction.

Advertisement

10. Planning dates and quality time

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a planned date night, trying something new together, or simply checking in from bed after a long day, intentional quality time is necessary for couples to keep intimacy, closeness, and romantic love alive. Naturally, both partners should contribute and plan this time, so if your husband begins avoiding these small moments, his love might be waning quickly.

Often, avoidant behaviors come from insecurity and fear, so your husband might be simply “protecting” himself from unresolved conflicts, a personal self-esteem struggle, or the discomfort of being vulnerable. However, it could also be a sign of lost romantic love, where he simply doesn’t care about spending time or prioritizing affection with his partner.

Advertisement

11. Teasing and making little jokes

Nenad Cavoski | Shutterstock.com

If partners have a healthy balance of humor, self-esteem, and intimacy, things like teasing each other or using sarcastic language can be a sign of relationship happiness and satisfaction. However, if a partner consistently takes these jokes too far — being disrespectful and condescending, rather than silly and sweet — or avoiding healthy laughter altogether, it may be a sign that their love is quickly fading.

Every couple has its own dynamic, but it’s often difficult for some partners to notice early warning signs that their spouse’s love is fading. So, if you’re no longer laughing with your partner or feel worse after listening to their jokes, chances are there’s more than just humor that has changed.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.