Most women want their partner to know their worth. They want someone who feels lucky to have them and sees them as irreplaceable. And when a woman possesses certain traits, it's easy for a man to feel lucky to have you.

Women who have these traits are in tune with their feminine side and aren't afraid to let that energy flow through everything they do. Most men appreciate and gravitate towards a woman who is comfortable in who she is and who handles every situation with grace and calmness. In doing so, she becomes like a magnetic force, and the man she loves is sure to understand just how lucky he truly is.

11 subtle traits that make a man feel lucky to have you, according to psychology

1. You receive compliments gracefully

When you receive compliments, whether they are about your outward appearance or your inward qualities, accepting them gracefully embodies poise and femininity. You don't respond in a way that makes it seem like you are already aware of the qualities you're being complimented on or brush off the compliment, but you instead show gratitude that someone else noticed those things about you.

A man wants to feel encouraged to compliment you without fearing rejection when trying to give you those compliments. By accepting them gracefully, you are showing him that he is welcome to compliment you whenever he likes, and you are appreciative of them. It also shows him you are confident in who you are, and he is more likely to continue believing in the qualities he sees in you if he realizes you are accepting of trying to see them in you, too.

"The ability to say thank you or smile when receiving a compliment shows that your heart is open to who you are — you are able to take in those moments when someone sees the best in you — and you see it too," explained Robyn E. Brickel, a marriage and relationship counselor.

2. You are grateful for small gestures

If a man knows that even by doing the smallest things for you, you light up and seem grateful, it not only makes him feel lucky to have you, but it also makes him want to continue doing things for you. He begins showing you how lucky he feels by continuously doing things he knows will bring you happiness. This serves as a form of positive reinforcement, further benefiting and nurturing the relationship overall.

Not only will this appreciation build the respect between you and him, but it creates a motivational and supportive environment that he’ll know is not always easy to find elsewhere, helping him see your true worth.

3. You remain calm when expressing your emotions

When emotions are running high, if you are able to express the way you are feeling in a calm way, a man will feel lucky to have you. When you carry yourself in a calm manner, you exude maturity and self-awareness, and you build an environment with your partner that comfortably accepts open communication.

Ultimately, it provides not only you, but also him, a space that validates emotions and has more of a chance of solving any issues that may arise throughout the relationship. If he is saying or doing something you disagree with, or vice versa, addressing the way those things make you feel tranquilly without causing an argument will make it more likely that he is understanding of your viewpoint and willing to work on it with you.

4. You enjoy life through your senses

By enjoying life through your senses, you become a peaceful and mindful presence. With how chaotic everything around people can quickly become, he will feel lucky and greatly appreciate having access to someone like you.

While other relationships he has may be adding to the stress, the relationship with you will act as a sanctuary, an escape from the realities of the world. It will offer something rare, and he will find himself wanting to remain devoted to you so that he always has that safe place to come back to at the end of the day, always remembering how lucky he is.

5. You’re open about your needs

Most men like feeling as though they have a purpose within a relationship. When you name your needs and do not constantly leave him questioning what it is you want, you help activate this heroic instinct within him.

He will feel like he has a fulfilling purpose, and that purpose will be to meet your needs so that he can make you truly happy. It will also be a challenge for him, which is likely to keep him engaged in the relationship. Not only will he feel lucky to be with you because he will feel purposeful, but he will also appreciate the lack of mind games and the presence of open communication between you and him.

6. You embody both softness and strength

While masculine energy usually embodies logic, feminine energy thrives off an emotional perspective and takes a softer approach to certain things. A man will likely value you and consider himself very lucky if you can not only embody a soft side, but can also use your emotional intelligence to remain resilient through hardships and handle them with grace.

Not only would you be providing him with a soft and more emotional perspective that is not his first instinct, but you are also a reliable partner that he will know he can lean on. Having that firm foundation and allowing him to have a safe place to express his emotions are two things he won’t be able to take for granted.

7. You are confident in yourself

When you are confident in your natural self, it is hard for a man not to notice. Just based on this confidence alone, he is already able to see that you are independent and pursuing something of your own, which means you will further enrich his life. He can also know that you are able to build a deep emotional connection with him that is built upon a genuine foundation.

While staying true to who you are, you create a positive and honest image of yourself that he will appreciate and stick around for. While many relationships are filled with mind games and trying to play hard to get, he will come to realize that what he has with you is special and authentic, ultimately making him appreciate his luck in finding you.

8. You respect your boundaries

Respecting your limits and boundaries shows a man that he can trust you with his heart and his own boundaries. When he sees that you protect your own limits and you abide by them even through times of temptation or difficulty, he starts to trust that during those times, for him, you’d also help him remain respectful of his limits.

Having someone he knows he can count on and will aim to respect and protect his heart and limits is something that he will count himself lucky for. He will also most likely want to return the favor, so the relationship between you and him can prosper into something healthy where you both look out for one another.

9. You approve of masculine leadership

When you approve of your man at times making a decision for the two of you or being assertive in situations where his expertise on a certain subject may triumph your own, you are showing him that you approve of masculine leadership. It's not about always letting him make the calls, but rather knowing when it makes more sense for him to take a more dominant position within the relationship and when it makes more sense for you to take an assertive stance.

A man can not help but feel lucky to have you when he does not have to be afraid to show his natural masculinity through leadership. By approving of the natural instinct, you are also able to fulfill him, according to Renee Wade, an author, coach and thought leader in the fields of Masculine Feminine Polarity, Authenticity & Long Term Relationships.

10. You listen without judgment

Listening without judgment creates a trusting, emotionally impactful, and sustainable relationship between you and your man. You help create a safe environment that allows for open communication no matter what the topic may be.

While he may be surrounded by people constantly judging his decisions and viewpoints, you will offer something rare by not only being unjudgmental, but also by listening attentively so that he knows what he has to say matters to you. He will feel lucky to have someone like you who makes him feel important and understood.

11. You are curious about his world

When you are curious about your man’s world, you make him feel seen and appreciated while also strengthening the bond you have with him. He will feel lucky to have someone who genuinely seems interested in what he finds appealing.

You’re also becoming someone who not only verbally shares these interests with, but also gives him a partner who will gladly experience them with him as well. He will likely want to show you the same curiosity and be more than happy to hear about everything going on in your world, as well as try the hobbies you find interesting. He will feel lucky to have you to share experiences with and explore new interests with.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.