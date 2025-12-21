It's very hard to find a decent guy these days — and no, those guys who swear by being superficially nice aren't the decent kind of man we're talking about. Truly great men tend to be the men that women bicker over, often because they have amazing personalities and are extremely charming.

Of course, charming men aren't always good men, as good men sometimes aren't very socially apt. But in a marriage, when a wife has decided she's found a good guy, she'll notice his everyday behaviors. Whether it's pitching in with chores or expressing gratitude, if your husband has these daily habits, you're married to a very good man.

If your husband has these 11 daily habits, you're married to a very good man

1. Laughing every day

It's true that laughter is the best medicine. In fact, having a laugh a day can help reduce stress symptoms and even prevent blood pressure issues. A giggly guy will often bring that cheer right over to you, if you'll let him.

Of course, humor doesn't always equate to a good man. But one difference is that a good man will laugh at things that don't hurt others. After all, a joke isn't funny if everyone isn't laughing. If you notice that his sense of humor is fun for everyone, you're on a good track.

2. Doing his fair share of household chores

Women do the majority of the housework on average, even when they're the breadwinners of the family. That doesn't seem fair, and many, if not most, men are aware of this, sometimes even seeing their wives burn out from overwork. But whether it's taking out the trash or vacuuming dirty areas, if your husband has these daily habits, you're married to a very good man.

On the other hand, men who are selfish will find reasons to keep their free time while their partners do all the housework. They're completely shocked when their partners drop them like a hot potato for that specific reason. If your man notices when you're overworked and goes out of his way to pitch in and clean up after himself, you've lucked out.

3. Helping without strings attached

If you take a look at online forums, you'll see tons of stories of women who realized their husbands never helped others unless it benefited them. Or, you might hear stories of women who went out with friends, only to be treated horribly by men who weren't interested in them.

Anyone can pretend to be a good man for a person they want to date. But a truly good man, who actually wants to get to know someone on a deeper level, will be kind and helpful to others, regardless of how attracted he is to them.

4. Protecting others

Perhaps one of the most telling signs of a good man is how he treats people who are more vulnerable than he is. Does he go out of his way to make sure the neighbors' kids are safe when their parents are late picking them up? Does he offer up a spare room to family members with unstable surroundings?

We live in a society full of people who expect others to save them, but who would never do the same. But if he's one of the decent human beings who actually goes out of his way to help others within reason, he's a good man. And as researcher Frank Martela pointed out, many studies support the notion that helping others is good for our health.

5. Treating women as equals

Think about the way your husband treats female co-workers. Does he talk down to them, or does he actually ask for their input? Does he write off serious critiques as "women's feelings," or does he make a point of looking at his own actions?

Too many men think that it's okay to treat women like they're incapable of doing work outside the home. "Men in the workplace see women as nice, but they don't see them as future leaders. Gender biases can undervalue women's competence and expertise," psychology professor Dr. Brad Johnson and sociologist Dr. David Smith explained.

But a man who treats you like an actual equal, a partner, and a person worth listening to is a great man to be with.

6. Listening intently

Online, the term "mansplaining" is often used to depict a man who talks at a woman, rather than to her. A mansplainer is a man who thinks he knows better, even when he doesn't, and often never really listens to the women in his area. In fact, he'll give input even when he's not asked to.

But whether it's letting his wife go on about her day or giving in-depth instructions for cooking a specific meal, if your husband has these daily habits, you're married to a very good man. While many men might "mansplain" to a woman instead of talking to her, a good man never dismisses her remarks, listens to her, and truly engages with her every day.

7. Fixing problems

Let's be honest: most people don't like to fix problems. Many of us would be happy just waiting around for someone else to do something about an issue. Whether it's a leaky faucet or an issue with a relationship, it's nice to see a person who is proactive.

People who want to fix things generally do so out of the kindness of their own hearts, mixed in with the feeling of joy that comes from repairing things. While being a "fixer" isn't always the mark of a great husband, it definitely does suggest he's a good guy overall.

8. Spending quality time with kids or pets

As journalist Radha Mishra said, "most men want a baby the way that kids want a puppy." In other words, most men really don't think about how much caretaking comes into play with an actual human baby. They just love the idea of having those Kodak moments, proverbially speaking.

But if your husband actually takes time to care for the other living creatures in the home and really savors the time he spends with them, that's an incredible thing. A great, proactive, loving father (or pet owner) isn't easy to find these days. So, take time to appreciate him.

9. Showing affection

Quite a few of my friends have married men who were once doting, only to watch their once-loving husbands stop any sort of romance and affection. It's almost as if they thought they didn't have to keep up the effort once a ring was on the finger — and that's not true for men or women.

A great partner, regardless of gender, will take a little time out of their day to just show that they care. Whether it's a hug or a sweet text, just showing that little slice of love can make a world of difference over the years.

10. Saying 'thank you'

Having an attitude filled with gratitude is a major green light — a sign that you might have a great human being in your life. Gratitude helps remind you of all the perks of being around certain people. It doesn't just help you treasure others, it helps you treasure yourself.

Psychotherapist Melissa Madeson pointed out that people who practice gratitude tend to be more emotionally resilient, more upbeat, happier, and more likely to care for those around you. Needless to say, a man who shows gratitude every day tends to make himself a better person through it.

11. Trying new things

Going out of your comfort space isn't always easy, but it builds character. And going out of your way to try something new is a proven way to establish new memories, build stronger bonds, and also learn about yourself as a person. Whether it's something small like eating at a new restaurant or watching a show his wife likes, if your husband has these daily habits, you're married to a very good man.

People who have a naturally adventurous streak tend to be more likely to remain resilient during difficult times. They also tend to inspire others to do better and become better people. And that's a sign of a truly great partner.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.